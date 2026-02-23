Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David E. Roy Ph.D.'s avatar
David E. Roy Ph.D.
11h

Trump’s kakistocracy would be incomplete without $ash Patel.

Reply
Share
Estevan's avatar
Estevan
11h

Can you see the Zionists trying to disguise themselves as Americans?

You can't vote that evil out.

"It is the duty of the patriot to protect his country from its government.”

Any good people, a.k.a. genuine true-blue red-blooded Americans with an ounce of courage left in this country?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture