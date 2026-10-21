by Sharad Swaney | October 21, 2026

Dear America,

Government websites across Europe began going dark Wednesday as cybersecurity agencies issued emergency warnings about two newly disclosed vulnerabilities in software that powers an enormous portion of the internet.

And the scale of this problem is genuinely alarming.

Nearly 70% of websites whose server-side programming language can be identified use PHP, the software at the center of this emergency.

The newly discovered flaws could allow someone to remotely execute malicious code on vulnerable servers without needing a password, potentially stealing sensitive information, disrupting essential services, or taking control of an affected website.

Security researchers have assigned the vulnerabilities a severity rating of 9.2 out of 10.

The warnings have prompted urgent action from the United States, European Union, and cybersecurity authorities around the world.

And now, according to Cloudflare, malicious attempts to exploit the weaknesses have already been detected.

Governments are taking websites offline

On Wednesday, government websites in several European countries became temporarily unavailable as officials rushed to protect their systems.

France’s Interior Ministry took regional government websites offline as a precaution. Finnish government IT services were also affected by emergency shutdowns, while the Netherlands’ national cybersecurity agency temporarily disabled its own website.

These shutdowns were preventive actions, not evidence that all the affected websites had been successfully hacked.

The European Union’s cybersecurity emergency response team, CERT-EU, warned organizations that couldn’t immediately install security updates to consider disconnecting vulnerable applications from the public internet.

American authorities issued similarly urgent recommendations.

The National Security Agency, FBI, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called on organizations to address the vulnerabilities immediately.

The concern is that attackers could exploit the same underlying software flaw across enormous numbers of independently operated websites.

Unlike a vulnerability affecting one company or one application, this involves technology used throughout the internet’s infrastructure.

What exactly is happening?

The vulnerable software is called PHP.

You’ve probably never heard of it, but there’s a good chance you’ve interacted with it dozens of times without realizing.

PHP operates behind the scenes when websites load information, process forms, retrieve data, or manage accounts. WordPress, which powers a substantial portion of the web, depends on PHP.

The two vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, involve failures in how PHP manages computer memory and internal information while handling web requests.

In certain circumstances, attackers can exploit those failures to execute code on a server they don’t own.

That could expose stored information, interfere with websites, or give criminals access to systems beyond the original vulnerable application.

The vulnerabilities are especially concerning because some attacks can begin before a website’s own application code even runs.

PHP developers released emergency security updates Wednesday, urging operators to install them immediately.

Importantly, the 70% statistic doesn’t mean 70% of websites have already been compromised. It measures PHP’s prevalence among sites whose underlying programming language is identifiable. The actual exposure depends on software versions, configurations, and whether the fixes have been installed.

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Artificial intelligence discovered the flaws

There’s another fascinating development behind this emergency.

Researchers used advanced artificial intelligence models to help discover vulnerabilities that had remained hidden in PHP for years.

Security researcher Ryan Austin, working with Calif, identified one critical flaw with assistance from OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol model.

Google-owned cybersecurity company Wiz independently discovered and reported the vulnerabilities using AI-assisted research.

OpenAI, PHP maintainers, security researchers, and infrastructure providers then coordinated efforts to prepare fixes before publicly disclosing the findings.

But AI also introduces another danger.

The same technology that helps researchers discover security weaknesses can assist malicious actors in identifying vulnerabilities and developing new attacks.

Cloudflare confirmed Wednesday that attackers were already attempting to exploit the PHP flaws, prompting the company to deploy additional protections.

The discoveries illustrate a remarkable new reality: vulnerabilities that were once extremely difficult to uncover may become considerably easier to find as artificial intelligence advances.

The quiet part

What concerns me most is how dependent the modern internet has become on infrastructure that most people never see, much less understand.

We’re talking about software used by businesses, governments, news organizations, and millions of ordinary website owners.

Much of that infrastructure is maintained through open-source projects, often supported by relatively small teams of developers.

A critical weakness can remain hidden for years, only to become a global emergency once someone demonstrates how to exploit it.

And millions of organizations can suddenly find themselves racing to install a fix.

The fact that security researchers discovered these vulnerabilities and coordinated patches before widespread confirmed exploitation is encouraging. But the early attack attempts show just how quickly that opportunity can disappear.

For website operators, the message is immediate: update PHP and confirm that your hosting provider has applied the necessary fixes. For everyone else, the responsibility largely rests with the organizations operating the websites and services they use.

This is an enormous cybersecurity emergency, but also a demonstration of how coordinated research can help prevent a dangerous flaw from becoming something far worse.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America