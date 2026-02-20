Centered America

Centered America

Shelly Heideman
12h

Trump has NO PROOF for any of his lies🤬

Stop the BS247
12h

That's because he has to pay back all the Tariffs.

Whether the federal government has the funds to refund collected tariffs depends on legal rulings, as the billions in revenue ($133.5 billion to $250 billion in 2025) have already been spent or integrated into the general budget. If the Supreme Court invalidates tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the government would likely owe significant refunds, potentially exceeding $168 billion, necessitating Congressional action to repay. If refunds are ordered, they would likely be paid out of the Treasury, which would require the government to increase borrowing, as the revenue has already been spent.

