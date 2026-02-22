by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

We have an in-depth update for you today covering nearly every major development that you need to know right now. Every section is sourced and verified. Take a few minutes to read through it, and use it to stay informed and take action where it counts.

Quick personal note. I am in Phoenix with family celebrating my great grandfather’s 90th birthday. Cheers to that! It has been a busy start to the year, and I am grateful for this community.

If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I'd be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mar-a-Lago Perimeter Breach

The U.S. Secret Service said an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

AP reported the man had a shotgun and a gas can, drove through a gate, and was shot after refusing commands and raising the weapon.

President Trump and the First Lady were not at Mar-a-Lago during the incident.

DHS Suspends TSA PreCheck And Global Entry

DHS is suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry as the partial government shutdown continues.

AP reported DHS said resources are being redirected toward standard operations, and travelers should expect delays.

DHS posted that Global Entry arrival processing would halt as part of emergency measures during the shutdown.

Supreme Court Tariff Loss And The Fast Pivot To New Tariffs

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs (Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, decided Feb. 20, 2026).

After the ruling, Trump announced a new global tariff rate: first 10%, then raised to 15% under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary tariffs for up to 150 days.

The White House published a fact sheet describing the Section 122 action as a temporary import duty for up to 150 days.

The White House also issued an order continuing the suspension of duty-free “de minimis” treatment, keeping the low-value import exemption shut down.

Tariff Refund Fight: The $133B Question

Companies have been positioning for refunds, and trade lawyers expect years of litigation over who is entitled to repayment and how claims are processed.

Reuters previously reported Costco sued to preserve its ability to recover tariff refunds if the tariffs were ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court.

AP reported the Supreme Court ruling did not settle how already-collected tariff revenue will be handled.

Trump’s Reaction: Praise For Kavanaugh, Attacks On Other Justices

AP reported Trump praised dissenting Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while sharply criticizing justices who voted against his tariff approach, including some of his own appointees.

World Reaction: Macron Weighs In

Macron praised the ruling as evidence of democratic “checks and balances,” according to reporting summarizing his remarks.

Iran: Deadline Talk And Escalating Pressure

Reuters reported Trump warned Iran “really bad things” could happen without a deal, and he described a roughly 10–15 day window.

Reuters also reported Iran is preparing a counterproposal and that U.S. and Iranian positions differ sharply on sanctions relief and enrichment.

U.S. forces have concentrated roughly 40 to 50 percent of their deployable global air assets in the region, a buildup on par with the scale seen before the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Trump Says Hospital Ship Headed To Greenland

Reuters reported Trump said he is sending a hospital ship to Greenland, while key details were unclear, including whether Greenlandic or Danish authorities requested it.

The Guardian reported Denmark rejected the idea that Greenland needs U.S. medical assistance.

Epstein Files Questions: Maxwell Discovery And Missing Interviews

Reporter Roger Sollenberger reported a DOJ evidence record briefly disappeared and then reappeared, and that the record indicated Maxwell’s legal team had multiple FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault as a minor, with fewer interviews publicly released.

The New Republic also reported on the same issue, describing multiple FBI interviews and questions about what remains undisclosed.

Westerhout Allegation Circulating

Trump allegedly told associates he had a sexual relationship with Madeleine Westerhout.

Newsweek reported the White House called the claim a “salacious and false rumor.”

UK: Government Weighs Removing Andrew From Succession Line

CBS reported the UK government is considering legislation that could remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, noting it would require an Act of Parliament and agreement across Commonwealth realms.

People reported similar details, including that any move would require legislation and broader coordination.

Georgia Reprimands Musk-Linked America PAC

Georgia’s State Election Board issued a reprimand to America PAC over absentee ballot mailers with prefilled voter information, which the board said violated state rules.

Bridge Influence Questions: Moroun And The Gordie Howe Span

Bloomberg reported Trump’s threat to block the Gordie Howe International Bridge followed a meeting between Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Ambassador Bridge owner Matthew Moroun.

House Oversight Democrats referenced reporting and sought information about the meeting and related contacts.

DOJ Cases Against Immigration Officers: Pattern Of Collapses

The Guardian reported a string of DOJ cases accusing people of assaulting or impeding federal immigration officers have fallen apart in court, with judges dismissing cases or juries acquitting, including instances where video contradicted officer accounts.

West Bank: Palestinian American Killed

Reuters reported a 19-year-old Palestinian-American, Nasrallah Abu Siyam, died after being shot by an Israeli settler in the West Bank village of Mukhmas, citing Palestinian health officials.

ICE Shooting Disclosure: Ruben Ray Martinez

Reuters reported records released through American Oversight show a DHS agent fatally shot 23-year-old U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez during a March 2025 traffic incident in Texas, and the case is under investigation.

The Texas Tribune reported the shooting had not been publicly disclosed in initial reporting at the time.

Democrats Plan State Of The Union Boycott

Newsweek reported at least a dozen Democrats plan to skip Trump’s Feb. 24 State of the Union and attend a “People’s State of the Union” rally nearby.

FDA “No Artificial Colors” Label Shift

FDA announced it will allow “no artificial colors” claims when petroleum-based dyes are excluded, described as part of a shift toward “naturally derived” alternatives.

AP explained this is a change from the prior posture where the claim generally required no added color at all.

CIA Pulls Back 19 Intelligence Products

The CIA said Director John Ratcliffe ordered the retraction or substantive revision of 19 intelligence products after a review found they failed analytic tradecraft standards or political independence requirements.

China Nuclear Modernization: 2020 Lop Nur Claim

The U.S. released new intelligence alleging China conducted an illicit 2020 test at Lop Nur, which Beijing has rejected.

CSIS published satellite imagery analysis related to the alleged 2020 Lop Nur test and its implications.

Fake Immigration “Law Firm” Charged In New Jersey

DOJ charged five people in a scheme prosecutors say impersonated immigration judges and officials, staged sham proceedings, and defrauded immigrants of over $100,000, with money allegedly laundered to Colombia.

Joe Rogan Says The News Cycle Is Breaking His Brain

A transcript of a recent Joe Rogan Experience episode quotes Rogan saying he is overwhelmed by the nonstop news cycle and anxious about the possibility of war with Iran.

