Content Warning:

This post contains graphic and disturbing images of injured civilians, including children, resulting from recent military strikes in Iran. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

The President of the United States went on Truth Social this morning and threatened to destroy Iran’s desalination plants. Not military targets. Not missiles. WATER. The water that millions of Iranian civilians drink. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt immediately called it a war crime. Amnesty International called it a threat to deprive an entire population of their “human right to life.” When the White House press secretary was asked which of Trump’s objectives would be helped by destroying water supplies, she changed the subject.

While that was happening, it came out that OkCupid secretly handed nearly THREE MILLION users’ photos and personal data to a facial recognition company in 2014, the owners had personal financial stakes in that company, and the FTC’s punishment was literally ZERO dollars. Just a promise to behave better. Three million people had their faces fed to a surveillance firm without their knowledge, and the fine was nothing.

Oh, and Congress is on vacation. The DHS shutdown just hit 45 days, the longest in U.S. history. TSA workers are still not being paid properly. And Lindsey Graham spent three days riding Space Mountain at Disney World.

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Now here is your Monday briefing.

Trump Threatens to Obliterate Iran’s Civilian Water Supply, Drawing War Crimes Warning

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that if a deal is not reached “shortly” and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the U.S. will destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and “possibly all desalination plants.” That last part is new. He had previously threatened the power grid and oil infrastructure, but adding the water supply to the list of targets is an escalation that legal experts are calling an open war crime threat.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt responded that targeting desalination plants is a war crime and questioned whether American armed forces would accept orders to carry out such attacks.

Amnesty International’s Erika Guevara-Rosas warned that the Trump administration is “effectively indicating its willingness to plunge an entire country into darkness, and to potentially deprive its people of their human rights to life, water, food, healthcare and adequate standard of living.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded that the U.S. military “will operate within the confines of the law” but declined to answer a follow-up question about which of the president’s objectives would be helped by destroying desalination plants.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the U.S. already struck a desalination plant on Qeshm Island, impacting water supply in 30 villages.

Iran is one of the most water-stressed countries on Earth, making any large-scale attack on its desalination infrastructure potentially catastrophic for millions of civilians.

In Kuwait, an Iranian attack hit a power and desalination plant, killing one Indian worker and wounding 10 soldiers, according to Kuwaiti state media. Both sides are now escalating attacks on civilian water infrastructure.

OkCupid Secretly Gave Nearly 3 Million Users’ Photos to Facial Recognition Company, Settles With Zero Penalty

Match Group, which owns OkCupid, settled an FTC lawsuit on March 30 over allegations that it handed nearly 3 million user photos, along with demographic and location data, to facial recognition firm Clarifai in 2014 without telling any of those users.

The connection was personal: OkCupid’s founders were financial investors in Clarifai, and one of them allegedly sent the entire dataset to Clarifai’s CEO from his personal email account. No restrictions were placed on how the data could be used.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige stated: “We will investigate, and where appropriate, take action against companies that promise to safeguard your data but fail to follow through.”

The company admitted nothing and was hit with no monetary penalty whatsoever. The settlement just bars them from lying about their privacy practices going forward and requires 10 years of compliance reports. Almost 3 million people had their faces given to a surveillance company, and the punishment is a promise to be better.

An OkCupid spokesperson said the conduct “does not reflect how OkCupid operates today.”

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Republicans Weighing Healthcare Cuts to Fund $200 Billion Iran War Budget

House Republicans are considering slashing federal health spending to help pay for a budget bill containing up to $200 billion to fund the Iran war and ICE operations, according to Axios.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington of Texas is reviving a plan to cut Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reductions, which help lower-income Americans afford their health insurance deductibles. The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated that cutting those payments would cause 300,000 additional Americans to lose coverage.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Axios: “There’s other items we’re looking at right now, especially in the areas of fraud and waste and abuse that we’re working through with our members.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren responded on X: “Republicans in Congress want to cut Americans’ health care to pay for more war in Iran. Let that sink in.”

