by Gavin Faivre, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon, everyone!

My name is Gavin Faivre, and I am the co-director of Centered America.

I have not been on here in a bit because I have been spending a lot of time working on the back end of Centered America. I wanted to check in and talk with you about what the past few weeks have felt like, and what I have been building behind the scenes.

First, I want to acknowledge what so many of you are feeling right now after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The devastation. The anger. The fear. We feel it too. We feel it when journalists are arrested. We feel it when federal agents go door to door targeting our neighbors. We feel it every single day.

We are living through a moment that feels unprecedented. And that is exactly what this administration wants to exploit. They want fear. They want people frozen and silent. They do not want you standing up, like the people we have seen organizing and resisting in places like Minnesota.

We are standing up. And at Centered America, we are not going to let fear be used to hold us hostage.

Over the past few weeks, I have been focused on strengthening Centered America as a tool for all of us. I have redesigned parts of our website to make it easier to contact us and easier to submit footage or information when you witness abuses of power in your community. I have added our Substack reporting directly to the site, along with a clear section outlining where we stand on the issues shaping this country.

We want our website to be a place you can go to submit citizen journalism.

Our home page.

Most importantly, I have been working on something new. Protest clothing.

One thing I have come to realize is that protest does not only happen in the streets. Sometimes it happens in what you choose to wear every day. I wanted to create designs that are simple enough for daily life, but still send a clear and unmistakable message. I wanted to design something that we at Centered America can wear alongside you.

Affordability mattered. This was non negotiable. We are not here to sell sixty dollar shirts. That has never been the point. All of our protest shirts are under thirty dollars.

The designs are intentionally simple. Some take inspiration from the classic “I Voted” sticker. Others are bold and unmistakable, including multiple Fuck ICE shirts. We also offer a Centered America logo tee that reads “Common Sense Isn’t Radical,” designs inspired by Charli XCX’s brat, and our personal favorite, the Kick ’Em Where It Hurts shirt. That design features a donkey, symbolizing blue voters, kicking ice cubes meant to resemble ICE.

You can visit our website here and look around, and pick up a shirt if you’d like. I hope you like these designs just as much as I do!

Click here to visit our website: www.centeredamerica.org

Thank you for being here. Thank you for standing with us. Unity matters. Showing up, every single day, matters. We cannot let fear win. That is what they want.

Stand up. Keep going. We are in this together.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.