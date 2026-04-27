by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is still rippling through Washington. The Iran war is at a breaking point. The Supreme Court took up two cases that could reshape American privacy and corporate liability law. And Trump is openly trying to rename ICE. Here is everything in one place.

The WHCD shooter has now been formally charged with attempting to assassinate the president. His manifesto targeted administration officials “from highest-ranking to lowest” but EXCLUDED Kash Patel by name. He wrote in his hotel room that he “expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got is nothing.” That is a DIRECT indictment of the Secret Service from the man who tried to kill the president.

Meanwhile Susie Wiles is catching heat for keeping Secret Service Director Sean Curran in his job despite repeated failures, Iran is offering to reopen Hormuz, Putin is hosting Iran’s top diplomat in St. Petersburg, and the Supreme Court is hearing a case that could decide whether the government can demand the identity of every phone in a geographic area at any time. That is not an exaggeration. That is what geofence warrants do.

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Now here is your Monday briefing.

Gunman Charged With Trying To Assassinate The President

A federal magistrate charged 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, after he stormed a security checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night.

President Donald J. Trump released security footage showing 31-year-old suspect Cole Thomas Allen attempting to breach law enforcement and U.S. Secret Service agents at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

National security prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine told the court, “On the 25th of April, he attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Allen was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He fired between five and eight rounds, striking one Secret Service officer in a bulletproof vest. The officer was released from the hospital in good condition.

A manifesto attributed to Allen by the FBI named administration officials as “targets, prioritized from highest ranking to lowest,” but explicitly excluded FBI Director Kash Patel.

Norah O’Donnell at 60 Minutes read the manifesto in front of Trump.

Allen had checked into the Washington Hilton the night before the dinner. In writings recovered from his room, he said, “I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got is nothing.”

According to Federal Election Commission records, Allen donated $25 to ActBlue for Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign. His family told investigators he had attended a “No Kings” protest in California.

GOP Pins Shooting On Democratic Rhetoric, Jeffries Fires Back

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt used Monday’s briefing to blame Democrats for political violence while leaving out remarks from Republicans and Trump himself.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries pushed back hard, pointing out that Leavitt had attacked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose own home was firebombed by an arsonist last year while his family was inside. “How can we take them seriously when they raise these partisan attacks, and completely ignore the fact that a lot of folks, including Gov. Shapiro, his home was attacked by an arsonist while he and his kids and his wife were there?” Jeffries said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also blamed “inflammatory and violent rhetoric” and said the media was partly responsible.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the attack, saying, “We agree, in this country, to disagree and to take out our views in the ballot box and not at the point of a gun.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “Political violence is unacceptable, and it should have no place in our country. And I am relieved that President Trump and everyone who attended the dinner is safe.”

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Susie Wiles Now Inside The Blame Game

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service, has called an emergency meeting this week with senior administration officials, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security to review security protocols for upcoming presidential events.

A former administration official told RealClear Politics that Wiles is responsible for keeping Secret Service Director Sean Curran in his job despite “numerous failures,” and added, “They’re about to fire Kash, and he had nothing to do with this when Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure after failure, and she gets no blame.”

The same source said, “The guy [Trump] is going to get killed, and everyone will keep their jobs.”

Other insiders have argued the blame belongs not to Wiles but to Trump’s sons, who reportedly pushed for Curran’s appointment. Curran was on Trump’s personal detail during the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt in July 2024.

The Washington Post reported that the administration did not give the WHCD the highest security designation, and that the Secret Service treated only the ballroom and its immediate perimeter as protected territory, not the rest of the hotel.

Wiles is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, diagnosed in early March.

Patel Praises Trump’s “Courage Under Fire” While Dodging Pre-Attack Questions

FBI Director Kash Patel opened his Fox & Friends appearance Monday by saying, “First and foremost, I want to remind your audience of President Trump’s leadership, literally courage under fire.”

