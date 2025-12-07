Good evening,

Today was pretty heavy for news. A father in Washington state says ICE agents lured him outside and set a dog on him. At the same time, new reports from

and

show that U.S. military personnel were ordered to delete video and photographic evidence of survivors pulled from the wreckage of a boat our government targeted at sea.

Today we are proud to see our friends at Banner & Backbone Media Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Nick Paro bring attention to the most disturbing details yet about the strikes at sea.

,

,

,

, &

:

Their commitment to transparency matches the stakes of this moment. We are grateful that they are telling the truth with such clarity. We are grateful that they are amplifying stories our government wants buried. And we stand with them in demanding accountability.

Here is tonight’s news:

Violent ICE Enforcement Sparks Outrage

Senator Patty Murray condemned ICE after Wilmer Toledo Martinez reported that agents lured him outside his Washington state home and released an attack dog on him. The Guardian

Martinez says the dog caused serious injuries and that agents denied him prompt medical treatment while his family looked on in fear.

Sen. Murray said: “This should shock the conscience of every one of us.”

Additional reports from the Pacific Northwest describe similar aggressive ICE operations in recent months.

Navy Deletes Video Evidence After October Boat Strike Survivors Identified

On October 17, 2025, two survivors of a U.S. Navy boat strike were rescued and brought onboard the USS Iwo Jima. Their rescue followed a similar incident on September 2, when another pair of survivors were identified after a boat explosion. blueamp.co

Confidential documentation shows that initial shipboard personnel insisted on following standard military protocol by capturing photo and video footage of onboarding the survivors, in line with international humanitarian law.

Less than two hours later, an order came from higher command to delete all video and photographic records of the detainee processing. A written objection was filed by the personnel who complied with the deletion.

The justification given by senior officials: the survivors were designated “Unprivileged Belligerents,” a category used to argue they were not entitled to the full protections of the Geneva Convention and related protocols.

This reclassification and the decision to delete documentation violate core military policy and international law. The burden of due process, documentation of capture, and status determination remain mandatory when doubt exists.

The article argues the administration’s actions mark a shift toward summary lethal force and minimal transparency, raising fundamental questions about oversight, rule of law, and the treatment of detainees in the armed forces.

Chernobyl Containment Damage

The International Atomic Energy Agency says the New Safe Confinement structure at Chernobyl was significantly damaged by a February drone strike.

The agency reports that the structure can no longer reliably contain radioactive material, although the main steel supports remain intact.

Officials are calling for urgent repairs as the site once again becomes a flashpoint in the Russia Ukraine conflict. The Guardian

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Update on September 2 Military Boat Strikes

NBC reports that Adm. Frank Bradley told Congress that all eleven people killed in a September 2 strike on a suspected drug smuggling boat were on a military target list authorizing lethal force. Reuters

Bradley said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed him to kill those listed and to destroy the vessel.

A subsequent strike killed two survivors who were clinging to the capsized boat.

House Democrats are demanding release of the video after President Trump said he had no issue with making it public.

Lawmakers who have viewed the recording said the two surviving unarmed men appeared clearly distressed.

Hegseth has refused to commit to releasing the footage.

DHS Turmoil and Noem’s Legal Exposure

The Bulwark reports rising frustration inside the Trump administration with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, her reliance on Corey Lewandowski, and her reduced role in directing department memos. The Bulwark

Some officials believe President Trump may replace her as part of a reset of immigration strategy.

In a separate legal case, Noem acknowledged in a court filing that she personally ordered Venezuelan detainees transported to El Salvador despite a federal judge’s instruction to return them to the United States. ABC

Judge James Boasberg is considering possible contempt proceedings.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America