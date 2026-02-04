New York’s attorney general has been urging residents to submit photos and videos of federal enforcement, and state officials have been expanding tools to monitor and review ICE actions for legal problems.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever