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Gigi M.'s avatar
Gigi M.
1h

Congratulations Governor-elect Bottoms! 💙💙💙

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
41m

You're too young to know who Keisha Lance Bottoms really is. She is the daughter of Major Lance, who had a big hit record in 1964, I think, called Monkey Time. The monkey was a popular dance back in the mid-Sixties. He moved to England and spent the rest of his life touring England, especially northern England, but I still remember the song. Keisha has the gold record in her office. And she and her husband couldn't have children, so they adopted four little boys, all brothers I think. She is a very classy person. I'm very happy!

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