by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Four people formerly held at a Louisiana immigration detention center are suing private prison operator GEO Group and two of its former employees. They say an assistant warden coerced detainees into sex acts, forced others to work overnight, and threatened people who tried to report him.

The federal lawsuit, filed November 23, concerns the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. Three plaintiffs say then-assistant warden Emmanuel Reyes woke them at night to strip floors, clean housing units with industrial chemicals and move heavy equipment without protective gear. They say he singled out transgender and gender-nonconforming detainees and threatened them with solitary confinement, deportation or harm to their families.

Two say they had already worked for weeks when a GEO employee told them to sign a form describing the work as voluntary. According to the complaint, signing it changed nothing about whether they could refuse. The plaintiffs say GEO benefited because their labor cut the company’s cost of keeping the facility clean and running.

Two plaintiffs also accuse Reyes of sexual assault. One woman says he repeatedly forced her to perform sex acts under threat of death and restricted her access to medicine she needed for seizures. The plaintiffs say they filed formal complaints and spoke directly to ICE officials at the facility. They allege that ICE ignored their pleas and that people who reported abuse faced retaliation, including prolonged isolation.

One guard has already been convicted. David Courvelle, the other former GEO employee named in the suit, pleaded guilty in December 2025 to sexual abuse of a ward at the Basile facility. Federal prosecutors said he arranged for other detainees to act as lookouts. On June 26, 2026, a judge sentenced him to three years in federal prison.

The new civil case asks a separate question: Can GEO itself be held responsible for what happened inside the center it ran? The four plaintiffs are seeking damages and restitution under federal anti-trafficking law and Louisiana law. The court has yet to rule on those claims.

When the detainees’ earlier complaints became public in October 2025, a GEO spokesperson called the allegations “baseless” and told The Guardian the company had procedures for reporting and investigating assaults. Acadiana News First reported that it sought a response from GEO to the new lawsuit.

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The complaint spells out what the detainees say happened. The sentencing record shows what prosecutors proved in one guard’s case.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America