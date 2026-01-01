As the new year begins, we want to pause and thank you.

Centered America became official in 2025, incorporating on January 6. Since then, the support we have received in such a short time has meant more to us than we can put into words.

You chose to subscribe. You chose to pay attention.

Centered America exists because of people like you. People who believe democracy is worth defending. People who refuse to accept corruption, extremism, or apathy as the future of this country.

The year ahead will not be easy. The midterms are this year. Let’s make it count.

We are entering this new year committed to deeper reporting, clearer action, and stronger accountability. We will keep asking hard questions. We will keep connecting the dots. And we will keep giving you the tools to stay informed, engaged, and grounded.

Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for believing in this work. Thank you for helping build something honest, independent, and human.

Here’s to a year of clarity, courage, and community.

Happy New Year.

Sharad & Gavin | The Centered America Team