Fox host Lawrence Jones pressed Patel on whether the suspect had been on federal radar before the attack and whether prior chatter had been flagged. Patel deflected, saying, “All those questions will be answered in the criminal complaint that’s being presented. I just can’t get ahead of my partners at the Department of Justice, and especially can’t get ahead of the federal magistrate that it’s being presented to.”

Jones also said directly to Patel, “The president of the United States is averaging an assassination attempt once a year. So who’s going to do the investigating of the procedures? Secret Service can’t investigate themselves because there are still people in leadership at the Secret Service that were responsible for Butler. How does that happen? It was a failure.”

Patel acknowledged the failures of the Butler shooting but deferred future security planning to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Trump Erupts At 60 Minutes Over Shooter’s Manifesto

In an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Trump blamed online culture for radicalizing the shooter, saying, “The internet, I think maybe more than anything else, it’s radicalized some people. It’s made people mentally sick. It’s also a great thing. It’s a phenomenal thing. We’re the leader in it.”

When O’Donnell read the line from Allen’s manifesto referring to “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor,” Trump exploded, saying, “I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person?” and called O’Donnell “a disgrace.”

Trump pushed for the dinner to be redone within 30 days with heavier security and tied the shooting to his $400 million White House ballroom project, claiming on Truth Social that the new ballroom “has every highest level security feature there is.”

Trump told O’Donnell, “I do think that the hate speech of the Democrats much more so is very dangerous. I really think it’s very dangerous for the country.”

Iran Offers To Reopen Hormuz If U.S. Lifts Blockade

Iran has delivered a new proposal to the U.S. through Pakistani mediators offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, while pushing nuclear negotiations to a later phase.

Around a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz in peacetime. The waterway has remained largely shut since the war began on February 28, driving oil prices steadily upward.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump told reporters Saturday that Iran sent a “much better” follow-up proposal after he canceled a planned trip to Pakistan by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Trump met with his top national security advisors Monday in the Situation Room to debate next steps, including whether to resume the bombing campaign.

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,521 in Lebanon.

Putin Hosts Iran’s Top Diplomat In St. Petersburg

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Putin told Araghchi, “We see how courageously and heroically the Iranian people are fighting for their independence and sovereignty,” and added that Russia “intends to maintain our strategic relations” with Iran.

Putin also said Russia was prepared to do “everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible.”

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov also met Iran’s deputy defense minister Reza Talaei-Nik on Monday and pledged Moscow’s support for resolving the war “exclusively through diplomatic means.”

Araghchi said Iran is reassessing how to proceed with talks, blaming what he called Washington’s “destructive habits,” including “unreasonable demands,” shifting positions, and threatening rhetoric.

Merz Blasts U.S. Strategy, Says Iran Is Humiliating Washington

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking to students in the German town of Marsberg, said, “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible.”

Merz also said, “The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result.”

Merz compared the situation to Iraq and Afghanistan, saying, “The problem with conflicts like this is always: you don’t just have to get in, you have to get out again. We saw that very painfully in Afghanistan for 20 years. We saw it in Iraq.”

He added, “If I had known that it would continue like this for five or six weeks and get progressively worse, I would have told him even more emphatically,” referring to his early conversations with Trump.

Merz said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was costing Germany “a lot of money, a lot of taxpayers’ money and a lot of economic strength.”

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King Charles Refuses Audience With Epstein Survivors

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Washington Monday for a four-day state visit timed to the 250th anniversary of American independence. Charles will address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Tuesday, the first British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles and Camilla will not meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein during the trip, despite a request from Rep. Ro Khanna for a private audience.

A Buckingham Palace source told the BBC, “We fully understand and appreciate the survivors’ position, but can only reiterate that our position is clear that anything that could potentially impact on ongoing police inquiries and assessments, and any potential legal action that could result from that, would be to the detriment of the survivors themselves in their pursuit of justice.”

Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to Epstein. Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson was arrested days later for allegedly providing Epstein with market-sensitive information.

