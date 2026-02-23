by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

We’re walking through the arrest of a major British political figure in an Epstein linked probe and the push to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession. We’ll also cover the fallout from Trump’s comments about the U.S. women’s hockey team, plus the new 15 percent tariff move, what it allows under federal law, and how markets and UK businesses are reacting.

We have put our sources at the bottom of this update if you would like further reading.

Kash Patel Faces Scrutiny After Milan Hockey Celebration

FBI Director Kash Patel appeared in locker room videos celebrating the men’s Olympic hockey win, drinking beer and wearing a player’s gold medal.

Critics questioned the optics and timing, pointing to ongoing FBI matters including the Mar-a-Lago perimeter breach investigation and the continued search for Nancy Guthrie.

An FBI spokesperson said the Italy trip had been planned months in advance and included meetings tied to Olympic security coordination.

Trump’s Locker Room Joke About Women’s Team Draws Criticism

During a locker room video call congratulating the men’s team, Trump praised their victory and invited them to attend his annual address to Congress and visit the White House.

Referencing the women’s team, he said, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” prompting laughter.

He added, “I do believe I would probably be impeached” if he did not invite the women’s team as well.

The women’s team later declined the State of the Union invitation, ensuring the controversy remained part of the political conversation.

Peter Mandelson Arrested In Epstein-Linked UK Probe

Former UK ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson was arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in public office following disclosures tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police described him as a 72 year old former government minister who was detained at an address in Camden and taken to a London police station for questioning.

The arrest followed earlier search warrants in Camden and Wiltshire, intensifying scrutiny around political figures linked to Epstein.

Australia Backs Removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor From Succession Line

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would support plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession.

Albanese confirmed he had written to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer backing any proposal that would require approval from Commonwealth nations.

The move follows Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office in a separate UK inquiry connected to the latest Epstein disclosures.

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Declines State Of The Union Invite After Gold

The U.S. women’s hockey team, which defeated Canada for Olympic gold in Milan, declined an invitation to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address.

A spokesperson said the athletes were unable to attend due to “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” and were “sincerely grateful” for the recognition.

The men’s team was also invited following their gold medal win.

Trump Escalates Tariff Response After Supreme Court Ruling

After the Supreme Court struck down his prior tariff program under the emergency authority he had relied on, Trump said he would raise a temporary global tariff from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The administration cited Section 122 authority, which allows tariffs up to 15 percent but requires congressional approval to extend them beyond 150 days.

Trump said he could deploy tariffs in a “much more powerful and obnoxious way,” while criticizing the justices and signaling possible alternative trade measures.

UK Businesses Seek Clarity On 15 Percent Tariff Risk

British officials said they do not expect the new 15 percent global tariff to affect the majority of the UK U.S. economic deal.

Officials acknowledged business uncertainty and ongoing talks with U.S. trade representatives.

UK representatives stressed that businesses do not want a trade war and that discussions remain active.

Markets Open Lower As Tariff Uncertainty Spreads

U.S. markets opened lower following the tariff announcement.

Investors weighed inflation risks and potential trade disruption, with equities slipping at the open as safe haven assets gained.

France Summons U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner

France announced it would summon U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner after comments from the Trump administration regarding the killing of far right activist Quentin Deranque in Lyon.

French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot rejected what he described as political instrumentalization of the tragedy and said France would not accept outside lessons on violence.

Trump Enters National Address With Weakening Poll Numbers

A Washington Post ABC News Ipsos poll found Trump at 39 percent approval, with 47 percent strongly disapproving.

A CNN SSRS poll found only 26 percent approval among independents and 38 percent saying his policies are moving the country in the right direction.

Disapproval numbers were particularly high on immigration, inflation, tariffs, and the economy.

