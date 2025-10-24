There’s been a lot of discussion lately about organizations like MeidasTouch, and it’s a discussion worth having.

Before anything else, let’s make something clear: we support MeidasTouch. They have done incredible work building a powerful independent media platform that speaks truth when traditional media outlets fall short. Their reporting and commentary have energized millions of Americans and exposed corruption. They are part of this movement, and we’re proud of that.

We hold everyone to the same standards we hold ourselves to. When any organization, no matter how respected, builds its platform on “fighting for the people,” it’s fair for the people to ask: How are you fighting?

When you claim to be fighting for democracy, you inherit the responsibility to act for democracy.

Journalism Matters

Someone in our comments said, “We need them in the media doing investigative reporting. There are others who are suing and built for legal issues, they should get your pressure.” We understand that perspective completely. Journalism is crucial. But the people who donate to MeidasTouch often do so because the network built its brand on fighting back with facts and the law.

That means it’s fair for supporters to expect more than commentary. It’s fair to ask that some of the millions of dollars they receive in funding goes toward real legal coordination, or supporting other groups that are filing cases to defend democracy. That should be our expectation. We have to trust in their message enough to hold them to it.

We’re not asking MeidasTouch to stop being journalists. We’re asking them to lead like the powerhouse they are, to use their influence and resources to help build the next layer of defense for democracy. If smaller organizations like ours can build mutual aid programs, fund protest organizing, and connect activists across states with limited resources, imagine what could be done at their scale.

Planning, Not Reacting

It’s not enough anymore to report on what’s happening after the fact. The threats are already written down. Project 2025 exists on paper. We all know what the authoritarian playbook looks like. So why not prepare for it?

As one commenter put it perfectly, “Be the heavyweight champion that throws punches rather than being punched.” That’s exactly the mindset we need. Use power to prevent, not just respond. With the network, reach, and legal background that built their platform, MeidasTouch could easily partner with or fund practicing lawyers who specialize in constitutional and federal cases. That’s what people are calling for.

Independent Media Must Work Together

Many people in our community share a common concern: we’re all tired of Democrats or progressives being constantly on the defensive. Independent media needs to collaborate, not compete. Banner and Backbone, Centered America, and other smaller outlets are already working on tangible action: giving back to communities, organizing on the ground, and developing strategies to counter radicalization and disinformation.

Larger platforms like MeidasTouch have the audience and resources to elevate those efforts, not just echo them or be a megaphone for them. Independent journalism and activism should go hand in hand, with commentary that leads directly to mobilization.

This isn’t about taking something from them, it’s about asking them to do what they promised: fight for the people.

Accountability Builds Credibility

Some viewers worry that calling out allies looks like “infighting.” It’s not. It’s integrity. When we demand accountability from our own movement, it shows that our values are real and not just performative.

We can support MeidasTouch and still ask them to use their influence more effectively. We can appreciate their reporting while also reminding them that information is only as powerful as the action it inspires.

At Centered America, we apply that same standard to ourselves. We give back through care packages, activism, and education. We don’t hoard funds or influence. If we ever fall short, we hope our community holds us accountable too, because that’s how real progress works.

As one supporter wrote, “When you’re the top dog in independent media and you’ve benefited from your subscribers, it’s time to give back to the community by holding the regime accountable.” That’s the spirit behind this entire discussion.

Unity Through Honesty

We’ve seen comments suggesting that these conversations should happen privately, not publicly. But accountability can’t thrive in the dark. Transparency is part of democracy. We can have open dialogue and still stay united.

We’re not tearing down MeidasTouch. We’re reminding them, and ourselves, that movements fail when they stop evolving. When platforms grow, their responsibilities grow too. Supporting democracy means doing more than talking about it. We all have to act to protect it.

So to every viewer who joined the conversation, those who agreed, disagreed, challenged, or supported, thank you. You’re part of this movement too. Debate is proof that people still care.

— Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre

Directors, Centered America

