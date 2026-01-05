Inside A U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint

by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

I wanted to document something a lot of people who do not live near the border have never seen: a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.

If you grew up in the Southwest, or you spend any time driving around southern New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, or parts of California, these are just… normal. You hit them on the highway like you would a construction zone. But if you live farther north, you might not even know they exist.

I uploaded a short clip of us going through one so you can see what it actually looks like in real life. This was the checkpoint near Alamogordo. You pull up, an agent asks a quick question (usually about citizenship), and most cars get waved through in seconds.

What surprised me was what we saw off to the side: a huge semi getting searched. The front section was being detached and inspected. It was a reminder that these checkpoints are not just symbolic. They are built for enforcement.

Knowing the whole picture keeps us safe, it gives us power, and helps resistance stay far more calculated. Join us in our fight for democracy by becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

So What Is A Border Patrol Checkpoint?

A Border Patrol checkpoint is an interior screening point on a road, usually on a highway that people use after leaving the border region.

Border Patrol agents stop vehicles briefly to ask about immigration status, and sometimes refer cars to a secondary area for additional questioning or inspection. The Government Accountability Office describes these as “interior immigration checkpoints,” generally located about 25 to 100 miles from the border.



For context, Border Patrol checkpoints are not the border itself. They are interior checkpoints, often placed on major highways anywhere up to 100 miles from the actual border. That means you can be deep inside the United States and still encounter federal immigration enforcement on a routine drive.

This is different from a port of entry. Ports of entry are where you legally cross into the country, like an international border crossing or an airport. Checkpoints exist inside the country, after people have already entered, and are designed to screen and search traffic moving away from the border region.

As people who are deeply opposed to Trump’s mass deportation agenda, it matters to us that people understand how immigration enforcement actually works on the ground. These checkpoints are everyday structures that shape how people live, travel, and feel in entire regions of the country.

For some people, this is normal. For many immigrant families, it is a source of constant anxiety.

I am not posting this to scare anyone. We are posting this because you cannot have an honest national conversation about immigration, civil liberties, or mass deportations if half the country has never even seen what enforcement looks like in real life.

When Did These Start?

The legal foundation comes from federal immigration law giving immigration officers authority to operate within a “reasonable distance” of an external U.S. boundary. A federal regulation later defined “reasonable distance” as 100 air miles from any external boundary. That 100 mile definition has been traced to regulations issued in 1953. Congress.gov

Join us in our fight for democracy by becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

How Many Are There?

There is not one simple public number that always gets reported the same way, because agencies and reports often separate permanent checkpoints from temporary or tactical ones.

What we can say confidently:

A GAO review says there are more than 110 interior immigration checkpoints. Government Accountability Office

CBP has also publicly referenced 35 permanent checkpoints (with other checkpoint activity happening beyond just permanent sites). U.S. Customs and Border Protection

So if you are picturing a handful, it is more like a network. If you are picturing a staffed booth at every road near the border, it is not that either. It is concentrated on major routes.

There are well over 100 Border Patrol checkpoints total, with around 30-40 permanent highway checkpoints similar to Alamogordo, plus additional temporary sites and tactical operations. Government Accountability Office

How Is This Different From A Port Of Entry?

A port of entry is the official place you cross into the U.S. (or re-enter), like a land border crossing, an international airport, or a seaport. CBP says it operates 328 ports of entry nationwide. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A Border Patrol checkpoint is not the border. It is inside the U.S., often well past the actual boundary, placed on roads that move people and goods away from the border region. Government Accountability Office

Ports of entry are the formal gate. Checkpoints are more like an interior screen.

What It Feels Like To Drive Through One

Honestly, the most accurate word is “normal” if you are used to it, and “weird” if you are not.

Normal because it is quick and routine for most drivers.

Weird because you are still in the U.S., on an ordinary highway, and suddenly you are at a federal checkpoint, with agents, barriers, cameras, and a secondary inspection area where vehicles can be pulled aside. And then you see something like that semi being taken apart and searched, and you realize how much is happening just out of frame from the average driver’s experience.

Join us in our fight for democracy by becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

Sources for the factual background above: GAO overview of interior checkpoints Government Accountability Office, CBP “Typical Day” stats U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP ports of entry overview U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CRS explanation of “reasonable distance” authority Congress.gov, and background on the 1953 regulation definition ACLU of San Diego.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.