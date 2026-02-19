by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

There is a lot of news to cover today from former Prince Andrew being arrested in the UK to Iran-U.S tension escalating rapidly.

If you haven’t yet, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today! Paid subscriptions help us continue our work here at Centered America.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Royal Arrest In Epstein Investigation

UK police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) on suspicion of misconduct in public office , tied to allegations involving confidential information and Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles III issued a rare statement after the arrest, saying: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Virginia Giuffre’s family welcomed the arrest in a statement that included: “No one is above the law, not even royalty.”

Andrew has since been released under investigation following his arrest.

Trump: “I'm the expert in a way because I've been totally exonerated. That's very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it's a shame.”

Trump Says Obama Gave Away Classified Info

Trump: “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake”

South Korea’s Ex-President Sentenced To Life

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment with labor for leading an insurrection linked to his failed December 2024 martial law move, according to Reuters and other reporting.

U.S. Military Surge Signals Possible Iran Strikes

The U.S. is concentrating major air and naval power in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and other assets, as diplomacy continues but military options remain on the table.

Poland Issues Urgent Warning To Leave Iran

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Polish citizens in Iran to leave immediately, warning evacuation could become impossible on short notice.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Gaza War Death Toll Estimated Far Above Prior Counts

A peer-reviewed study reported more than 75,000 deaths in Gaza during the first 16 months of the war, about 25,000 higher than figures reported at the time, and found women, children, and elderly made up 56% of violent deaths.

Trump “Board Of Peace” Launches Gaza Stabilization Push

At the inaugural Washington meeting, multiple countries pledged funds for Gaza reconstruction and some committed troops toward a new International Stabilization Force, according to reporting.

DHS Seeks Luxury Jet For Deportations And Cabinet Travel

DHS is seeking approval to purchase a Boeing 737 MAX 8 described as a luxury jet, with DHS saying it would serve ICE deportation flights and Cabinet-level travel, according to reporting.

Bill Gates Cancels India AI Summit Keynote

Bill Gates canceled a planned keynote appearance at India’s AI Impact Summit as scrutiny about his past Epstein ties resurged following new document releases, according to Reuters.

WSJ: Brunel Nearly Cooperated Against Epstein In 2016

The Wall Street Journal reported that Jean-Luc Brunel negotiated in 2016 about cooperating with U.S. prosecutors and providing evidence related to Epstein, before ultimately backing away.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

CDC: More Pregnant Women Are Delaying Prenatal Care

A CDC report found first-trimester prenatal care fell to 75.5% in 2024, while later or no care increased, a shift that clinicians warn can raise risks for serious complications.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.