Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hail Skadi's avatar
Hail Skadi
Sep 30

Good coverage guys. The most painful of this list is WIC. Always hurts the most vulnerable among us. :(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Centered America
Johan's avatar
Johan
Oct 1

Shutdowns aren’t gridlock…they’re experiments in how much erosion a democracy will tolerate.

Shutdowns aren’t just budget fights. They’re stress tests of power. This one feels less like a stumble and more like a rehearsal—-a slow normalization of dismantling the state, step by step, until silence feels safer than speech.

History shows regimes don’t need a single “Reichstag fire” moment. They just need enough people to accept erosion as routine.

The real question: are we watching a fiscal standoff, or the opening act of a strategy to see how much institutional collapse the public will tolerate before compliance becomes the norm?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture