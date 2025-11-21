Firebrands United w/ Centered America

Today’s live discussion with

covered a lot of ground, and it was one of the most intense and important conversations we have had in weeks. We broke down what is happening inside the White House, the ongoing escalation in the Caribbean, the strange and dangerous rhetoric coming from the president, and the global economic realignment that is shaping the future of the United States. Everything below comes directly from what we talked through together during the stream.

What We Covered Today

1. Trump’s rhetoric toward Democratic veterans and lawmakers

We spoke about the president’s public claim that a group of Democratic lawmakers who urged military members to refuse illegal orders were committing “seditious behavior punishable by death.” On the live, we discussed how shocking it is to hear any president call for the deaths of political opponents, and how this type of language invites political violence, normalizes cruelty, and pushes the country deeper into authoritarian territory.

2. The strikes in the Caribbean and the death toll no one is addressing

We walked through the administration’s recent strikes across the Caribbean that have killed more than eighty people. The public still has almost no explanation, and the global community has not issued serious condemnation. We explained the strategic motives behind the strikes and how they relate to rare earth minerals, supply chain pressure from China, and the political interests behind the Pentagon’s shifting priorities.

3. The Saudi deal and the rare earth crisis

We talked about the one trillion dollar investment from Saudi Arabia, why it happened, and how the deal links directly to the administration’s push to break free from China’s hold on rare earth elements. We explained that the United States currently relies on China for roughly ninety-nine percent of these materials, and that even with aggressive investment, the best case scenario only reduces that dependency to about ninety-one percent by 2030. The live went into detail about why the Pentagon is now locked into a minority stake arrangement with a Saudi-backed mining company and how this creates national security risks.

4. China’s long game and the Taiwan question

We examined how China is using the war in Europe to strengthen its global market position while quietly preparing for a possible invasion of Taiwan. We talked about the role of minerals like yttrium, which China has blocked from reaching the United States since April, and how China is setting the stage for economic pressure designed to weaken American stability from the inside out.

5. The Paramount Skydance and Warner merger pressure

We discussed how Trump loyalists are pushing a massive media merger that would consolidate CNN, CBS, and an enormous amount of intellectual property under the influence of allies of the president. We broke down why that would tilt public information almost entirely in one direction, why independent journalism matters more than ever, and how public perception itself has become a battleground.

6. How debt is the core of the economic system

One of the strongest moments of the live was the breakdown of how the wealthy accumulate power through the trading of debt. Mortgages, student loans, and personal debt become securities that allow corporations and banks to borrow billions against money that does not exist. We talked openly about how the system relies on everyday people believing they must keep feeding it.

7. Why public action and independent media matter

We finished on what people can actually do. Collective action. Public pressure. Independent journalism. Community-led organizing. Conversations that break the propaganda bubble. The belief that the public can shift perception faster and more effectively than any institution that has already bent toward power.

If you missed the live, the full replay is available above. Thank you to everyone who showed up, commented, shared, and stayed engaged through a very heavy conversation. What we are doing here is not small. It is building something real and something necessary.