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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
3d

Hegseth will fire anyone who questions his competence. Thing is, I’m sure everyone who has ever held a senior position in our armed forces, as well as many of the enlisted men and women, spend a good part of their day, every day, quietly questioning how we ended up here. 😳🙄

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
3d

Thank you Sharad.

It seems the Apprentice (Pete Kegsbreath) and his boss (Drumpf) are on quite the "You're Fired" mindset and I'm sure this is just a beginning for Drumpf.

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