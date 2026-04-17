by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. A LOT of ground to cover today. The Hormuz story is moving by the hour and the White House bunker revelations keep getting stranger.

Iran just reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic. Trump’s response? He RENAMED it. Posted on Truth Social in all caps: “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” Just rebranding one of the most important waterways on Earth in real time. Oil immediately crashed 10%, markets hit all-time highs. But the naval blockade stays in place for Iran. So the strait is “open” but also still blockaded. Make it make sense.

Meanwhile, Trump casually revealed on Air Force One that the military is building a “MASSIVE COMPLEX” underneath the White House ballroom. The ballroom itself is apparently just “a shed” for what’s being built below it. CNN is reporting that the original WWII-era bunker where Cheney was evacuated on 9/11 has been dismantled and replaced with a larger facility. Trump says it includes bomb shelters, secure communications, a hospital, and “biodefense all over.” The full cost will likely never be public because taxpayers are footing the bill for the underground portion while private donors cover the ballroom above.

And then there’s the D4vd story. The 21-year-old singer was arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after LAPD found her dismembered remains in a cadaver bag in the trunk of his impounded Tesla. She had been reported missing since 2024. They had matching tattoos. This is horrific.

Oh, and the U.S. is negotiating a $20 BILLION cash-for-uranium deal with Iran, the House collapsed at 2 a.m. over FISA, the ICE chief resigned, an 85-year-old French widow was finally flown home after ICE detention, Trump said he doesn’t know what a corner store is, Hannity went after the Pope, a progressive flipped a New Jersey House seat, and Navy families say sailors are GOING HUNGRY while mail service is suspended to 27 military ZIP codes.

If you support Centered America and want to help us keep doing this work, reporting the news, investigating what matters, and pushing back against what is happening to this country, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Now here is your Tuesday briefing.

Iran Reopens Hormuz as Trump Thanks “Strait of Iran”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X that the waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil is shipped was now fully open to commercial vessels, framing the move as tied to the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” rebranding the waterway in real time.

He simultaneously announced the U.S. naval blockade stays in place, writing that “THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

Oil markets reacted instantly: U.S. crude plunged roughly 10% to near $85 per barrel, Brent fell more than 8% to around $90, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new all-time highs at the opening bell.

U.S. Weighs $20 Billion Cash-for-Uranium Deal With Tehran

According to Axios reporting citing two U.S. officials and additional sources, the U.S. and Iran are negotiating a three-page plan to end the war that includes releasing about $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium.

One official told Axios: “Iran clearly wants the $20 billion, and a lot more. They clearly want to sell oil at free-market rates without sanctions. They want to participate in the global financial system. But they also want to have this nuclear weapons program.”

Axios reports the U.S. earlier floated $6 billion for humanitarian goods, Iran demanded $27 billion, and the current compromise sits at $20 billion.

Trump pushed back on Truth Social after the story published, writing that “no money will change hands,” though he didn’t specifically address the frozen-funds mechanism.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off: Get 5% off forever

Trump: Military Is “Building a Massive Complex” Under White House

Trump revealed the military is “building a massive complex” beneath the new $400 million East Wing ballroom, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the ballroom itself “actually becomes a shed for what’s being built” underneath.

Per CNN’s reporting, the original Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the WWII-era bunker where Cheney was evacuated on 9/11 and Trump was moved during the 2020 protests, has been dismantled and is being replaced with a larger, modernized facility.

Trump described the project’s features as including bomb shelters, secure communications systems, and “very major medical facilities,” including a hospital. He added: “We have biodefense all over.”

The ballroom itself is being financed by private donors, but any subterranean security infrastructure will ultimately be paid for by American taxpayers, and the full cost will likely never be public.

Judge Richard J. Leon ordered construction halted without congressional authorization, writing in his ruling: “Unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorisation, construction has to stop!” The National Capital Planning Commission approved the plan 8-1 anyway.

Singer D4vd Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old

Los Angeles police arrested 21-year-old David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, on suspicion of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found inside his impounded Tesla.

Officers were called to Hollywood Tow because of a foul odor coming from the vehicle, and inside a black cadaver bag in the vehicle’s trunk, officers found a decomposed head and torso. A second bag held dismembered body parts.

LAPD posted on X: “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.”

Rivas Hernandez was from Lake Elsinore, California, reported missing in 2024, and her body was found a day after what would have been her 15th birthday. Her mother stated that her daughter had a boyfriend named “David,” and Rivas and Burke had matching tattoos.

