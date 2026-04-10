by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. There is way, way too much happening right now for any one person to keep up with.

Inflation just hit 3.3%. Gas prices surged 21% in a SINGLE MONTH, the largest monthly increase in six decades. Gas was $2.98 the day before the war started. It’s $4.15 today. And the chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union says it’s going to get a LOT worse, even if the war ends tomorrow. This is what happens when you start a war that shuts down 20% of the world’s oil supply.

The ceasefire is falling apart. Israel killed over 300 people in Lebanon the DAY AFTER the deal was announced and called it “Operation Eternal Darkness.” Iran says Lebanon was part of the agreement. The U.S. and Israel say it wasn’t. Diplomats told CBS that Trump initially DID include Lebanon and Israel initially agreed. Now both sides are lying about it. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again.

And then there’s Melania. She gave a surprise speech from the White House denying any Epstein ties. Hours later, the Daily Beast published audio of Epstein himself saying Trump first slept with Melania on his private jet. The president says he didn’t know she was going to make the statement. You can’t make this stuff up.

Oh, and Trump attacked Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in a single post, called them “NUT JOBS” with “Low IQs,” and then posted an unedited video of a woman being murdered with a hammer. On Truth Social. While the Forest Service is being dismantled and a judge had to block his $400 million White House ballroom.

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Now here is your Friday afternoon briefing.

Inflation Explodes to 3.3% as Gas Prices Post Largest Monthly Surge in Six Decades

Consumer prices rose 3.3% year-over-year in March, up sharply from 2.4% in February, marking the fastest annual pace in nearly two years, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Prices rose 0.9% month-over-month, triple the 0.3% pace seen in February. Gasoline prices surged a record 21.2% during the month, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the overall monthly increase.

Gas prices averaged $4.15 a gallon nationwide on Friday, up from $2.98 the day before the Iran war began, an increase of nearly 40%, according to AAA.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNN: “It’s going to get a lot worse before there’s any relief. Even if the war on Iran ends in two weeks, and there’s magically an agreement, inflation will continue to rise for months to come.”

Core prices, which strip out food and energy, rose 2.6% annually, up from 2.5% in February. Investors now do not expect the Fed to cut rates until late 2027.

A growing number of Fed officials are now willing to consider hiking rates instead if core inflation does not cool noticeably.

Israel Kills 300+ in Lebanon, Ceasefire on the Verge of Collapse

On April 8, shortly after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire to the Iran war, Israel launched massive attacks across Lebanon, killing at least 303 people in what Lebanon has called “Black Wednesday.” Israel dubbed the operation “Operation Eternal Darkness.”

The Israeli army carried out more than 100 airstrikes within 10 minutes across Lebanon, including densely populated areas of Beirut, in what Israel described as its most powerful attacks on Lebanon since the war began.

Iran insists Lebanon is part of the ceasefire, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who brokered the deal, specifically mentioned Lebanon when announcing the truce. But the U.S. and Israel say Lebanon is not included.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters the U.S. “never made that promise” and called it a “legitimate misunderstanding” on Iran’s part. However, CBS News reported that diplomats agreed Trump had initially included Lebanon in the ceasefire, and that Israel had initially agreed to those terms as well.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the “US must choose between a ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.” Andreas Krieg, a professor at King’s College London, called Lebanon the “Achilles heel” of the ceasefire, warning it could force Iran to retaliate to maintain its credibility.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, more than 100 ships remained effectively stalled in the Strait of Hormuz a day later, and Iran reportedly closed the waterway again in response to the Lebanon strikes.

A new statement attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that Iran won the war and demanded compensation for the damage and casualties caused. His message came as supporters marked the 40th day of mourning for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at the start of the war.

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Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties in Surprise Speech, Tapes Directly Contradict Her

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a six-minute statement from the White House on Thursday denying any friendship or relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, calling on Congress to hold a public hearing for survivors. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

She stated: “I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998.”

She addressed a 2002 email she sent to Maxwell, in which she praised a New York Magazine story, complimented a photo of Maxwell, and signed off “love, Melania.” Maxwell replied by calling her “sweet pea.” Melania called the exchange nothing more than “casual correspondence.”

However, in audio recordings obtained by the Daily Beast, Epstein described himself as Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years” and claimed that the first time Trump slept with Melania was on his private plane, the “Lolita Express.”

President Trump told MS NOW in a phone call that he did not know about his wife’s statement before she delivered it. A White House official told MS NOW that many White House staffers were caught off guard.

