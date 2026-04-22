by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. I’ve been away for a few days but I am officially back and ready for the week ahead. It is a lot. Breathe. Here is what happened the past few days.

Iran just seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and fired on a third. Oil broke $100 a barrel for the first time since the war started. Iran’s foreign minister is calling the U.S. naval blockade an “act of war.” Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely but kept the blockade in place. None of this adds up.

The DOJ indicted the SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER on 11 counts. Wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering conspiracy. Todd Blanche stood next to Kash Patel and accused the SPLC of “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose.” Prosecutors allege they paid over $3 million to informants tied to the KKK, neo-Nazis, and the Aryan Nations. The SPLC says it’s outraged and will fight every charge.

Tucker Carlson APOLOGIZED. On his own show. Sitting across from his brother. He said “I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people” and called the Iran war “the single biggest mistake” of Trump’s second term. His brother said “we’re implicated in this.” Trump called them both “Low IQs.”

Meanwhile, the third cabinet member resigned, Virginia voters flipped the redistricting map, Jeffries declared “maximum warfare” on Florida, Kash Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic while Democrats demanded he take an alcohol test, a gunman killed a Canadian tourist at the Teotihuacán pyramids on the Columbine anniversary, D4vd was charged with first-degree murder, and the Pentagon’s own intelligence chief testified that Iran STILL has thousands of missiles and drones, directly contradicting Trump and Hegseth’s claims that Iran’s military was “wiped out.”

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Now here is your Tuesday briefing.

Iran Seizes Two Ships, Oil Breaks $100, Blockade Holds

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning. State media said both vessels had been taken to Iranian ports. The IRGC said the ships “had endangered maritime security by operating without the required authorization and by tampering with navigation systems.”

A third ship, the Greek-operated Euphoria, was fired on and left stranded on Iran’s shores. This is the first time Iran has seized ships since the war started February 28.

Brent crude futures jumped above $100 a barrel (1.6 percent to $100.07), WTI rose 1.7 percent to $91.18, according to Offshore Engineer citing Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called the continuing U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports an “act of war.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that the ceasefire would be extended indefinitely at the request of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while keeping the blockade in place.

DOJ Indicts the Southern Poverty Law Center on 11 Counts

A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Alabama returned an 11-count indictment against the SPLC: six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, standing next to Patel, told reporters the SPLC was “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

Prosecutors allege the SPLC paid at least $3 million to eight informants between 2014 and 2023, some tied to the Ku Klux Klan, United Klans of America, the National Socialist Party of America, and the Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club.

One informant reportedly received more than $1 million while affiliated with the neo-Nazi National Alliance. Another was the Imperial Wizard of the United Klans of America.

SPLC interim CEO Bryan Fair said the organization is “outraged by the false allegations” and will “vigorously defend ourselves, our staff, and our work.”

Patel had severed FBI ties with the SPLC in October, calling it a “partisan smear machine.”

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Tucker Carlson Apologizes on His Own Show

Tucker Carlson, sitting across from his brother Buckley (a former Trump speechwriter), told his audience, “I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional.”

Carlson called the Iran war “the single biggest mistake” of Trump’s second term.

Buckley Carlson added: “You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him. I mean, we’re implicated in this.”

Trump responded on Truth Social by calling the Carlson brothers “Low IQs.”

Virginia Voters Pass Mid-Decade Redistricting, Jeffries Declares “Maximum Warfare” on Florida

Virginia voters approved the constitutional amendment allowing Democrats to redraw congressional maps before 2030, bypassing the bipartisan commission. Governor Spanberger and Speaker Don Scott called it a night that reshaped the 2026 midterms.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded with a direct warning to Ron DeSantis, who has called a Florida special session for April 28. Jeffries named eight Republican incumbents as targets: Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, Kat Cammack, Anna Paulina Luna, Laurel Lee, Cory Mills, and Brian Mast.

Jeffries said on X: “Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.”

The new Virginia map could give Democrats up to 10 of 11 House seats.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns as Labor Secretary

The third cabinet member to exit Trump’s second term, and the third woman. Chavez-DeRemer had been under investigation by Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito over an alleged affair with a security team member, drinking on the job, and travel fraud by aides.

Her husband Shawn DeRemer had also been banned from Department of Labor headquarters over sexual assault allegations (no charges filed).

Her attorney Nick Oberheiden said the resignation was “not the result of legal wrongdoings. It is a personal decision.”

Keith Sonderling will serve as acting secretary.

Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic for $250M, House Dems Demand He Take an Alcohol Test

FBI Director Kash Patel filed a 19-page defamation complaint in D.C. federal court Monday, seeking $250 million over Sarah Fitzpatrick’s April 17 article “The FBI Director Is MIA.” The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said the publication stands by its reporting.

At a Tuesday press conference, Patel told reporters, “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job.”

On the same day, House Judiciary Democrats led by Rep. Jamie Raskin demanded Patel complete the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test under penalty of perjury by April 28.

The letter from Raskin describes reports that Patel’s agents have had to fetch “SWAT-level breaching equipment” to wake him after bouts of heavy drinking.

If Patel refuses, Democrats say they will require him to appear in person under oath.

Warren Grills Fed Nominee Warsh, Tillis Blocks Him Over Powell Probe

At the Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed Kevin Warsh on more than $100 million in undisclosed investments held in vehicles called “THSDFS LLC” and the “Juggernaut Fund.”

Warren asked whether those funds were tied to Trump’s family, money laundering, Chinese-controlled companies, or “financing vehicles established by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Warsh refused to answer and said only that he would sell the assets if confirmed.

On whether Trump lost the 2020 election, Warsh told Warren the Senate “certified that election many years ago.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, the deciding Republican, told Fox Business he will keep blocking Warsh over the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into Jerome Powell: “Let’s get rid of this investigation so I can support your confirmation.”

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D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman filed charges against David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old musician known as D4vd, in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Charges include first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, and mutilation of human remains. Enhancements cite lying in wait, financial gain, and murdering a witness.

Her body was found in the trunk of his Tesla on September 25, 2025, at a Hollywood tow yard. Prosecutors say she was killed April 23, 2025, two days before his debut album “Withered” was released.

Attorney Blair Berk said in a statement: “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.”

He is being held without bail.

Gunman Kills Canadian Tourist at Teotihuacan Pyramids

A gunman opened fire at the Pyramid of the Moon on Monday, killing a Canadian woman and injuring at least 13 others, including six Americans, before killing himself.

Prosecutors identified the shooter as Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, a Mexican national.

Authorities said he carried books, handwritten notes, and an AI-modified photo of himself alongside the Columbine shooters. The attack happened on the 27th anniversary of Columbine.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said: “What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us.”

Pentagon Intelligence Chief Says Iran Still Has Thousands of Missiles and Drones

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Adams, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, testified to the House Armed Services Committee Thursday that Iran retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack drones “despite degradations” from coalition strikes during Operation Epic Fury.

U.S. and allied forces struck more than 450 ballistic missile storage facilities and 800 drone storage facilities.

This contradicts Trump’s and Hegseth’s public claims that Iran’s Air Force was “wiped out” and its Navy is “at the bottom of the sea.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell disputed earlier CNN reporting as “completely wrong.”

New DOJ Documents Show Harvard Faculty Stayed in Touch With Epstein

The New York Times reported new DOJ documents reveal multiple Harvard professors maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction, including Stephen Kosslyn, Lawrence Summers, Alan Dershowitz, Elisa New, Lisa Randall, George Church, Andrew Strominger, and Martin Nowak.

Kosslyn emailed Epstein “HI Jeffrey!” upon his 2009 release from jail.

Martin Nowak is now on paid administrative leave. Harvard has launched a second internal review.

Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig told the Times: “They wanted to minimise the embarrassment.”

Comer Uses Roundtables to Block Epstein Subpoenas, Dems Walk Out

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has held six committee roundtables since last year (on AI, agriculture, military fitness) specifically to avoid subpoena votes on the Epstein files.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, leading Democrats out of the most recent one, said: “This is not a real hearing. It’s one that’s set up to appear like one.”

Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania had forced an Epstein files motion last July. A March floor vote forced Bondi to comply with a subpoena, with five Republicans joining Democrats.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Resigns Minutes Before Ethics Sanctions Hearing

The Florida Democrat resigned from Congress Tuesday, minutes before the House Ethics Committee was set to hand down sanctions on 25 ethics violations she was found guilty of in March.

She was federally indicted in November 2025 for allegedly stealing about $5 million in FEMA funds to finance her 2021 campaign. Her criminal trial is set for February 2027.

In her statement, she called the process a “witch hunt” and said: “I hereby resign from the 119th Congress, effective immediately.”

Ethics Chairman Michael Guest said the committee “has now lost jurisdiction.”

