In late October, the FBI issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the country. It warned that criminals are pretending to be U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and have carried out robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults in multiple states.

This is something we knew from the start and it’s taken 11 months for the FBI to speak out publicly about it.

A crisis of imitation

The bulletin, obtained by WIRED through a Freedom of Information Act request, cites five separate incidents this year involving fake ICE officers. These cases were not minor scams. They involved people in tactical vests, fake badges, and marked vehicles who used the authority of ICE to terrorize their victims.

In New York, three men walked into a restaurant claiming to be immigration agents. They tied up a worker, pulled a bag over his head, and robbed the place. In Florida, a woman wearing an ICE shirt kidnapped another woman by pretending to be an officer. In Brooklyn, a man pretending to be an immigration officer punched and assaulted a woman in a stairwell. In North Carolina, another impersonator threatened a woman with deportation unless she had sex with him.

Each of these stories has one thing in common. Every criminal used the same fear and confusion that now define the real ICE presence across much of the country.

What happens when the real looks like the fake

The FBI bulletin ties this spike in impersonations directly to ICE’s “enhanced public profile.” That means the more visible and aggressive ICE has become, the easier it is for criminals to copy its image.

Under the Trump administration, ICE raids have returned with more force and less transparency. Agents now routinely appear masked and unmarked. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claim the masks are for safety. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said agents need to protect their families from gangs. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Face the Nation that he does not favor masks but would allow them if they made agents feel safer.

But that explanation is absurd. When law enforcement becomes indistinguishable from an armed militia, the public’s ability to trust anyone with a badge starts to disintegrate.

Public trust as collateral damage

We all knew that the militarization of federal agencies would lead to this point.

The FBI’s own bulletin acknowledges this reality. It says the rise in impersonation crimes is “further eroding trust between communities and police.”

This erosion did not come from impersonators, it came from the Trump administration!

From policy to parody

The impersonations are not only coming from criminals. They are being mirrored by policy and culture. In one case, a 27-year-old YouTuber in Washington State filmed a “prank” in a car labeled “S.U. Department of ICE Deliveries.” He dressed like an agent, pulled into a store parking lot, and frightened workers. His TikTok account only had six followers. The case was dismissed after community service.

Symbols of federal authority are now being used for intimidation and entertainment. The mask and the vest have replaced the badge as the new emblem of power.

States pushing back

In California, lawmakers are trying to reverse that shift. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed the No Secret Police Act, which bans masked arrests outside of high-risk or undercover situations. The law came after widespread confusion over raids carried out by masked officers. Seattle is considering a similar ordinance with fines up to $5,000 for agents who conceal their identities or agency emblems.

These moves may sound symbolic, but they are fighting to restore visibility and accountability in policing.

The real message behind the FBI warning

The FBI’s bulletin is an admission that the public can no longer tell the difference between enforcement and exploitation.

When the image of federal authority becomes a costume anyone can wear, both justice and safety become negotiable. The impersonators who are robbing, kidnapping, and assaulting people are symptoms of a government that has taught its own citizens to fear unmarked power.

In trying to protect itself from danger, law enforcement has made itself look like the danger.

Why this matters for democracy

For a democracy to function, people need to know who is enforcing the law, under what authority, and with what accountability. When that line is blurred, fear replaces consent, and the rule of law gives way to the rule of appearance.

The FBI’s warning is a reflection of that collapse. It is a reminder that secrecy has become its own form of threat.

Public trust is not just a moral question but also a security measure. Without it, power is no longer legitimate, and anyone can claim to wield it.

