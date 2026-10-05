Centered America

Centered America

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Pam's avatar
Pam
Oct 6

Excellent and thoughtful writing about two horrifying examples of those who abuse others verbally or physically, and then allow or encourage this sort of behavior.

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Susan's avatar
Susan
Oct 6

Thank you for sharing verified truth!

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