Centered America

Centered America

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
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If you're using your Windows PC for everyday use and you're not running a website server, you don't need to install a PHP security patch yourself. Just continue keeping Windows and your browser updated. The people who need to act urgently are generally website owners and hosting providers.

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