Republican Senator Rand Paul pushed back from the other direction, saying he opposes the war entirely and would not vote to fund it further.

On Sunday, Scalise also refused to rule out boots on the ground in Iran, telling ABC News: “We’re having a lot of conversations about what could happen next.”

Key Details of Trump-Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser’s Account Have Been Corroborated

The Post and Courier published an investigation on Sunday that corroborated key personal details given by a woman who accused Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was 13.

The paper verified aspects of the woman’s family background, legal history, and details about a third man she named as an abuser, using archived government records and news reports. None of the verified details relate directly to the allegations against Trump, but they support the credibility of her broader account to the FBI.

In FBI interviews in 2019, the woman alleged that Trump said to her something to the effect of “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be” before sexually assaulting her.

The woman’s interviews referencing Trump were initially withheld by the Department of Justice and were only released in March 2026 after they were classified as “incorrectly coded.”

The White House called the allegations “completely baseless” and described the accuser as a “sadly disturbed woman.” Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Approximately 30 pages of documents listed in internal DOJ evidence logs relating to this case still remain missing from the public release.

Oil Prices Hit Record Monthly Surge, Brent Up 55% in March

Brent crude closed at $112.78 per barrel on Monday, capping a roughly 55% surge in March, the largest monthly gain in the history of the contract dating back to 1988.

U.S. benchmark WTI crude rose about 48% for the month, its strongest showing since the COVID-era dislocation in May 2020.

Goldman Sachs estimates a $14 to $18 per barrel geopolitical risk premium is currently baked into prices. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March, cutting off a chokepoint that normally handles about a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Analysts estimate the conflict has removed nearly 9 million barrels per day from global supply, creating one of the most significant energy supply shocks in years.

Gas prices across the U.S. are surging in response. Multiple states are already seeing averages above $4 per gallon, with California reportedly approaching $9.

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Trump Openly Discusses Seizing Iran’s Oil and Kharg Island

Trump told the Financial Times that he would prefer to “take the oil in Iran” and is actively considering seizing Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of the country’s oil exports. He called opponents of the plan “stupid people.”

Trump told the newspaper: “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people.”

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Trump is considering a military operation to extract Iran’s 1,000-pound stockpile of enriched uranium, which would require an elite special operations team trained to handle radioactive material in a conflict zone.

Trump acknowledged that seizing Kharg Island “would also mean we had to be there for a while.”

New U.S. Precision Strike Missile Killed at Least 21 in Iran, Including Near a School

According to analysis by The New York Times and weapons experts, a newly developed U.S. Precision Strike Missile was used for the first time in combat during the Iran war, striking a sports hall and nearby school in the city of Lamerd, southern Iran, on February 28. At least 21 people were killed and 100 wounded.

The sports hall was being used by a women’s volleyball team at the time. Among the dead were two schoolgirls aged 10 and 11 and their volleyball coach, according to Iran’s UN representative Amir Saeid Iravani.

The weapon had never previously been deployed in combat. It is designed to detonate above its target and disperse small tungsten pellets outward, causing widespread fragmentation damage.

Nuclear nonproliferation expert Jeffrey Lewis of Middlebury College said after reviewing the evidence: “While we knew PrSM was fired, this is the first look we’ve gotten at the business end of the system.”

The attack occurred the same day as a separate U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile struck a girls’ school in Minab, several hundred miles away, killing 175 people, the vast majority of them children.

A CENTCOM spokesperson responded: “We’re aware of the reports and are looking into them. U.S. forces do not indiscriminately target civilians, unlike the Iranian regime.”

Iran Threatens to Target Homes of U.S. and Israeli Military Commanders

A spokesperson for Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command warned that Iran may target the private residences of U.S. and Israeli military commanders and political officials in the Middle East in retaliation for strikes on Iranian cities.

Iran framed the potential attacks as a response to what it called “terrorist actions” against Iranian civilians.

Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it may target U.S.-affiliated university campuses in the Middle East, including institutions like Texas A&M in Qatar and NYU in the UAE, in response to Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iranian universities. Georgetown had already shifted to remote instruction before the threat was made public.