The visit is going forward despite the WHCD shooting, with Buckingham Palace confirming “minor operational adjustments.”

Survivors Mark One Year Since Virginia Giuffre’s Death

Family, advocates, and Epstein survivors gathered on the National Mall on Saturday for the “Butterfly Vigil,” marking the one-year anniversary of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s death by suicide on April 25, 2025 at her home near Perth, Australia.

Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts told the crowd through tears, “We wear your butterfly pins, knowing it’s a piece of you with us, providing us with the strength to keep moving forward, the true metamorphosis of transitioning from victim to survivor. You’re my hero and you’re a hero to the world.”

Epstein survivor Laura Blume McGee said, “As a survivor, Virginia’s bravery changed my life. Her courage gave me permission to be visible and to demand accountability and to reclaim my voice. Because of her, I believe justice is possible and our voice can spark real lasting change.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin spoke at the vigil and recounted the well-documented evidence that the Justice Department had a 60-count indictment against Epstein ready in 2008, before then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta negotiated a plea deal.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Epstein victimized roughly 1,000 women and girls.

The DOJ’s internal watchdog announced earlier this week it is opening a review of the Department’s handling of the Epstein file production, after survivors and members of Congress accused the agency of botching the release.

Trump Fires Entire National Science Board

All 22 members of the National Science Board, the independent body that oversees the National Science Foundation, were dismissed by email Friday afternoon. The terminations were issued “on behalf of President Donald J. Trump,” with no reason given. Members typically serve staggered six-year terms to prevent complete turnover.

Dan Reed, a University of Utah computer scientist and former NSB chair, said, “This action to dismiss the NSB is unprecedented. We need a vibrant, independent NSB, one representative of the broad science and engineering enterprise.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, said, “This is the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation. It unfortunately is no surprise a president who has attacked NSF from day one would seek to destroy the board that helps guide the Foundation.”

The NSF has lost more than 30% of its staff since January 2025, ceded its headquarters to another agency in December, and faces another proposed budget cut of more than half.

Last year the administration fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and eliminated 14 NSF advisory committees.

Mike Johnson Walks Into A “Nightmare Week”

Speaker Mike Johnson is facing simultaneous fights this week over DHS funding, FISA Section 702 reauthorization, and a divisive farm bill. One GOP leadership aide told CNN, “We’ve got a nightmare week.”

The Department of Homeland Security has been partially shut down for 72 days, the longest agency shutdown in U.S. history. The Secret Service agent shot at the WHCD on Saturday is technically working for a shuttered agency.

Johnson said Monday, “We have to move DHS funding because it’s urgent. As the secretary of Homeland Security has said. We are out of money. He is out of money at the end of this week. Democrats have been playing games with this. It’s very dangerous as demonstrated Saturday night. We got to get the job done.”

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told CNN, “Let’s stop doing the pretzel twister game with Republicans who never want to get to yes anyway. We are trying to accommodate 20 people. This is what is broken about Congress. These guys want to rule with just 218 and that gives power to 20 or 10 depending on the issue and that just ain’t right.”

Section 702 expires Thursday night without an extension. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said, “If you’re not going to have warrants, I’m not going to play ball.”

Democrats forced the DHS shutdown after the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota by federal immigration agents, demanding reforms including body-worn cameras for ICE.

Trump Endorses Renaming ICE To “NICE”

Trump posted on Truth Social just after midnight Monday, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT,” in response to a March 25 X post from a MAGA-aligned account suggesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement be renamed National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or NICE.

The original post said the goal was so “the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

A federal agency name change typically requires congressional action, though the Trump administration previously sought to rebrand the Department of Defense as the “Department of War” by executive order.

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee posted on X, “Trump’s masked Secret Police have racially profiled, assaulted, and killed American citizens. The Trump Administration has offered zero reforms and has shown no intention of stopping ICE’s violence.”

Through the first six months of fiscal year 2026, ICE has carried out 234,236 removals, roughly 74% more than at the same point the year before.

Blanche Could Run DOJ For Months Without A Senate Vote

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche could remain head of the Justice Department for the rest of Trump’s term, even without Senate confirmation.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, an acting head can serve 210 days, then continue indefinitely while a nomination is pending in the Senate. If Senate Majority Leader John Thune declines to bring a nominee to the floor, Blanche could stay indefinitely.

David Super, a Georgetown Law professor, told Roll Call, “Senator Thune has his own political constituencies and vulnerabilities. And whether he’s willing to cooperate with a plan that structurally eliminates the Senate’s role, I think is questionable. There’s certainly potential for abuse here, but it’s not an unobstructed path for the president.”

Blanche became acting AG on April 2 after Trump fired Pam Bondi, reportedly over her handling of the Epstein files. He has since opened or escalated investigations into John Brennan, Cassidy Hutchinson, ActBlue, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican on the Judiciary Committee, has already said he will not vote to confirm an attorney general nominee who has excused the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Supreme Court Weighs Mass Cellphone Surveillance

The Supreme Court heard more than two hours of arguments Monday in Chatrie v. United States, a case asking whether geofence warrants violate the Fourth Amendment.

Geofence warrants compel companies like Google to identify every cellphone within a defined area at a specific time. The case stems from a 2019 Virginia bank robbery in which Google initially returned 19 user accounts within roughly three football fields of the crime, eventually leading to defendant Okello Chatrie.

Chief Justice John Roberts pressed both sides, asking, “What’s to prevent the government from using this to find out the identities of everybody at a particular church, a particular political organization.”

Chatrie’s lawyer Adam Unikowsky told the Court, “The technology may be novel, but the constitutional problem it presents is not. The Fourth Amendment was born of the Founders’ revulsion for general warrants and writs of assistance, instruments that allowed the government to search first and develop suspicions later.”

The Trump administration is defending the warrants. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued Chatrie “took no steps to protect his location from disclosure, such as pausing the Location History feature he had enabled or adjusting, deactivating, or forgoing his cellphone during his crime.”

Geofence warrants now make up more than a quarter of all U.S. law enforcement demands and were used to identify January 6 Capitol rioters.

Supreme Court Takes Up Roundup Cancer Liability Shield

The Court heard a separate case Monday on whether Bayer can use federal pesticide regulation to block thousands of state lawsuits alleging Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The Trump administration is backing Bayer.

Bayer argues that because the Environmental Protection Agency approved a Roundup label without a cancer warning, state law claims requiring such a warning are preempted by federal law.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the EPA reviews labels only every 15 years, a long stretch in scientific terms.

Chief Justice Roberts pressed the company’s argument, asking, “Throughout that long process, in response to information that suggests there is a risk that’s not on the label, the states cannot do anything?”

The administration’s position has split the MAHA movement aligned with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly said glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, causes cancer. Dozens of MAHA supporters rallied outside the Court Monday at a “People vs. Poison” protest. A decision is expected by the end of June.

United-American Mega Merger Officially Dead

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby publicly confirmed Monday that he had approached American Airlines about a merger and that talks ended without a deal.

Kirby said in a statement, “I approached American about exploring a combination because I thought we could do something incredible for customers together. The combined scale of United and American would be a better way to compete with foreign carriers.”

American CEO Robert Isom rejected the proposal during the airline’s first-quarter earnings call last week, saying, “The idea of the two largest airlines in the world getting together, that is something that we’ve viewed as being anti-competitive and obviously everybody that has weighed in suggests the same thing.”

Trump told CNBC’s Squawk Box last week, “I don’t like having them merge.” Trump said he was concerned a combined airline would become “lazy.”

American formally stated in an SEC filing that a merger with United “would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the Administration’s philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law.”

Kirby said in his statement that “without a willing partner, something this big simply can’t get done.”

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