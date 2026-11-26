by Sharad Swaney and Gavin Faivre

Dear Centered Americans,

Happy Thanksgiving from us at Centered America.

However you’re spending today, around a crowded table, working a shift, keeping the day quiet, or missing someone you wish could be there, we hope you find a moment of comfort and connection.

We also want to thank you for being here. Every story you read, conversation you start, and article you share helps this community grow. You remind us why independent journalism matters and why we keep showing up.

A different kind of Thanksgiving message

This morning, President Donald Trump posted a Thanksgiving message on Truth Social that took aim at political opponents, journalists, immigrants, and Somali Americans.

He claimed that only 2% of the Somali population both works and receives no government assistance, then said others should be removed from the country. We found no evidence supporting that combined figure.

He also accused officials of publishing “fake” economic numbers after an estimate of third-quarter GDP growth was revised from 3.4% to 4.3%. The Bureau of Economic Analysis describes the new figure as a second estimate based on more complete information. The revision itself does not establish that the earlier figure was fabricated.

Words from a president matter, especially when they target an entire community. To our Somali American neighbors and readers, we’re glad you’re here. You are part of this country and part of the communities we’re grateful for today.

What we’re thankful for

We’re thankful for the people who look after their neighbors, speak up when something is wrong, and keep believing that this country can be more welcoming and more just.

And we’re thankful for you. Thank you for trusting us to bring you the news and for helping us build something meaningful together.

From our family at Centered America to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

If you know someone who could use a little encouragement today, share this post with them.

With gratitude,

The Centered America Team

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