by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

An eight-year-old boy went to an immigration appointment with the uncle who had been caring for him. He did not go home with him.

On Monday, a Republican congressman introduced eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, including an allegation involving the U.S. strike on an Iranian school that killed more than 100 children.

And newly elected Democrats arrived in Washington for orientation, preparing to take their places in a Congress voters just handed them.

I have been looking forward to seeing those new faces in the Capitol. But I also keep thinking about the children whose lives cannot wait until January for someone to act.