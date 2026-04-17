Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liberty's Lens's avatar
Liberty's Lens
2h

I thought it was the Trump Strait or some other BS? Can he even remember half of the insanity that drips from his mouth these days?

Reply
Share
Paula DiSipio's avatar
Paula DiSipio
3h

New day-same idiot

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture