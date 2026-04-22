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Jeanelle Taylor's avatar
Jeanelle Taylor
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Trump is the worst president that the USA has ever had!!! From claiming that he won the presidency easily in 2024 when in actuality he bribed republicans governors to give him enough electoral votes to win!! Recent claims by Trump that he will run for a third term it he wants to and to his bombing of a girls school in Iran where thirty five children were killed!!! He doesn’t care about any of it!!! 😡Of course Trump claims that Iran destroyed the school and killed those children! But, the only things he believes that he’s done in hrs second term so far is to make American citizens safer and more wealthy than we were after Joe Biden’s presidency! Bull—it Trump!!! The citizens of the USA are disgusted with you and your destroying of part of a building that you don’t own, you just happen to be the current resident!! Wealth and powerand possibly a few of your children and current wife are all that you care about!! All of his wives divorced him, he didn’t leave them and he doesn’t like it that Baron, his youngest son is already taller than him! 😳Face the truth America, Trump is a vain narcissist and an evil, evil man!!!!

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