The case goes to the LA County District Attorney’s office Monday for filing consideration. His attorneys maintain his innocence.

House Revolts, Passes 10-Day FISA Patch at 2 A.M.

After a chaotic overnight session, the House passed a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act until April 30 by unanimous consent shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

A broad coalition of Republicans voted down the rule, blocking a longer-term renewal pushed by Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. About 20 Republicans joined most Democrats to sink both a five-year extension and an 18-month fallback.

Johnson told reporters after the collapse: “We were very close tonight.” Rep. Jim McGovern hit back on the floor: “Are you kidding me? Who the hell is running this place?”

Rep. Ro Khanna claimed credit on X: “We just defeated Johnson’s efforts to sneak through a 5-year FISA authorization tonight. Now, they will have to fight in daylight.”

Trump had pressured Republicans via Truth Social, writing: “I am asking Republicans to UNIFY, and vote together on the test vote to bring a clean Bill to the floor. We need to stick together.” They did not.

ICE Chief Todd Lyons Resigns Amid Deportation Backlash

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons submitted his resignation Thursday to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. He will remain in the role until May 31 to help with the transition process.

His tenure faced intense scrutiny over the January shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minneapolis, which Democrats have cited as grounds for refusing DHS funding.

Lyons oversaw the enormous expansion of ICE, which said in January it had hired roughly 12,000 officers and agents in less than a year, and signed a memo giving agents sweeping power to enter homes without judicial warrants.

Lyons also recently defended agents’ ability to wear masks during public operations despite criticism that unidentifiable officers pose public safety risks.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

85-Year-Old French Widow Flown Home After ICE Detention

Marie-Therese Ross, the French widow of a U.S. military veteran who was arrested by ICE in Alabama on April 1 for overstaying her 90-day visa, arrived back in France on Friday morning.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters in Montpellier: “She returned to France this morning, this is a satisfaction for us.”

Barrot also criticized the detention practices, saying some ICE methods are “not in line” with French standards and “not acceptable to us,” referring to “violence that raised our concerns” without elaborating.

Her son described the arrest to French media: “They handcuffed her hands and feet like she was a dangerous criminal. Our priority is to get her out of this detention center and repatriate her to France. Given her health, she won’t last a month in such conditions of detention.”

Ross moved from Brittany in 2025 to marry William “Billy” Ross, a retired Army officer she first met in the 1950s at a NATO base in Saint-Nazaire. He died in January before her green card application cleared. Local police told her stepson the day before her arrest that she would be detained, and texted him one hour before it happened, after a probate dispute over Billy’s estate.

Trump Trashes Own DoorDash Stunt as “Tacky” and “Embarrassing”

Speaking at a tax roundtable in Las Vegas Thursday, Trump ridiculed the Monday photo-op where DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons delivered McDonald’s to the Oval Office. He admitted: “It was a little bit of a, you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky,” and called these political stunts “a little embarrassing.”

DoorDash public affairs official Julian Crowley later acknowledged the delivery was coordinated, posting on X: “No one is claiming it was a real delivery. It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base.”

Simmons had previously spoken publicly for the “No Tax on Tips” policy at a July 2025 Ways and Means Committee field hearing in Nevada, a fact the White House did not disclose.

Trump tipped Simmons with a $100 bill only after a reporter asked if the White House was a good tipper, and he then pushed her on political questions. When he asked about transgender athletes in women’s sports she replied: “I really don’t have an opinion on that.” Asked if she voted for him, she said: “Um, maybe.”

Trump: “What’s a Corner Store? I’ve Never Heard That Term”

At the same Las Vegas event, Trump paused his prepared remarks on tax deductions for small businesses to interrogate his own speech: “What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a quarter store is, but I’ve never heard it described. A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”

The audience laughed. The quip lands badly for a president who spent seven decades in New York City real estate. The New Republic noted that Trump “grew up in New York City, can’t possibly claim to not know what a corner store is, unless he actually forgot.”

Independent reporting noted Trump also called the war-driven inflation “fake” at the event. The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline stands at $4.09, up from $2.92 before the Iran war broke out, according to AAA. In Nevada, prices are pushing $5 a gallon.

Earlier in the day at the White House, Trump told reporters: “They’re not very high” when asked about gas prices.

Hannity Takes Swing at Pope Leo, Invokes Axelrod and Pritzker

On his Thursday Fox News broadcast, Sean Hannity escalated his attack on Pope Leo XIV, suggesting the pontiff had “totally lost sight of the true meaning of the bible and its teachings.”

