Good morning, friends.

No Kings 2.0 is about peaceful, patriotic solidarity, and preparation is how we protect each other and our message. Before stepping into the street, ground yourself: Why are you going? What change do you stand for? Know your limits, your purpose, and your reason for showing up.

Get 5% off forever

Before we dive into the guide, thank you to everyone who’s become a paid subscriber or preordered a Centered America T-shirt. Together, we’ve raised nearly $700 toward care packages for veterans and marginalized communities. Our goal is $2,000, and every preorder or paid subscription brings us closer.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Preparing for No Kings 2.0

1) Know the Mission & Align With the Event

No Kings 2.0 is a well-organized event with support from many partner groups. Still, it is important to make sure the values of any protest you attend align with your own and to know the format, whether it is a rally, a march, or a vigil. When we show up informed, grounded, and united, we are stronger and safer together.

2) What to Wear: Patriotism + Practicality

Two truths can live together:

Show American unity. A sea of flags and patriotic colors shows who we are and what this movement stands for. Carry your flag on a pole and use it properly (never wear it as a cape). A coordinated look with red, white, and blue, flag shirts, and jeans can create both a sense of unity and a layer of practical anonymity.

Stay discrete when needed. Sunglasses and a hat can reduce unwanted identification in photos or video. Avoid uniquely identifying apparel. Balance pride with protection.

Quick flag note: Bring a proper flag and pole; treat the flag with respect (don’t let it touch the ground, don’t use the pole as a weapon). Your best defense is your patriotism and using the flag the right way.

3) Bring the Right Gear

Essentials:

Water (hydration pack or bottles) and healthy snacks

Small first-aid kit

Portable phone battery

Written emergency contact (in case your phone dies)

Cash (in case digital payments fail)

Whistle (to alert others/lost-contact signal)

Mask or scarf (see chemical safety below)

Day-of medications in labeled prescription bottles (never loose pills)

Accessibility aids you actually use (cane, etc.)—bring them proudly.

Carry your gear in a normal daypack (a small hiking or CamelBak pack works great). Make it clear that it’s for essentials like water, food, and your phone, not tactical use. Appearance matters, and we do not want to invite escalation.

4) Buddy System, Meet-Up Points & Safe Words

Go with a buddy (or small group). Before the event, agree on:

A meet-up point at the start and a fallback point if separated

Short safe-words or phrases that instantly signal “I need help now”

Who’s carrying what (first aid, extra water, backup charger, etc.) Banner & Backbone Banner & Backbone: Centering the American Discussion, E4 - Protest Preparedness Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to myself or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement… Listen now

5) Chemical Safety (Tear Gas, etc.)

Default: Don’t wear gas masks or overt “riot” gear. That’s the image provocateurs want, and it can be used to justify escalation. If you’re in a likely flashpoint city, you can carry respirators in a backpack without displaying them.

Medical exception: If you have respiratory conditions or specific vulnerabilities, your safety comes first, bring what you medically need.

Simple cover: A heavy scarf or medical-style mask to quickly cover your mouth or nose is useful, and less conspicuous. Know your state’s mask laws and avoid inviting issues.

6) Law Enforcement: Caution + Courtesy

Assume most officers you meet are there to ensure safety; show appreciation when appropriate. Stay alert: a visible rise in law-enforcement presence can mean tension. We keep our protests peaceful, focused, and disciplined so “flashpoints” can’t be weaponized against us in the media.

7) De-Escalation & Handling Instigators

If you spot someone trying to provoke violence (a “plant” or agitator):

Signal your group and nearby volunteers/organizers immediately.

Isolate the person by forming space around them; turn backs , chant or sing to drown out incitement; do not engage physically .

Move the crowd’s attention back to the program or march route.

See something, say something—early, calm, coordinated action prevents a mob dynamic.

8) Digital Hygiene & Focus

Model good device habits: set app limits, consider a lockout tool to reduce doom-scrolling and stay present. Being centered and attentive makes you safer and more effective.

9) Legal Readiness

National Lawyers Guild : Legal support hotlines and observers (check your local numbers).

ACLU Protesters’ Rights Guide: Know your rights before you go. These are reliable anchors if questions arise on the ground.

10) Accessibility, Health & Dignity

Bring canes, join supports, meds—whatever you need. If challenged, calmly place your items down with your hands visible and continue explaining that you are peaceful. Do not let fear of how it looks keep you home. We show the full face of America, including disabled Americans, standing for our rights.

11) After the March

Check in with your buddy/group.

Hydrate, debrief, share learnings with organizers.

Document any issues factually and promptly.

Rest. We rotate “troops” because sustained, peaceful pressure is how we win.

Final Word

History will look back on this moment. Show up prepared, peaceful, and proud, flags high, heads cool, voices clear. Our unity is our shield; our preparation is our power.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America