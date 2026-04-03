by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone, it’s Sharad.

An American fighter jet just got shot down over Iran. One crew member has been rescued. One is still missing. Iran is offering rewards for civilians to go find them. This is after Trump told the nation this week that Iran’s air defenses were completely destroyed and its radar was gone. Clearly, that was not true.

And while the search and rescue operation is still underway, the U.S. bombed one of the biggest bridges in the Middle East near Tehran. Eight civilians were killed. They were families celebrating a holiday. Trump posted the video of the collapse on Truth Social and said “much more to follow.” Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence says Iran still has half its missile arsenal intact. Half. After five weeks of nonstop strikes.

On the home front, Trump is asking for $1.5 trillion in military spending while literally saying the words “we can’t take care of daycare.” Hegseth fired the Army chief of staff in the middle of a war and is blocking promotions of Black and female officers. Oil is past $112. Amnesty says Iran is recruiting child soldiers as young as 12. Pretty much everything is on fire right now.

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Now here is your Friday afternoon briefing.

Iran Shoots Down U.S. F-15 Fighter Jet, One Crew Member Rescued, One Still Missing

An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran after being struck by Iranian fire. Both crew members ejected safely. U.S. special forces located and rescued one of the two on Iranian territory. This is the first time Iran has successfully downed a U.S. jet since the war began.

The downed jet was from the USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing, the Liberty Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in England, deployed to Jordan as part of the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.

Iran is also hunting for the crew and has asked civilians to join the search, offering a reward if they are found alive. Iranian state television aired a female anchor calling on civilians to help capture the pilots. Fars News Agency, which has close ties to the IRGC, reported authorities offered a valuable reward for anyone who captures the Americans.

Photo of USAF HC-130J and HH-60G Pave Hawks on a deep combat search and rescue for the downed F - 15 Strike Eagle crew in Iran:

Israel canceled planned strikes in Iran to avoid interfering with the rescue operation.

Images posted on social media and verified by CBS News showed a refueling plane and two helicopters flying low over Khuzestan Province, consistent with a search and rescue mission.

The shootdown comes despite repeated claims from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the U.S. had achieved dominance of Iranian skies. Trump said during his primetime address earlier this week that Iran had no anti-aircraft equipment and its radar was completely destroyed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

U.S. Airstrike Destroys Iran’s Biggest Bridge Near Tehran, Kills 8 Civilians on Holiday

The U.S. military destroyed the B1 bridge on the Karaj Northern Bypass west of Tehran, one of the tallest bridges in the Middle East and a key link between the capital and the city of Karaj. The bridge was still under construction and had been inaugurated earlier this year.

Iranian media said eight people were killed and 95 wounded. People had gathered under the bridge and along the riverbank to celebrate “Nature Day,” an Iranian holiday.

The strike was hit in two waves, about an hour apart. The strike was reportedly aimed at cutting drone and missile supply lines to Iranian firing units.

Trump posted on Truth Social with video of the collapse, writing that it would “never be used again” and warned there was “much more to follow.” He also threatened bridges, electric power plants, and more destruction.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, saying attacks on civilian infrastructure would not force Iranians to surrender.

Iran threatened in response to hit major bridges across the Gulf region, including in Israel, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Iraq.

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U.S. Intelligence Finds Half of Iran’s Missiles and Drones Still Intact After Five Weeks of Strikes

Roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers are still operational and thousands of one-way attack drones remain in Iran’s arsenal despite five weeks of daily U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to recent U.S. intelligence assessments obtained by CNN from three sources.

One source told CNN that Iran is “still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region.”

About 50% of Iran’s drone capabilities remain intact. A large percentage of coastal defense cruise missiles were also untouched because they have not been the focus of the air campaign.

Iran has had success hiding its mobile launchers in extensive networks of tunnels and caves, and in using shoot-and-move tactics, similar to challenges the U.S. has faced with the Houthis in Yemen.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called CNN’s report “completely wrong,” and White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Iranian attacks are down 90% and the U.S. has overwhelming air dominance.

Israeli military assessments tell a somewhat different story, putting the number of operational launchers at roughly 20-25%. The gap stems from differences in how each country classifies launchers that are buried but not destroyed.

Trump Requests $1.5 Trillion Military Budget, Tells Americans Daycare and Medicare Are Not His Problem

Trump’s 2027 budget proposal asks Congress for $1.5 trillion in defense spending, a 42% increase, while cutting nondefense spending by $73 billion, or 10%.

The budget is broken into a $1.15 trillion base request and $350 billion from a reconciliation bill. If passed, it would mark the first time the base defense budget has hit $1 trillion, a 28% increase from 2026.

The increase covers 5 to 7% pay raises for troops, $65.8 billion for new ships, and plans to resupply critical munitions depleted in the Iran war. It also funds the “Golden Dome” space-based missile defense system. The White House compared it to “historic increases just prior to World War II.”

Trump said at a private White House event this week: “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care.” He added: “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis.”

Proposed cuts include $15.8 billion from Health and Human Services, $4 billion from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, $5 billion from the National Institutes of Health, and a 52% reduction to the EPA.

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Oil Surges Past $112 a Barrel as Iran War Chokes Global Supply

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose more than 11% to close at $111.54 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude gained nearly 8% to settle at $109.03. WTI surged above $112 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since June 2022. At the start of the year, WTI was at around $54.

Analysts warn nearly 1 billion barrels of oil could be lost by the end of April, comprising up to 600 million barrels of crude and roughly 350 million barrels of refined products.

Markets are reacting to Trump’s Wednesday address where he signaled the conflict could last two to three more weeks, and his threats to hit Iran’s oil wells and power plants.

Roughly 20% of the global oil supply normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely closed due to Iranian attacks on shipping.

Hegseth Blocks Promotions for Over a Dozen Black and Female Officers Across All Military Branches

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has blocked or delayed promotions for more than a dozen Black and female senior officers across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, according to nine U.S. officials who spoke to NBC News. One official said: “There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth.”

Among the reasons Hegseth has cited for blocking officers are past support for Covid vaccines or mask mandates during the Biden administration, affiliation with DEI programs, or association with former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

Hegseth’s chief of staff Ricky Buria reportedly told Army Secretary Dan Driscoll that Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events, according to the New York Times.

Hegseth said in a speech to high-ranking officers: “For too long, we’ve promoted too many uniform leaders for the wrong reasons, based on their race, based on gender quotas, based on historic so-called firsts.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the reporting “fake news from anonymous sources.”

Hegseth Fires Army Chief of Staff in the Middle of the Iran War

Hegseth asked Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, to step down and retire. George was a Biden appointee whose term was set to run through 2027. According to CBS News, the Pentagon wanted someone who would better align with Hegseth and Trump’s vision for the Army.

An official said they were “grateful for his service, but it was time for a leadership change.” George joins more than a dozen high-ranking military officers who have been fired since Hegseth took over at the Pentagon.

Amnesty International Accuses Iran of Recruiting Child Soldiers as Young as 12

On March 26, IRGC official Rahim Nadali announced a recruitment campaign called “Homeland-Defending Combatants for Iran” open to volunteers aged 12 and above, with registration at Basij bases in mosques across Tehran.

Amnesty International’s Erika Guevara-Rosas called the practice a “grave war crime,” saying the Iranian authorities are “shamelessly encouraging children as young as 12 to join an IRGC-run military campaign.”

Eyewitness accounts from Tehran, Karaj, and Rasht describe children deployed at Basij checkpoints armed with AK-47 pattern rifles. One witness said a boy at a checkpoint appeared about 15 and “was struggling to breathe from the effort of lifting the gun.”

An 11-year-old boy named Alireza Jafari was killed while accompanying his father, a Basij member, at a checkpoint in Tehran during an Israeli drone attack. His mother told local media the child had been taken due to a “shortage of personnel.”

Amnesty analyzed 16 photos and videos published since March 21, 2026 showing children wielding weapons or standing alongside IRGC forces at checkpoints, patrols, and state-organized rallies.

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Pakistan Hit With Record Fuel Price Hike as Iran War Crushes Global Markets

Pakistan raised fuel prices dramatically: petrol increased 42.7% and diesel 54.9%, the second hike in less than a month. Petrol rose by 137 Pakistani rupees per liter to 458.40, while diesel jumped by 184.49 to 520.35.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said the increase was “necessary and unavoidable” due to global market volatility caused by the Iran war.

Pakistan, with roughly 25% of its 240 million population living in poverty, has implemented austerity measures including moving many government offices to a four-day work week and extending school holidays.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said public transport in Islamabad would be free for 30 days starting Saturday on the prime minister’s instructions.

Kuwait Refinery and Desalination Plant Struck by Iranian Attacks

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said several units at the country’s largest oil refinery, Mina Al-Ahmadi, were on fire following a drone attack. Emergency teams worked to contain the fires and no injuries were reported.

Iran also struck a desalination plant on Qeshm Island. According to Iran’s own health ministry, the plant supplies all drinking water on the island. The strike took it completely out of service.

The Kuwait Army said its air defense systems were responding to hostile missiles and drone threats. Authorities in the UAE reported fires in the Habshan gas facility from falling debris from intercepted attacks.

Iran’s Ground Forces Commander Warns U.S. Troops Would Be Sent to “Pre Stone Age”

Brig. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi, head of Iran’s ground forces, wrote on X: “We will send your soldiers not to the Stone Age but pre Stone Age,” a direct response to Trump and Hegseth’s threats to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age.”

