by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good morning!

I haven’t done a morning update in a long time!

I want to start getting more morning updates out for you all, especially since the morning is typically the most jam packed for news.

Before I get into the news, I have a quick question for you all. We just rolled out a newly updated website, and here's a short screen recording showing it. We put a lot of work into making it more cohesive and actually useful, so we'd really love your honest thoughts.

If you support our work at Centered America, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Here’s your morning update:

President Posts Racist Video Targeting the Obamas

President Donald Trump posted a roughly one-minute video on his Truth Social account that includes a brief edited segment depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama with ape-like imagery.

ICE Detentions Traumatize Children In Minnesota

Federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota led to multiple children from the Columbia Heights area being detained with family members and transferred to Texas facilities.

At least six students were detained in separate incidents; one 5-year-old and a 10-year-old were among those taken and later released after legal action and public outcry.

Rep. Justin Jones Calls Out MAGA Over Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones spoke on the floor about how some MAGA-aligned conservatives have reacted to the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny.

Jones pointed out that many critics are upset not about football but about who is performing and expressed frustration with the backlash against Bad Bunny’s historic role as the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. dailykos.com

Protesters Rally In Milan Against ICE Presence

Hundreds of students and activists rallied in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony to oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents assisting delegations.

Demonstrations raised alarm about the optics of deploying ICE overseas and led to heightened security in parts of the city.

Jake Lang Arrested After Vandalizing Ice Sculpture

Edward Jacob “Jake” Lang was arrested in St. Paul after posting video footage showing him kicking and toppling an ice sculpture that read “PROSECUTE ICE” on the Minnesota State Capitol promenade. Local law enforcement booked him on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Nick Fuentes Urges GOP Voters to Stay Home in 2026

Nick said: "I cannot wait for the Democrats to take the House." He then tells everyone to "stay home" in 2026.

DHS Funding Standoff Threatens Operations

Congressional negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security have been deadlocked, with House Democrats pushing for statutory limits on certain ICE and Border Patrol practices and some Republicans rejecting those terms. The impasse raised the risk of a DHS funding lapse if lawmakers do not reach a compromise.

ICE Uses Mobile Facial Recognition In Street Operations

Reporting has documented increasing use of smartphone-based facial recognition and mobile photography by ICE and related federal agents during street operations.

The practice expands surveillance, chills bystanders, and risks misidentification. Federal officials argue the tools are lawful and necessary for enforcement.

MAGA TJ Maxx Incident

A Hispanic woman entering a TJ Maxx in Fort Myers, Florida was targeted by a self-identified MAGA supporter because of her skin color. The woman was threatened with immigration enforcement and violence, with the attacker saying, “I’ll call ICE… I hope they shoot you like the others.” The incident reflects how racist rhetoric and dehumanization have become normalized in public spaces under Trump-era politics.

Iran And U.S. Begin Indirect Nuclear Talks In Oman

U.S. and Iranian officials started high-stakes indirect talks in Oman, mediated by Omani officials, focused on the nuclear file.

In a post on X, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said:

Very serious talks mediating between Iran and the US in Muscat today. It was useful to clarify both Iranian and American thinking and identify areas for possible progress. We aim to reconvene in due course, with the results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s foreign minister said the indirect talks with U.S. officials in Oman were “a very good start,” but noted that negotiators now need to brief their respective leaders.

Iranian state media reported that the talks have concluded “for now,” without giving details on when discussions might resume.

House Erupts Over Reported Airport Renaming Proposal

Reports said President Trump privately floated renaming Dulles Airport and New York’s Penn Station after himself in connection with releasing $16 billion in frozen Gateway Project funds.

House Democrats denounced the suggestion as a political quid pro quo and vowed legislative or legal pushback.

Federal Judge Limits Warrantless ICE Arrests In Oregon

A federal judge issued an order restricting ICE’s practice of making warrantless arrests in Oregon unless there is clear evidence a person will flee, finding some tactics violated due process. The ruling addressed what advocates called “arrest first, justify later” enforcement practices.

RFK Jr. Samoa Emails Revisited

Newly disclosed emails show U.S. embassy and United Nations officials viewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2019 trip to Samoa as closely tied to vaccine safety concerns, contradicting his sworn testimony that vaccines played no role in the visit. The correspondence indicates the trip lent credibility to anti-vaccine activists shortly before a measles outbreak that killed 83 people, fueling renewed claims that Kennedy misled Congress as he now shapes U.S. vaccine policy as health secretary.

Becoming Viewership Surges

Michelle Obama’s 2020 Netflix documentary Becoming experienced a dramatic jump in U.S. viewing over the Jan. 30–Feb. 1 weekend, rising to roughly 47.5 million minutes streamed — an increase of about 13,000 percent from the prior weekend, according to People.

The surge coincided with the theatrical release of the documentary Melania, which opened to mixed reviews and comparatively weak audience turnout in some markets.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.