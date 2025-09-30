The U.S. government is set to shut down at 11:59 p.m. EST tonight.

This shutdown is a choice by Republicans. They control the House, the Senate (through the majority), and the presidency. They could pass a clean funding bill today, but they are refusing unless they’re allowed to keep damaging health care provisions in place.

What to Expect If a Shutdown Starts on October 1

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid: Benefits will continue. Field offices will scale back, but checks still go out.

Air travel: TSA and air-traffic controllers still work, but without pay. Expect longer lines.

SNAP (food stamps): October benefits should load as normal. November is at risk if the shutdown drags.

WIC: Funding could run out if this lasts more than a week. Some states can operate into mid-October.

Museums/Parks: Smithsonian and most national parks close. The U.S. Small Business Administration halts most new loans.

Federal workers: Pay is delayed but guaranteed once funding returns under the 2019 Fair Treatment Act.

Contractors: No back-pay guarantee. They may need to file for unemployment.

Scale: Congressional Budget Office estimates ~750,000 daily furloughs and ~$400M per day in delayed compensation.

Action Checklists

For Federal Employees

Check your status (excepted vs furloughed). Review your agency’s contingency plan. Plan cash flow. Back pay is guaranteed, but bills aren’t. Call your landlord, bank, or utilities now. Follow furlough rules. If furloughed, do not “volunteer” work. Document shutdown hours.

For Contractors

Track lost hours. Ask HR about standby rules. Apply for unemployment if eligible.

For Families on SNAP

Expect October benefits. Save receipts, watch EBT balances, and prepare for November uncertainty.

For Families on WIC (Woman, Infants, and Children)

Call your clinic now. Ask about contingency funds through mid-October. Prepare backup plans.

For Travelers

Arrive early. Expect longer waits at TSA checkpoints.

Message Discipline

Core Message

Republicans chose a shutdown.

The sticking point is health care. Democrats want to restore ACA subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts. Republicans refuse.

A clean funding bill would pass today. GOP leaders won’t allow it.

Three 10-Second Frames

Kitchen-table: “Republicans shut down the government to push health-care cuts. Families are paying the price.”

Workers: “Hundreds of thousands will miss paychecks because Republicans rejected a clean bill.”

Parents: “SNAP is safe for October, but WIC may run short if this drags. That’s the choice GOP leaders made.”

Fact Checks

“Democrats are causing this.” False. Republicans hold full control.

“Shutdowns save money.” False. They cost billions, with the Congressional Budget Office pegging daily losses near $400M.

Words to Use

“choice,” “control,” “clean bill,” “health care cuts,” “hostage tactics,” “protect coverage,” “restore subsidies.”

Things to Avoid

Timelines you can’t prove, uncited numbers, or heated language that could undercut credibility.

Ready-to-Use Materials

Call Your Reps (Script) | 5calls.org

“Hi, I’m a constituent. I’m asking the Senator/Representative to pass a funding bill that keeps the government open and protects health care. Families should not lose coverage because Republicans are blocking an extension of ACA subsidies and trying to cut Medicaid. Shutting down the government over taking health care away is unacceptable. Please support a deal that restores subsidies, protects Medicaid, and keeps the government running.”

Resource Hub

Why the Health-Care Frame Matters

In July , Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which enacts sweeping changes that will slash health care coverage and reduce access .

The bill includes huge proposed Medicaid cuts (more than $900 billion over the next decade).

It also introduces work requirements for nondisabled adults (e.g. 80 hours/month), which could push people off Medicaid.

Some analyses estimate that up to 17 million people could become uninsured under the combined effect of the bill and related changes.

Democrats are demanding that any funding bill include restoration of ACA subsidies and rollback of the Medicaid cuts. Republicans reject that, so they are deciding to shut the government down.