Mace Files Motion to Expel Cory Mills

Rep. Nancy Mace filed a privileged motion Sunday to expel Rep. Cory Mills over sexual misconduct, stolen valor, campaign finance violations, and federal contract allegations.

Mace wrote on X: “The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long.”

On Oct. 14, 2025, a Florida court issued a Final Judgment of Injunction for Protection Against Dating Violence against Mills.

Mills countered on X: “Nancy wants you to believe she’s fighting for you, but she’s not.”

Speaker Mike Johnson said he is not encouraging the expulsion effort. Mace herself remains under House Ethics investigation.

Two CIA Officers Killed in Mexico Crash, Sheinbaum Says She Was Not Told

The two Americans killed in a vehicle crash in Chihuahua, Mexico, last week have been identified by the Washington Post and CNN as CIA officers. They died alongside two Chihuahua State Investigation Agency officials while returning from a drug lab raid in Morelos.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said: “It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of.”

Sheinbaum has called for an investigation into possible violations of Mexico’s Constitution and National Security Law.

SCOTUS Takes Catholic Preschool Case Against Colorado LGBTQ Rules

The Supreme Court agreed to hear St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy next fall, after the 10th Circuit ruled against two Denver-area Catholic preschools (St. Mary in Littleton and Wellspring in Lakewood) that refuse to serve LGBTQ families.

Colorado’s $349 million universal preschool program serves more than 40,000 children. The preschools were denied participation when they refused to comply with anti-discrimination rules.

Argument is expected in Fall 2026.

Two Dead, Five Injured in Winston-Salem Park Shooting

A planned juvenile fight near Jefferson Middle School and Leinbach Park Monday escalated into a mass shooting, killing Erubey Romero Medina, 17, and Daniel Jimenez Millian, 16, and wounding five others (ages 14 to 19, four of them female).

WSPD Chief William Penn said adults who abetted the fight will face charges.

Nearby Jefferson Middle and Mount Tabor High were placed on secure hold but were unharmed.

62 Veterans Arrested at Cannon Building Protesting the Iran War

Veterans groups including About Face, Veterans for Peace, Common Defense, the Center on Conscience and War, Military Families Speak Out, and 50501 Veterans protested Sunday in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda. Police arrested 62 of them.

They held red tulips for dead Iranians and folded flags for the 13 U.S. troops killed since the war began.

Christina Sarson, an Army veteran from Pennsylvania, told reporters: “I personally am here for my sons.”

Mike Prysner, an Iraq veteran and executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, was among those arrested.

Starmer’s Office Pushed Mandelson Through Despite “Borderline” Vetting

Former Foreign Office head Olly Robbins testified to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office created an “atmosphere of pressure” to push through Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to Washington.

Robbins said there was a “very, very strong expectation” Mandelson “needed to be in post and in America as quickly as possible.”

The U.K. vetting agency called Mandelson’s clearance “borderline” and was “leaning toward recommending against” it. Robbins was fired last week.

Starmer has admitted his judgment was “wrong.” Mandelson was fired in September 2025 over his Epstein ties, and arrested in February for misconduct in public office.

Air Force Extends the A-10 Warthog to 2030

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink announced on X that the A-10 fleet will be extended to 2030, with one active-duty squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia and one reserve squadron at Whiteman AFB in Missouri kept through 2030.

A second Moody squadron will stay through 2029.

Meink’s post: “This preserves combat power.”

Hegseth replied: “Long live the Warthog.”

The A-10 has been used in Operation Epic Fury strikes against Iran.

Tariff Refund Portal Opens for $166B Refund Pool

Customs and Border Protection’s new CAPE portal went live Monday, letting importers file for refunds on tariffs collected under Trump’s IEEPA executive orders that the Supreme Court struck down in February.

More than 330,000 importers paid across 53 million shipments. About 56,497 had registered as of April 14 for $127 billion in claimed refunds.

Processing is expected to take 60 to 90 days. Only direct importers are eligible.

Hegseth Ends Mandatory Flu Vaccine for Troops

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released a video Monday ending the military’s flu vaccine mandate.

Hegseth said: “Your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.”

Services have 15 days to submit exemption requests. More than 8,400 troops were previously ousted under the 2021 COVID vaccine mandate.

Pritzker Bans Illinois State Employees From Prediction Market Betting

Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order Monday barring state employees from using prediction markets including Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood, and Crypto.com.

Pritzker told reporters: “This opens the door to insider trading and abuse of confidential information.”

