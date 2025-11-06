Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
2h

Fucking wonderful. Not surprised. 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Wilson's avatar
Greg Wilson
2h

Damn it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture