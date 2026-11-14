By Sharad Swaney | Centered America

A Florida city has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event for 2027, saying a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis prevents the city from organizing or funding them.

Yes, you read that correctly. A St. Patrick’s Day parade. A Pride Event.

Officials in Delray Beach say they reviewed Florida’s new restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and concluded that the city could no longer host either celebration.

The law takes effect January 1.

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What Does the Law Say?

The law restricts cities and counties from funding, promoting or taking certain official actions related to activities that fall under its definition of diversity, equity and inclusion.

That definition includes certain activities connected to ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Delray Beach says its review led officials to conclude that it could not organize, fund or promote the St. Patrick’s Day parade or the Pride event next year.

The city’s announcement concerns its own involvement. The law does not categorically prohibit privately organized events, and cities can still issue permits and provide public safety services.

DeSantis Pushes Back

The governor disputes the city’s interpretation. After the announcement drew backlash, DeSantis accused Delray Beach of “malicious compliance” and said Florida law did not require the parade’s cancellation.

Mayor Tom Carney says he is now looking at private organizers and sponsors to keep the St. Patrick’s Day parade going. He told WPTV that a similar arrangement could be considered for the Pride festival.

As of the latest report, neither event has a finalized plan.

To me, the fact that a city believes it has to pull support from a longtime community parade tells you something about how far this anti-DEI campaign has gone.

These are events where neighbors gather, local businesses welcome visitors, and people celebrate who they are. They should not have to fight this hard to keep doing that.

Share and restack this story if you think more people should know what is happening in Florida.

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America