Illinois is the sixth state to issue restrictions. The CFTC has separately sued the state.

LAUSD Becomes First Major District to Require Screen Time Limits

The Los Angeles Unified School District board voted 6-0 with one recusal Tuesday to restrict classroom screen time.

The policy bans personal devices for first grade and younger, restricts use during lunch and recess, and requires the district to publish all existing classroom tech contracts.

The policy must be finalized by June and will be rolled out for the 2026-27 school year.

Board member Nick Melvoin, who wrote the measure, said the district has a responsibility to “draw a line in the sand.”

Roblox Settles With Alabama and West Virginia for $23M

Roblox reached settlements Tuesday with Alabama ($12.2 million) and West Virginia ($11 million) over child safety failures.

Alabama’s funds will fund School Resource Officers through AG Steve Marshall’s Safe School Initiative. West Virginia is putting $2.4 million over six years toward an internet safety specialist, $1.5 million into a three-year public safety campaign, and $500,000 into safety workshops.

Roblox must add age verification via facial estimation and government ID, expand parental controls, block personalized ads for users under 16, and publish annual transparency reports.

Nevada was the first state to settle, reaching a $12 million deal the week prior.

EU Ambassadors Approve 90 Billion Euro Ukraine Loan and 20th Russia Sanctions Package

EU ambassadors approved the long-blocked 90 billion euro ($144 billion) loan to Ukraine and the 20th round of sanctions on Russia Wednesday, after Hungary and Slovakia quietly dropped their vetoes.

The deal was unlocked after Ukraine restored Russian oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline, damaged by a Russian attack in January.

Viktor Orban, who had been the main blocker, lost Hungary’s April 12 election to Peter Magyar.

The interest-free loan covers two-thirds of Ukraine’s needs for the next two years (135 billion euros total). Ukraine only repays once Russia pays war reparations, potentially using the 210 billion euros in frozen Russian central bank assets held in the EU.

ALA Says Half of U.S. Kids Breathe Failing Air

The American Lung Association’s 27th annual State of the Air report found 152.3 million Americans (44 percent) live in counties with failing grades for ozone or particle pollution.

33.5 million children (46 percent of kids) live in areas failing at least one measure. 7.3 million kids (10 percent) live in areas failing all three.

People of color are more than twice as likely to live in counties failing all three measures. Latinos are more than three times as likely.

The data ends in 2024, before most of the Trump EPA rollbacks take effect.

Iran Executes Accused Mossad Spy Mehdi Farid

Iran hanged Mehdi Farid on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.

State outlet Mizan said Farid was head of a civil defense committee at a sensitive organization, which rights groups identified as the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and that he tried twice to infect internal networks with trojan malware.

Iran Human Rights said Farid was originally sentenced to 10 years, then given the death penalty after a retrial.

The civil society group Hengaw provides a different account, saying Farid was an IT student who voluntarily reported cooperation approaches to the Atomic Energy Organization’s security office.

This follows the August 2025 execution of nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi on similar charges.

Tehran Parades Missiles at Pro-Regime Rallies

The IRGC paraded a Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile through cheering crowds in Enghelab Square in downtown Tehran Tuesday night.

At Vanak Square, masked men with assault rifles stood atop a truck-mounted launcher for a Ghadr ballistic missile as loudspeakers played “Death to America.”

Chants included calls for IRGC aerospace chief Majid Mousavi to “plough Tel Aviv.”

Shreveport Man Charged for Gun Used in Mass Shooting That Killed Eight Children

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana charged Charles Ford, 56, with felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents Tuesday.

The Mossberg pistol used by Shamar Elkins, a former National Guardsman, to kill his seven children and a cousin (ages 3 to 11) and wound two women in Cedar Grove on April 19 traces back to Ford.

According to the affidavit, a woman gave Ford the rifle while she was hospitalized last year. Ford had 2000 and 2011 convictions for robbery and domestic abuse battery.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller: “Words fall short in the face of the acts Shamar Elkins perpetrated.”

Ford faces up to 15 years on the weapons charge and up to five more for false statements. Elkins was killed by Bossier City police.

UN Says Iran War Costs $2 Billion a Day

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, speaking at Chatham House, said the war is costing $2 billion a day while the UN’s $23 billion global humanitarian plan for 87 million people could be fully funded in “less than a fortnight of this reckless war.”

Fletcher warned that rhetoric about bombing countries “back to the stone ages” normalizes violence.

