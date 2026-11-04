by Sharad Swaney | Nov 3, 2026, 10p.m. EST

Dear America,

Tonight, I want you to take a deep breath and let yourself feel this.

Georgia has elected the first Black woman governor in American history. Democrats have flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and picked up a Republican-held House seat. In Virginia, voters have approved protections for reproductive freedom. And here in Missouri, some of the early returns are giving us reasons to hope.

There are still votes to count and major races to call. But there are real victories to celebrate tonight, and I am so incredibly proud of the people who helped make them possible.

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Georgia, You Made History

Let’s start with the news that has me smiling from ear to ear.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has been elected governor of Georgia. The former Atlanta mayor defeated Republican Rick Jackson, flipping the governor’s office from red to blue and becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

Just sit with that for a moment.

In a state where generations of Black voters and organizers have fought to make their voices heard, a Black woman is going to lead Georgia. To every little girl who gets to see that tonight: You belong in those rooms, too. You always have.

And Georgia wasn’t finished. Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection, defeating Republican Mike Collins and keeping a crucial Senate seat in Democratic hands. Georgia will continue to have two Democratic U.S. senators: Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The early returns in other Georgia races are encouraging, too. Democrats Josh McLaurin, Tanya Miller, and Penny Brown Reynolds were leading the races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, respectively. Those contests are still being counted, so we can’t call them victories yet.

But Georgia, you have already given us a night to remember. 💙

Democrats Are Picking Up Ground in Congress

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley, flipping a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat. Whatley was personally recruited by Trump, and voters chose Cooper instead.

That’s a major step toward a Senate that can put checks on this administration.

Democrats have also held some important seats. In New Hampshire, Chris Pappas won his Senate race, keeping the seat blue and becoming the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. And in Illinois, Juliana Stratton won her Senate race. When she takes office, she will join Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks, marking the first time three Black women serve in the Senate at the same time.

In the House, Democrat Jamie Ager won North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, flipping a Republican-held seat in a district Trump won in 2024.

And South Carolina just delivered another huge win! CNN projects that Democrat Annie Andrews will defeat Republican Sen. Darline Graham, flipping the Senate seat blue. Andrews will become the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. South Carolina, you did that! 💙

And in Florida, Democrats Kathy Castor and Jared Moskowitz won their races in districts Republicans had redrawn, while Democrat Pia Dandiya won the newly redrawn 22nd District. Those are important wins in a state where Republicans worked to make the congressional map more favorable to their party.

Here’s where things stand: Control of both the House and the Senate is still being decided. Democrats need 218 seats for a House majority and 51 seats to control the Senate. With the North Carolina and South Carolina seats projected to flip, Democrats need two additional net Senate pickups to win control.

Races in places including Ohio, Maine, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, and Alaska are still being watched. Republicans also held the Senate seat in Florida. We’ll know more as the votes come in, and every vote deserves to be counted.

More Wins Across the Country

Georgia isn’t the only place celebrating a governor’s race. Democrats Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, JB Pritzker in Illinois, Wes Moore in Maryland, Maura Healey in Massachusetts, and Kathy Hochul in New York have won reelection. Those are Democratic governors holding their ground in a political moment when state leadership matters enormously.

And in Virginia, voters approved an amendment protecting reproductive freedom in the state constitution, including access to abortion during the first two trimesters, as well as protections for contraception and fertility care.

That is something to celebrate. For every person who has worried about whether their most personal medical decisions would be taken away, this is a victory for the freedom to make those decisions for yourself.

Here in Missouri, We’re Fighting for Our Voice

As a Missourian, this part is especially personal to me.

I know how easy it can feel to look at a red state and believe the fight is already lost. But Missouri has shown us again and again that people will stand up when their rights and their voices are on the line.

In 2024, Missourians voted to protect reproductive freedom. And this August, we overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that would have made it harder for citizens to amend our constitution. More than 1.1 million people, 80.3% of those who voted on the measure, voted no. That is something we should be proud of.

Tonight, we’re watching another set of fights play out.

These are early returns, not final results. The figures below were reported between 8:29 and 8:45 p.m. Central on November 3, with only a portion of the expected vote reported. They can change.

Amendment 3, reproductive freedom: This measure would repeal the reproductive rights Missourians approved in 2024 and replace them with an abortion ban containing limited exceptions. It would also put restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors into the constitution. In early returns, “no” led with 54.3% , with about 20% reporting.

Amendment 6, protecting the people’s voice: This would make it harder for lawmakers to change voter-approved initiatives, requiring an 80% vote in each chamber to send changes back to voters. “Yes” led with 58.9% , with about 20% reporting.

Proposition A, the congressional map: This asks voters whether to approve the Republican-drawn 2025 map. A “no” vote would reject that map and keep the 2022 boundaries. “No” led with 61.7% in an earlier update, with about 14% reporting.

Amendment 7, state taxes: This proposes an investment fund with the long-term goal of eliminating state-imposed taxes. “No” led with 61.1% in the early count, with about 11% reporting.

Amendment 8, sheriffs: This concerns the election and removal of county sheriffs. “Yes” led with 52.2% in early returns, with about 11% reporting.

We’re also watching Missouri’s congressional races. Decision Desk HQ has called the 5th District for Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. In the 2nd District, Democrat Fred Wellman was leading Republican Rep. Ann Wagner in the 8:43 p.m. Central update, with about 49% reporting. That race had not been called.

Missouri, whatever the final numbers bring, I hope you know this: We are here. We are organized. And we are not giving up on our state.

To Everyone Who Kept Going: Thank You

I want to speak directly to you for a moment.

To everyone who showed up at a protest, even when you were tired. To everyone who held a sign, knocked on a door, made a call, donated what you could, or helped someone get to the polls: Thank you.

To everyone who left a comment on a post when it felt like the truth was being drowned out. To everyone who had the difficult conversation with a friend or a family member. To everyone who kept talking about what was happening when it would have been easier to look away: Thank you.

And to everyone who has been anxious, exhausted, angry, or afraid during this administration: I see you.

I know how heavy this has felt. I know there have been days when the news was too much, when it seemed like every morning brought another reason to worry, and when it felt like the people in power could do whatever they wanted.

But look around tonight.

People showed up. People organized. People voted. And in races across this country, they made their voices impossible to ignore.

Trump is still president, and we are still waiting on the results that will determine control of Congress. I won’t pretend every fight is over. But tonight has already shown us something we desperately needed to see: They are not unbeatable, and we are not powerless.

We have momentum. We have each other. And we have every reason to keep believing that this country can be better.

Here at Centered America, we’ll keep following the results and standing up for the people and rights that matter to us. If you’re able to become a paid supporter, your support helps us continue that work. If you can’t, I’m just as grateful that you’re part of this community.

Tonight, though, I hope you let yourself be happy.

Call someone you love. Send that excited text. Smile at your phone. Let yourself feel proud of the work you did and the community you helped build.

Congratulations, America. You showed up, and tonight, we have victories to celebrate.

With hope and so much gratitude,

Sharad

Sources

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America