Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
You know, Cannot Name It's avatar
You know, Cannot Name It
13h

Good morning indeed — nothing like waking up to racism before coffee.

Appreciate the return of the morning updates; the news cycle doesn’t exactly respect normal human circadian rhythms.

Also: congrats on the site refresh. It actually looks like a place where information lives now, not a hostage situation from 2014. Clean, readable, and surprisingly calming considering… gestures at headline.

Will dig through more later, assuming the world doesn’t combust again by noon.

Reply
Share
Tim's avatar
Tim
13h

I'm embarrassed and disgusted by this country...I loathe it and am planning to leave within the next 2 years...It's a racist wasteland and no one will be held accountable for any of this...I hope the White Supremesists enjoy this country when everyone left is a lazy, racist, child molesting, stupid piece of shit!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture