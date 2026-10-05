Trigger warning: This post discusses allegations of child sexual abuse, threats of rape and murder involving minors, and other disturbing details involving children. Please read with care.

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

I had to read this one twice because I genuinely thought I was misunderstanding it.

I wasn’t.

The Republican Party of Palm Beach County is continuing to promote Mike Caruso, its nominee for county clerk, even though Caruso is currently facing five felony charges stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a young male relative who was under five years old at the time.

The charges are not minor or vague. They include kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Caruso’s arrest in August after an investigation involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Caruso has pleaded not guilty and says he is innocent.

The child was between three and five.

According to court records and local reporting, prosecutors say the alleged abuse occurred during multiple incidents, including around Thanksgiving 2024 and during a family cruise in August 2025. WPTV reported that an attorney for the family described the alleged victim as between 3 and 5 years old.

At a later detention hearing, an investigator also testified about a separate person who said Caruso sexually abused her when she was four years old more than two decades ago. That allegation has not resulted in the current charges.

There was also an older allegation raised during Caruso’s divorce years ago. Police investigated that case and ultimately classified it as unfounded.

I’m including that because this story is serious enough that every distinction matters.

And then there is the political part.

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Caruso from his public office immediately after the arrest. Florida’s state Republican Party has said it would not support his reelection if he remained a candidate.

The Palm Beach County GOP originally scrambled to replace him too.

Its executive committee held an emergency meeting and actually selected another Republican who could step in if Caruso withdrew. But Caruso refused to leave the race before the deadline, so election officials say his name is now stuck on the November ballot.

And this is the part I cannot get past:

Instead of simply saying, his name has to remain on the ballot but we are not supporting him, the Palm Beach County Republican Party put Caruso on its official Republican voter guide.

There was also a staffed “Keep Mike Caruso” table at a September candidate expo, complete with campaign signs and hats.

The local party’s chairman, Carl Cascio, has argued that the organization has a “power and duty” to campaign for Republican nominees. His public letter also points to the ruling that allowed Caruso out on bond.

But that ruling did not declare Caruso innocent.

The judge concluded that prosecutors had not met the legal standard necessary to keep him jailed before trial and identified weaknesses in the state’s evidence. Caruso was released on $160,000 bond.

Those are two very different things.

This is where I ask you to help me keep doing this.

A story like this is exactly why I want Centered America funded by readers. There is a huge difference between repeating “Republican candidate faces charges” and actually digging through the arrest, the court hearing, what the state party said, what the local party did, and the legal reason his name is still sitting on that ballot.

If that kind of distinction is useful to you, please become a paid subscriber today.

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And while I was writing this, another story broke.

This one is in Boise, Idaho.

Police are investigating a Snapchat group chat involving students at Timberline High School where members of the school’s football team talked about raping and killing a female student.

I want to be extremely precise because these are teenagers and there is now an active police investigation.

A petition started by members of the community alleges that several football players participated in a Snapchat group chat where messages called for a female classmate to be raped and killed. Screenshots purporting to show the conversation have circulated among students and online.

The district says it learned about the posts Friday and immediately reported them to the Boise Police Department. Police asked the school to temporarily pause its own investigation so it would not interfere with a potential criminal case. Boise police now confirm they are actively investigating what they describe as a reported online threat involving Timberline students. KBOI

By midday Monday, more than 8,200 people had signed a petition demanding action.

And the school district’s own language tells you how seriously officials are treating what allegedly happened.

Administrators called the posts “disturbing” and told families there is “zero tolerance for the type of behavior and language attributed to any member of our school community.”

There have not been arrests announced. Police have not publicly identified the students involved.

I keep thinking about the Cornell case while reading this.

Different people. Different school. Completely different allegation.

But again there is Snapchat. Again there is a group of young men. Again a girl is discussed in sexual language inside a digital room where apparently somebody thought this was acceptable enough to type out and send.

And I am tired of hearing genuinely horrifying language dismissed as some version of boys being boys or teenagers saying stupid things.

Teenagers absolutely say stupid things.

Talking about raping and killing a girl is not normal stupid teenage shit.

It deserves to be investigated exactly as seriously as Boise police are investigating it now.

And because these students may be minors, I am deliberately not publishing names that are circulating online. They deserve an investigation based on evidence, and the girl at the center of this deserves not to have her identity blasted across the internet because somebody else decided to threaten her.

That is the standard I wish more people applied before these situations became national stories.

The quiet part.

Political parties make choices every day about who they promote, whose signs they put on tables, and whose names they put in voter guides.

And in this case, the state Republican Party made one choice: it said it would not support him.

The local Republican Party made another. They put him on the voter guide.

That is the story.

After a sitting public official was arrested on allegations involving sexual abuse of a child under five, suspended by the governor, and rejected by his own state party, his local party still decided to put his name in front of voters as its candidate.

That deserves to be reported plainly.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: Palm Beach GOP official election materials · Florida Department of Law Enforcement: Caruso arrest · WPTV: charges and alleged victim’s age · Palm Beach Post: why Caruso remained on the ballot · Florida Politics: local GOP continues backing Caruso Idaho Education News: police investigate Timberline threat · CBS2 Boise: district and police statements · Idaho Statesman reporting via AOL: screenshots and investigation

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America