Hannity asked on air: “Why is the pope twisting religion to specifically attack only President Trump and the U.S.? Why did he recently meet with top Obama advisor David Axelrod and far left governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker? It’s because he’s a run of the mill Trump hating Democrat that lacks radical clarity about radical Islam?”

Axelrod publicly pushed back, posting on X: “To be clear, I was gratified and honored that Pope Leo XIV granted my request for an audience and thrilled to spend a some time with him last week. It was scheduled months ago and unrelated to any prospective meeting with President Obama.”

The feud sits downstream of Pope Leo’s April 10 post on X, in which he wrote: “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

Progressive Mejia Flips NJ-11 Seat, Narrows GOP Majority

Democrat Analilia Mejia decisively defeated Republican Joe Hathaway in Thursday’s special election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, filling the seat vacated by Gov. Mikie Sherrill. The AP called the race seven minutes after polls closed.

Mejia, a progressive activist backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, entered the contest as the favorite.

Her platform includes abolishing ICE, universal health care, and higher taxes on the wealthy. She has been sharply critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, accusing it of genocide.

When Mejia is sworn in, the partisan breakdown will stand at 217 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent and three seats vacant, meaning Speaker Johnson can afford just one GOP defection on party-line votes.

Mejia told the crowd at Montclair Art Museum: “In November, when I jumped into this race, the odds were stacked against us. But you know, we did the impossible, and we won.”

Trump Torches Mamdani Over “Tax the Rich” Plan

After months of an uncharacteristically cordial relationship, Trump unloaded on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Truth Social: “Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

The trigger: a new pied-a-terre tax targeting owners of second homes valued above $5 million who don’t live full-time in New York. Mamdani announced the policy saying: “When I ran for mayor, I said I was going to tax the rich. Well, today, we’re taxing the rich.”

Mamdani’s office projects the tax will raise $500 million a year, which would help close the city’s estimated $5.4 billion fiscal deficit through the next fiscal year.

On Friday, Mamdani responded calmly, saying: “The president and I both want the city to succeed. This is how you do it.”

Navy Families: Sailors Going Hungry While Mail Stops

Families of U.S. service members aboard the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln say their loved ones are rationing food and running out of hygiene supplies while postal service to 27 military ZIP codes remains suspended.

A 63-year-old Marine veteran identified as Dan F. shared his daughter’s lunch photo from the USS Tripoli. He told the outlet: “We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food, and you shouldn’t not be able to get mail on the ship.”

A Texas mother’s son aboard the same ship sent a message on March 11: “Morale is going to be at an all-time low.” She has spent around $2,000 on care packages that never arrived.

3,500 sailors and Marines are aboard the Tripoli, along with two accompanying warships, currently on a mission to enforce the U.S. blockade on ships leaving Iranian ports. The USS Gerald Ford broke the Cold War-era record for longest carrier deployment on April 15, at 295 days.

Army spokesperson Major Travis Shaw said there is currently no scheduled end date for the postal disruption despite the ceasefire.

Baristas at First Starbucks Launch Union Drive

Workers at the original Starbucks flagship in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, the 1971 birthplace of the company, have formally announced they are organizing with Starbucks Workers United.

The store’s announcement declared: “Let us be clear: We are forming a union because we care deeply about every single one of our coworkers, and believe that everyone deserves to have what they need to thrive at work.”

Workers are demanding three-worker minimum staffing, higher pay for lowest-paid baristas, better schedules, and resolution of hundreds of pending labor violations.

The effort comes after Starbucks and Workers United completed 33 tentative agreements during 2024 bargaining before talks stalled, and as the union points out the NLRB’s current general counsel comes from Morgan Lewis, a major corporate union-busting firm.

Johnson-Thune Clash Deepens as DHS Shutdown Drags

Senate Republicans remain frustrated with Speaker Mike Johnson’s rejection of a bipartisan DHS funding deal, even as the shutdown now stretches past 44 days, eclipsing the previous federal government shutdown record.

TSA acting administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that absences are as high as 40% in some airports and more than 480 TSA officers have quit during the shutdown. She said: “We are really concerned about our security posture and what the long term impacts of this shutdown is going to have on the workforce and our ability to carry out this mission.”

Johnson dismissed the Senate-passed bill to fund TSA, the Coast Guard, and FEMA, telling reporters: “This gambit that was done last night is a joke.”

OMB Director Russell Vought warned the department is “disintegrating” without funding. Johnson and Thune have since announced a two-track plan: pass the Senate bill for most of DHS, then use reconciliation to fund ICE and Border Patrol separately.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.