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Spain Closes Airspace to U.S. Military Planes Involved in Iran War

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that Spain has closed its airspace to American military aircraft involved in the Iran conflict and will not allow U.S. forces to use joint bases for war-related operations.

Robles told reporters: “Neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran,” calling the war “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had told Congress: “We have denied the United States the use of the Rota and Morón bases for this illegal war. All flight plans involving operations in Iran have been rejected. All of them, including those for refueling aircraft.”

About 15 KC-135 refueling aircraft were forced to relocate from Spain to France and Germany. Trump previously threatened to cut off all trade with Spain, calling the country “terrible.”

Army Launches Investigation Into Apache Helicopters at Kid Rock’s Mansion

The U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division has opened a formal investigation into two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters that flew over Nashville’s No Kings protest on Saturday and then performed low-altitude maneuvers directly outside Kid Rock’s suburban mansion, which he calls the “Southern White House.”

Kid Rock posted video of himself saluting the helicopters from his pool deck and wrote on X: “This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, confirmed the investigation, stating: “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

The 101st Airborne said the helicopters were on a training route in the Nashville area, but it remains unclear whether the maneuvers near Kid Rock’s home were incidental or deliberate. The video shows the helicopters hovering low enough to be right alongside his swimming pool, appearing to pause for his salute before departing.

Giant Golden Toilet “Throne” Appears on National Mall Near Lincoln Memorial

A 10-foot-tall, faux marble throne with a golden toilet in the center was unveiled Monday morning on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, titled “A Throne Fit For a King.”

A plaque on the structure reads: “In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict, and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what really mattered: Remodeling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House.” This references Trump’s social media posts from October where he boasted about renovating the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom during last year’s government shutdown.

The anonymous artist group Secret Handshake, which previously erected statues depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping, claimed ownership of the piece. They were also behind the giant Trump-Epstein birthday card in January and the Titanic-themed sculpture in March.

One of the artists told The Washington Post: “Things are dark right now and feel hopeless in a lot of ways. There’s a lightheartedness to this that could be a respite from the darkness.”

Visitors are encouraged to sit on the throne. The toilet paper is branded with the Secret Handshake logo, and extra rolls are available for visitors to take.

Lindsey Graham Spent Three Days at Disney World During Record Government Shutdown

TMZ reported that Senator Lindsey Graham spent the entire weekend at Walt Disney World, riding Space Mountain, strolling through the Tangled area of Magic Kingdom carrying a bubble wand on Friday night, and having breakfast at Chef Mickey’s at the Contemporary Resort on Sunday morning.

Graham told TMZ: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after.” But photos show he was there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, turning what he described as a pit stop into a full weekend trip.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office responded on social media with: “Divas still need vacation.”

One of Graham’s Republican primary challengers, Mark Lynch, wrote: “Lindsey is at Disney World while the world burns.”

This is the same senator who told Fox News on March 8: “This regime is on death row now. It is going to be on its knees.” Colleague Rep. Nancy Mace said she wanted Trump to remove Graham from the Situation Room, accusing him of being part of the “Washington war machine.”

DHS Shutdown Becomes Longest in U.S. History at 45 Days

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown hit 45 days on Monday, officially becoming the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The previous record was set during last year’s shutdown, which lasted 43 days.

More than 500 TSA officers have quit their jobs since the shutdown began on February 14. Thousands more have been calling out, with callout rates hitting as high as 55% at some airports.

TSA workers began receiving partial back pay on Monday after Trump signed an executive order late last week directing the payments. But the underlying funding dispute is nowhere near resolved, and Congress left for a two-week spring recess.

Border czar Tom Homan said ICE agents will remain stationed at airports until TSA operations return to normal.

The House and Senate passed different funding bills on Friday and neither chamber will accept the other’s version. The House bill funds all of DHS for 60 days. The Senate bill funds everything except immigration enforcement agencies.

Pope Leo XIV Condemns War Leaders, Says God Rejects Prayers of Those With “Hands Full of Blood”

Speaking during Palm Sunday Mass, Pope Leo XIV condemned leaders who use religion to justify war: “Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Citing the prophet Isaiah, he added: “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.”