A group of survivors and family members of the late Virginia Giuffre said in a statement that asking them to do more “is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.” They added: “First Lady Melania Trump is now shifting the burden onto survivors under politicized conditions that protect those with power.”

Two of Epstein’s accusers, Maria and Annie Farmer, said: “What we want is accountability, transparency, and justice.”

The statement came one day after the DOJ said former Attorney General Pam Bondi would not comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding her handling of Epstein documents. Author Michael Wolff, who is being sued by Melania over Epstein-related claims, told NBC he was “totally caught out of the blue” by her statement.

Trump Attacks Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in Vicious Tirade

In a 482-word Truth Social post Thursday, Trump laid into four prominent conservative commentators, calling them “NUT JOBS,” “TROUBLEMAKERS,” and “stupid people” with “Low IQs” who host “Third Rate Podcasts.” Trump asserted, without evidence, that Carlson, Kelly, Owens, and Jones “think it is wonderful” for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

He called Tucker Carlson a “broken man” who “couldn’t even finish College” after being fired from Fox News, suggesting he “should see a good psychiatrist.” (Carlson graduated from Trinity College in 1991, according to The Hill.)

He mocked Candace Owens, saying the French First Lady Brigitte Macron is “a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”

He called “Bankrupt Alex Jones” someone who “says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.”

Owens responded on X: “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” Jones called for the 25th Amendment, saying on his show: “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Owens also called for removal, writing: “The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. We are beyond madness.”

Megyn Kelly said: “The coalition that got Trump elected is completely fractured and in smithereens.”

Trump Posts Unedited Video of Woman Being Killed With Hammer on Truth Social

President Trump posted a graphic, unedited surveillance video Thursday night showing a man smashing an SUV outside a Florida gas station with a hammer and then bludgeoning a woman who exited the store to confront him.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect, Rolbert Joachin, a 40-year-old Haitian national, has been charged with second-degree murder. The victim was identified as Nilufa Easmin, a gas station clerk from Bangladesh and a mother of two.

Trump said he felt an “obligation” to share what he called a “brutal slaying,” using the incident to attack Biden-era immigration policies. DHS said Joachin entered the U.S. in 2022, was ordered removed, but was granted Temporary Protected Status that expired in 2024.

The post was one of many in a late-night Truth Social spree that also included attacks on conservative media figures and complaints about the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fetterman Breaks With Democrats Again, Will Oppose Iran War Powers Resolution

Sen. John Fetterman said he will vote against a Democratic war powers resolution that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday. The resolution would require Trump to receive congressional approval before continuing the war against Iran.

“We have to stand [with] our military to allow them to accomplish the goals of Epic Fury,” Fetterman told Fox News. “I’m old enough to remember we used to root for our military, and we would all agree that Iran is the world’s leading terrorism underwriter.”

“If you want to talk about a war crime, you know, Iran is a 47-year-old war crime,” Fetterman said on Hannity.

Previous war powers resolutions from Sens. Kaine, Booker, and Murphy all failed, with Fetterman the lone Democrat to vote against and Sen. Rand Paul the lone Republican to support them.

Judge Finds Pentagon Violated Court Order on Press Access

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled Thursday that the Defense Department is violating his earlier order to restore access to the Pentagon for reporters, siding with The New York Times for the second time in a month.

“Suppression of political speech is the mark of an autocracy, not a democracy,” Friedman wrote, blasting the department for attempting an end-run around his previous ruling.

After Friedman’s March 20 ruling voided parts of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s restrictive press policy, the Pentagon quickly implemented even tighter rules, closing the Correspondents’ Corridor where journalists had worked for decades and requiring all reporters to be escorted at all times.

“The Department cannot simply reinstate an unlawful policy under the guise of taking ‘new’ action and expect the court to look the other way,” Friedman wrote. The Pentagon plans to appeal.

Trump Administration Orders Dismantling of the U.S. Forest Service

The Trump administration announced the most sweeping overhaul of the U.S. Forest Service in its 121-year history, relocating headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, shuttering all 10 regional offices, and closing more than 50 research facilities across 31 states.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move will bring leaders closer to the landscapes they manage. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said: “Effective stewardship and active management are achieved on the ground, where forests and communities are found.”

Environmental groups condemned the move. Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity called it “a costly bureaucratic reshuffle” that will empower corporations and states to log, mine, and drill public lands. “National forests belong to all Americans,” he said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox celebrated it as “a big win for Utah and the West.” Critics note that Salt Lake City is the center of the anti-public-lands movement and home to Sen. Mike Lee, who has spent years pushing to transfer federal land to state control.

More than 50 research and development facilities will be consolidated into a single location in Fort Collins, Colorado, wiping out decades of place-based ecological studies that cannot be relocated.

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Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon blocked Trump from moving ahead with construction of a massive new $400 million ballroom on the former site of the White House East Wing. “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon wrote.

Leon concluded that Trump had not received congressional approval for the project, as required by federal law. He suspended enforcement for 14 days to allow for appeal.

The Trump administration is now arguing the project is essential for national security, citing bomb shelters, missile-resistant materials, a hospital, and other security features. Trump told reporters the ballroom’s roof is “droneproof” and includes “bio-defense all over” and “secure telecommunications.”

The project began when Trump demolished the East Wing in October. The ballroom was originally estimated at $200 million but has since doubled in cost. It is designed to hold 999 people across 90,000 square feet.

EPA Proposes Gutting Coal Ash Disposal Rules, Threatening Drinking Water

The Trump EPA proposed weakening rules for the disposal of coal ash, which can contain hazardous heavy metals like mercury and arsenic that contaminate groundwater.

The proposal would ease standards for monitoring and protecting groundwater near coal ash sites, roll back requirements to clean up entire coal properties, and make it easier for states to grant exemptions from national standards.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the proposal reflects the agency’s “commitment to restoring American energy dominance.”

“Opening the door to leaving ash in groundwater undermines one of the central protections of this rule, and that’s essentially what this does,” said Nick Torrey, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“The Trump administration just took a sledgehammer to the health protections in place for toxic coal pollution,” said Lisa Evans, senior counsel at Earthjustice. “This is yet another handout to the coal power industry at the expense of our health, water, and wallets.”

The EPA first began regulating coal ash after a dike failure in Tennessee in 2008 spread ash over 300 acres, forcing a massive cleanup. Workers involved said the exposure caused cancers.

DOJ Finalizing Report Accusing Biden Administration of Anti-Christian Bias

The Trump Justice Department is finalizing a report that casts the Biden DOJ as anti-Christian, focusing on its enforcement of laws protecting abortion clinics and Covid-era regulations, according to details viewed by NBC News.

The report stems from a DOJ task force created after an executive order Trump signed in February 2025 to “eradicate anti-Christian bias.” A final version is expected in the coming weeks. It carries no legal authority.

A nearly 60-page draft seeks to justify Trump’s pardons of two dozen defendants convicted of blockading abortion clinics under the FACE Act, arguing their prosecutions were motivated by targeting people “with traditional Christian views.”

An analysis by the Interfaith Alliance found no evidence of widespread anti-Christian bias, stating: “In reality, it will weaponize a narrow understanding of religious freedom to legitimize discrimination against marginalized groups.”

Former assistant attorney general for civil rights Kristen Clarke said the Biden DOJ “enforced the law even-handedly and put public safety at the center” of its work.

USDA Secretary Faces Formal Complaint Over Religious Easter Email to 100,000 Employees

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sent an email to nearly 100,000 USDA employees on Easter reading: “Happy Easter ... He is Risen indeed!” She called the holiday “the foundation of our faith” and wrote that “sin has been destroyed. Jesus has been raised from the dead.”

A formal complaint was filed with the Office of Special Counsel by Ethan Roberts, president of a local federal employees union, who said the email was a “pro-Christianity sermon” that violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

Roberts told CNN the references to “sin” and “Hell” made him “feel as if that was my fate if I did not treat Easter as holy as Secretary Rollins does.”

The Freedom from Religion Foundation said it received complaints from nearly 30 USDA employees, describing the message as “inappropriate and insulting,” and sent a formal letter demanding she stop “promoting your personal religious beliefs through official communications.”

A USDA spokesperson said: “The Secretary is within her rights to send a message to employees and the public on the Easter holiday. Just like Secretaries of Agriculture and Presidents have in the past.”

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Sources:

CNN Inflation | NBC Inflation | NPR Inflation | Al Jazeera Lebanon | NBC Ceasefire | CBS Ceasefire | NPR Ceasefire | PBS Lebanon | NPR Melania | White House Statement | CBS Melania | NBC Melania | CNN Melania | Daily Beast Tapes | Fox News Melania | Boston Globe/AP | Rolling Stone Trump | Variety | NBC Trump | The Hill Trump | NBC Murder Video | Newsweek Murder Video | The Hill Fetterman | Fox News Fetterman | CNN Pentagon | Military.com | Hatch Forest Service | AP Forest Service | CNN Ballroom | UPI Ballroom | AP Coal Ash | NBC DOJ | CNN Rollins