The statement comes as the U.S. increases troop presence in the region and as Trump has threatened to strike Iran’s oil wells, power plants, and more bridges.

Bondi Fired, Portrait Thrown in Trash at DOJ, Todd Blanche Takes Over

Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday amid frustration over her leadership and handling of the Epstein files. He called her “a Great American Patriot” and said she would move to the private sector.

Within hours of her firing, Bondi’s portrait was taken down at DOJ and thrown in a trash bin, a move reflecting how deeply unpopular she was among career officials.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, was named acting attorney general.

Bondi used DOJ to pursue cases against Trump’s perceived rivals, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York AG Letitia James. A federal judge tossed both cases, finding the acting U.S. attorney who secured the indictments was unlawfully appointed.

Jesse Binnall, formerly of Justice Connection, said: “DOJ’s independence, integrity, and workforce have degraded more under her leadership than at any other time during the department’s 155-year history.”

House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Bondi for a deposition. The panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Robert Garcia, said she remains “legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath.”

Blanche Claims All Epstein Files Released, Says DOJ Moving On

Newly installed Acting AG Todd Blanche went on Fox News and stated the Department of Justice has released all files related to the Epstein case and intends to move on, saying the Epstein “saga” should not factor into the department’s future work.

Blanche also acknowledged frustration over the lack of progress in cases against figures like Letitia James, Adam Schiff, John Brennan, and James Comey, but said the department does not publicly discuss investigations.

Bondi was repeatedly criticized for allegedly weaponizing the DOJ in the Epstein case, including releasing some victims’ full names and photographs while obscuring the names of co-conspirators.

Pope Leo XIV Calls Israeli President, Urges End to Iran War on Good Friday

Pope Leo spoke by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday and urged him to “reopen all paths of dialogue” to end the Iran war, the Vatican said.

The pope also urged Herzog to protect civilians and promote respect for international and humanitarian law.

Earlier this week, Pope Leo told reporters: “I hope that he’s looking for an off-ramp,” referring to Trump. He called on leaders to “look for ways to reduce the amount of violence” so that “peace, especially at Easter, might reign in our hearts.”

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

GOP Strategists Increasingly Nervous About Losing Senate Majority

For the first time, GOP strategists are telling Axios that losing the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, is a distinct possibility. Operatives say polling shows competitive races not just in traditional battlegrounds like Michigan and Maine, but in conservative states like Alaska, Iowa, and Ohio.

One GOP operative said: “A year ago, I would have told you we were almost guaranteed to win the Senate.”

GOP strategist Vin Weber said Republicans are feeling “increasing anxiety about what the endgame is.” He added: “As we get into an election year in which the normal indicators point to a big loss for Republicans, Republicans are getting very queasy about almost everything.”

A new NBC News poll shows Democrats with a 6-point lead in the fight for control of Congress. Voters give Trump his lowest marks on the economy, with 62% disapproving of his handling of inflation.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville said of Trump: “He’s getting to a point where he’s probably frustrated he’s not getting the support that he thinks he deserves.”

Hegseth Lifts Ban on Personal Firearms on Military Bases

Hegseth announced he is signing a memo directing base commanders to allow service members to carry privately owned firearms on military installations “with the presumption that it is necessary for personal protection.” Any denial must be explained in detail and in writing.

Hegseth said: “Effectively, our bases across the country were gun-free zones.”

Tanya Schardt of the Brady gun violence prevention organization said Defense Department leaders and top military brass have opposed relaxing current firearms policy on bases.

The Pentagon’s annual suicide report found that in 2024, 471 service members died by suicide, with death by firearm being the most common method.

Senators Slam Ticketmaster for Price Gouging and “Bait-and-Switch” Tactics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called antitrust enforcement under Trump “a growing cesspool of corruption,” saying the DOJ’s settlement with Live Nation would allow giant companies to escape accountability through influence-peddling.

Sen. Blumenthal said the DOJ “abruptly dropped its demand to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster” after the company hired lobbyists with deep ties to the Trump administration, settling for what he called a meager fine.

Sens. Blackburn and Lujan sent a letter demanding answers on Ticketmaster’s “bait-and-switch” practices. The FTC sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster in 2025 for allegedly engaging in illegal ticket resale tactics and deceiving consumers about prices.

The DOJ settlement requires Live Nation to pay up to $280 million, drop exclusive booking at 13 amphitheaters, and cap some fees at 15%. But more than 30 states are pressing forward with their own trial in Manhattan.

Senators Klobuchar, Durbin, Booker, Hirono, Welch, Whitehouse, Warren, Blumenthal, and Murphy introduced the Antitrust Accountability and Transparency Act in response.

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