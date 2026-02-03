by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Today my sister texted me that while she was sitting in class, a job and career fair was happening on campus. And guess who showed up. None other than DHS and CBP. WOW.

How stupid do DHS and CBP have to be to show up to a college job fair thinking they were not going to get absolutely screamed at?

For context, this was a career fair and CBP had a booth to recruit students for border patrol. For 10 minutes students protested and chanted and drove them out.

They really thought they could just walk into a UNIVERSITY, where people get real EDUCATION, and face zero backlash.

Here’s some photos and videos of protestors driving them out of the career fair:

Here’s your afternoon update:

Armed ICE Agents Pull Guns on Observers

ICE agents in Minneapolis drew their weapons on nonviolent observers and detained them solely for monitoring law enforcement activity.

Todd Blanche: “It Isn’t A Crime To Party”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that “it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein,” a comment that prompted bipartisan outrage given the files’ focus on sex crimes and trafficking.

X Offices Raided; Elon Musk Summoned Over Grok Deepfakes

French prosecutors executed searches of X offices in Paris and summoned executives, including Elon Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino, in a probe linked to alleged unlawful data extraction, deepfakes and child sexual abuse images produced by X’s AI chatbot Grok. Regulators in the U.K. and EU are also investigating related harms.

Harvard University Faces $1 Billion Demand From Donald Trump

Reuters reports, the White House says it is seeking $1 billion in damages from Harvard as part of an escalating dispute over campus antisemitism, pro-Palestinian protests and federal funding. The president said the administration wants “nothing further to do” with the university.

Don Lemon Recounts Arrest

AP reports, Don Lemon said on television he offered to turn himself in but was instead detained by federal agents. He is facing federal civil rights charges tied to his coverage of a protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon has pleaded not guilty. The arrest is an attack on journalism.

Peter Attia Steps Down From Role

Dr. Peter Attia apologized for emails that appeared in the files and has stepped down from a role at David Protein. Reuters reported the personnel moves.

Portland Shooting: Court Records Challenge DHS Narrative

Court filings reviewed by The Guardian and others undercut a DHS claim that two Venezuelan migrants shot by a Border Patrol agent in Portland were “vicious” Tren de Aragua gang members.

Prosecutors later acknowledged evidence linking the pair to the gang was weak.

High-Level Diplomacy: Trump Hosts Gustavo Petro At White House

President Trump met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to discuss regional security and counternarcotics, a meeting that followed weeks of sharp public insults and threats from both sides.

Update

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

