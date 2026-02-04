Feb 3 | DOJ Admits Court Orders Are Being Ignored
Feb 3 | Evening Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Good evening, Centered Americans.
Here’s your evening update:
DOJ Lawyer Breaks Down In Court - “This Job Sucks!”
A federal judge convened a show-cause hearing after finding multiple habeas orders were being ignored, leaving people detained longer than courts had ordered.
A Department of Justice attorney representing the government told the judge the system was overwhelmed, saying “the system sucks” and “this job sucks!”
She asked, in exasperation, to be held in contempt so she could get 24 hours of sleep.
U.S. Forces Shoot Down Iranian Drone Near Carrier
A U.S. F-35C launched from USS Abraham Lincoln shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone after it approached the carrier with what U.S. Central Command described as unclear or aggressive behavior.
Iran said the drone was on a routine reconnaissance mission and later lost contact, creating sharply competing accounts of intent and raising tensions in the region.
Clintons Called To Testify, Democrats Threaten to Return Favor
House Republicans moved to compel Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify in the Epstein-related probe. Democrats say they could respond by seeking testimony from Donald Trump under the same logic, a move supporters call the “Comer precedent.” Politico
Trump Presses, Then Dodges Epstein Questions; Attacks Reporter
The Daily Beast reported that when questioned about what he would say to an Epstein survivor, President Trump cut off CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, attacked her and her network, and did not answer the survivor-focused question.
Separately, the president called it “a shame” that the House was summoning the Clintons and said he liked Bill Clinton and regarded Hillary Clinton as capable, even as the investigation moves forward.
ICE Conduct Called Into Question; Lawmaker Reads Agent Messages
At a congressional forum on federal enforcement tactics, Rep. Robert Garcia and witnesses described cases of aggressive federal actions. Text messages and other evidence were cited that appear to show federal agents bragging or laughing after use-of-force incidents.
New York Moves to Document ICE Activity
New York’s attorney general has been urging residents to submit photos and videos of federal enforcement, and state officials have been expanding tools to monitor and review ICE actions for legal problems.
Tulsi Gabbard Leads Separate Review Of 2020 Election Claims
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is conducting a standalone review of 2020 voting vulnerabilities and foreign interference claims that is separate from the Justice Department’s work, according to reporting. Her presence at a recent FBI search of a Georgia election facility drew criticism for mixing political optics with a sensitive probe.
Funding Bill Signed, Immigration Fight Looms
Politico reports, President Trump signed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown. Democrats signaled they may block future Department of Homeland Security funding unless Congress imposes new limits and oversight on ICE enforcement tactics.
Senate Standoff Over Fed Nominee
CNBC reports, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would block confirmations of Federal Reserve nominees, including Kevin Warsh, until the Justice Department’s inquiry into Chair Jerome Powell is resolved. That stance complicates the path for the White House’s Fed pick.
High Profile Arrest In Delaware
NBC reported, William Stevenson, who was formerly married to Jill Biden, was arrested in Delaware and indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, Linda Stevenson. He remains in custody after failing to post cash bail, pending prosecution.
