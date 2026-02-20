Hey everyone,

I am on the road to Phoenix, Arizona right now. I wanted to give a full afternoon update for you all to keep you fully updated.

Supreme Court Slams The Legal Basis

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that President Trump exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, concluding IEEPA’s authority to “regulate … importation” does not include the power to impose tariffs.

The ruling reinforces that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to set tariffs and taxes.

Trump Erupts, Then Moves To A New Global Tariff

Trump blasted the ruling as “terrible” and said he was “ashamed of certain members of the court” for lacking “the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

He also claimed the court was “swayed by foreign interests,” without providing evidence.

Trump announced he will impose a temporary 10% global tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, “over and above” existing tariffs.

What Section 122 Actually Allows

Reuters reports Section 122 allows a president to impose up to 15% duties on any and all countries for up to 150 days tied to “large and serious” balance-of-payments issues, and it does not require investigations or major procedural steps.

The $175 Billion Refund Bomb

More than $175 billion in tariffs collected under the struck-down IEEPA framework could become subject to refund claims, according to the Penn-Wharton Budget Model estimate reported by Reuters.

Reuters notes the Supreme Court decision did not resolve how refunds would work, and Trump said refund litigation could take years.

More Trade Escalation Coming: New Section 301 Investigations

Trump said his administration is initiating multiple Section 301 unfair trade practices investigations, though Reuters notes these probes typically take months to complete.

Dissent Signals The Fight Is Not Over

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joined by Justices Thomas and Alito, argued the ruling does not necessarily prevent Trump from imposing similar tariffs using other statutory authorities.

Political And Market Fallout Starts Immediately

Reuters reported volatile trading after the ruling as markets weighed possible inflation relief against uncertainty about what comes next.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for tariff refunds, framing the tariffs as an “illegal cash grab” that raised prices.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the ruling a “victory for the wallets of every American consumer.”

