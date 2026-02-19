Iran-U.S. Conflict Update
Feb 19 | Iran-U.S. Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Hey everyone,
I have been looking closely at the conflict between the U.S. and Iran and wanted to make sure all of you were properly updated on whats going on.
Iran Strike Timeline
President Donald Trump said the public will learn “over the next, maybe, 10 days” whether the U.S. makes a deal with Iran or not, speaking at the inaugural meeting of his “Board of Peace.”
Trump framed the timeline as “10 to 15 days, pretty much, maximum,” according to The Washington Post’s reporting of his remarks.
Reuters reported Trump warning Iran that “bad things” could happen if there is no “meaningful” deal, alongside reporting about an apparent 10 to 15 day deadline.
U.S. Strike Force Builds In The Middle East
The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration “appears ready” for an extended assault on Iran, citing current and former U.S. officials, as the Pentagon amasses forces in the region despite risks of U.S. casualties and a prolonged conflict.
Trump is weighing an initial, limited strike to force Iran into a nuclear deal.
Officials familiar with the matter told The Post the buildup is awaiting the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and accompanying warships after deployment changes directed the ships toward the region.
The Post reported advisers met in the Situation Room and were told forces deployed to the region would be fully in place by mid March.
The Post also reported additional posture changes, including the diversion of another carrier and movements of aircraft and support assets, based on officials and flight tracking data.
Diplomacy Still Running, But Time Is Tight
The Washington Post reported the military buildup coincides with talks aimed at changing Iran’s nuclear program, while also describing skepticism among diplomats after a recent round concluded, and uncertainty over how long Trump will wait.
Reuters reporting in the same week described Iran nuclear deal dynamics and referenced the looming deadline framing from Trump’s remarks.
