Centered America

Neural Foundry
9h

Really smart take on decntralized resistance. The clothing angle tackles something overlooked, how visual cues create permission structures for others to speak up. I've seen this irl where one person wearing a political statement at work suddenly makes everyone feel safer about discussing certain topics. The affordability piece is key too becuase symbolic action shouldn't require financial privilege.

Carl Smith
11h

Along those lines, maybe - and I have no idea who could organize it or what it could be called - some sort of a public summit and fund raising event (think ‘farm aid’, ‘we are the world’, etc.) consisting of top independent (NON-CORPORATE) online news content providers as headliners to discuss the different LEGAL ways to end the current corrupt and lawless government administration BEFORE 2026/2028 elections… As it stands now, as per Heather Cox Richardson, all that is needed, RIGHT NOW, is 23 Republicans to join their Democrat colleagues to put an end to this chaos and lawlessness created by an administration who is hell bent on NOT ‘making America great again’ BUT ‘making America go AUTHORITARIAN’…