OCHA is facing a 50 percent budget cut.

UAE Says Iran Has Launched Over 2,800 Missiles and Drones at Emirates

UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy said Iran has launched more than 2,800 missiles and drones at the UAE during the war, 90 percent aimed at civilian infrastructure.

As of April 1, that totaled 438 ballistic missiles, 2,012 drones, and 19 cruise missiles, with six fatalities and 131 injuries among civilians of 12-plus nationalities.

Emirates Global Aluminium was hit on March 28.

Southwest Flights Nearly Collide at Nashville

Southwest Flight 507 (a 737 MAX 8 from Myrtle Beach) aborted its landing at Nashville International on Saturday and was turned by air traffic control into the path of Flight 1152 (a 737-700 departing for Knoxville).

Both aircraft’s TCAS systems triggered alerts and both pilots took evasive action. Both landed safely.

The FAA is investigating. Gusty winds contributed to the initial aborted landing.

Round Two of Israel-Lebanon Talks Begins Thursday at State

The U.S., Israel, and Lebanon will hold a second round of direct negotiations at the State Department Thursday, amid a 10-day ceasefire that began last week.

U.S. delegation: Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee, Ambassador Michel Issa, and State Department counselor Michael Needham. Israel is sending Ambassador Yechiel Leiter. Lebanon is sending Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

U.S. Cuts North Korea Intel Sharing to Seoul After Kusong Leak

The Trump administration has restricted intelligence sharing with South Korea on North Korea since early April.

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly identified the Kusong uranium enrichment site during a March 6 parliamentary session.

Chung rejected leak claims as “deeply regrettable” and called the information publicly available. President Lee Jae Myung has backed Chung.

Daily intelligence reports of 50 to 100 pages were reportedly cut for a week.

IDF Jails Two Soldiers for Smashing Jesus Statue in Lebanese Village

The Israeli military jailed two soldiers for 30 days and removed them from combat duty after they smashed and photographed a Jesus statue in the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon.

Six other troops “did not act to stop” the destruction and are being dealt with separately.

Brigadier General Sagiv Dahan of the 162nd Division said: “The soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values.”

The IDF replaced the statue in coordination with the community. Netanyahu had apologized earlier.

Betty Yee Drops Out of California Governor’s Race

Former state controller and California Democratic Party Vice Chair Betty Yee suspended her gubernatorial campaign Monday.

She cited donor struggles, saying voters are not prioritizing experience and competence. Her exit follows Eric Swalwell’s departure over sexual misconduct allegations.

Six leading Democrats remain: Becerra, Mahan, Porter, Steyer, Thurmond, and Villaraigosa, plus Republicans Hilton and Bianco.

Ghislaine Maxwell Files New Motion to Overturn Conviction

Maxwell filed a new post-conviction habeas corpus petition in the Southern District of New York in December 2025, arguing “substantial new evidence” from civil actions and government disclosures shows constitutional violations at her trial.

The 50-page motion, filed in seven detached segments, argues “no reasonable juror would have convicted her.”

She has since been transferred from FCI Tallahassee to FPC Bryan, Texas. Maxwell’s reply is due by April 30, 2026.

The Supreme Court declined to hear her case in October.

Growing List of GOP Bills to Honor Trump

Republican House members have introduced legislation to carve Trump’s face into Mount Rushmore (Luna), rename Palm Beach International and Dulles after Trump, create a State Department “Trump Peace Prize,” make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday, award a Congressional Gold Medal, and direct the NIH to study “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Joe Wilson of South Carolina wants a $250 bill bearing Trump’s image. Brandon Gill of Texas has proposed a Golden Age Act to put Trump on the $100.

Greg Steube of Florida has introduced a bill to defund WMATA unless it renames Metrorail “Trump Train.”

Trump Reads Bible in Oval Office for America Reads the Bible Day

Trump participated in “America Reads the Bible” Day Monday, reading 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 from the Oval Office, an event organized by Bunni Pounds’s Christians Engaged and the Museum of the Bible with Pure Flix.

The reading came one day after Trump deleted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

Other participants included Susie Wiles, Hegseth, Rubio, and Ben Carson.

Trump Claims He’d Take Venezuela in 45 Minutes

In a CNBC Squawk Box interview Tuesday, Trump told the network: “I would’ve won Vietnam very quickly.”

He also claimed: “I took it over in 45 minutes” (referring to Venezuela).

On Iran, Trump said: “We totally control the strait.”

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “THE DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA.”

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