The remarks came three days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood at a Pentagon prayer service and asked God to sanction “overwhelming violence” against enemies, carrying a Bible stamped with “Deus Vult,” the medieval Crusader battle cry.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was asked directly whether the Iran campaign satisfies Catholic just war doctrine and answered: “No, it does not seem to meet the conditions.”

Trump responded by posting a letter on Truth Social from evangelist Franklin Graham, dated October 2025, assuring Trump he is “heaven bound” if he accepts Christ. The letter was written after Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me in heaven. I think I’m not, maybe, heaven-bound.”

Netanyahu Expands Ground Invasion Into Southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion of Israel’s ground invasion in southern Lebanon to create a larger “security belt” against Hezbollah, pushing toward the Litani River.

Since Hezbollah entered the war on March 2, nearly 1,200 people have been killed and more than 3,400 wounded in Lebanon, with more than one million displaced.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the move “a prelude to a ground invasion.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that “the Gaza model must not be replicated in Lebanon.”

Israeli forces have destroyed or damaged at least eight bridges near the Litani River. Three journalists were killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike in Jezzine, including veterans from Al-Manar TV and Al Mayadeen.

A UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured Sunday by a projectile explosion in southern Lebanon.

GOP Lawmakers Warn Ground Invasion Could Cost 60 to 70 House Seats

An anonymous House Republican told Politico that if Trump sends ground troops to Iran, “We lose 60 to 70 seats” in the midterms.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), a former Navy SEAL with five wartime deployments, told Politico: “I’m really, really hopeful this doesn’t turn into a boots-on-the-ground situation. My biggest concern this whole time is that this would turn into another long Middle Eastern war.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she could break with Republicans to support a Democrat-led war powers measure: “If we’re in this phase where there are troops on the ground, then we’re in a different phase of the conflict, which requires Congress’s input.” Mace also said on CNN that she wants Trump to remove Lindsey Graham from the Situation Room, accusing him of bragging about his role advising the president on the war.

An AP-NORC poll shows only about 2 in 10 Republicans support deploying ground troops to Iran, with half opposed.

A CNN poll found nearly 60% of those surveyed disapproved of U.S. military action in Iran. A Fox News poll found 61% of voters disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Israeli Police Block Catholic Leaders From Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday for First Time in Centuries

Israeli police prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Father Francesco Ielpo from entering Christianity’s holiest site to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, despite traveling privately without any procession.

The Latin Patriarchate called it “a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure,” noting it was “the first time in centuries” that Palm Sunday Mass could not be celebrated at the church.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee criticized Israel: “For the Patriarch to be barred from entry to the Church on Palm Sunday for a private ceremony is difficult to understand or justify.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni called it “an offence not only to the faithful, but to any community that respects religious freedom.” Italy summoned Israel’s ambassador. French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the decision.

White House Ballroom Plans Feature Staircases to Nowhere, Military Complex Underneath

A New York Times analysis of Trump’s proposed $400 million White House ballroom found decorative staircases that lead to nothing and faux windows on the north-facing wall that conceal bathroom stalls.

Beneath the ballroom, a classified underground complex is being built to replace the demolished Presidential Emergency Operations Center. White House official Joshua Fisher cited “top-secret” underground work as justification for demolishing the East Wing before normal approvals.

Trump confirmed the military is constructing a complex beneath the ballroom with “bulletproof glass” and “drone-proof roofs, ceilings,” adding that the project became public “due to a stupid lawsuit.”

The project cost has ballooned from $200 million to $400 million, funded by donors including Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin. Taxpayers will fund the classified underground security infrastructure.

The National Capital Planning Commission is set to vote April 2.

Trump Pardons Nursing Home Executive Convicted in $38 Million Tax Fraud

Trump granted a full pardon to Joseph Schwartz, former head of the Skyline Healthcare nursing home chain, who was convicted in a $38 million tax fraud scheme and had served only three months of a three-year sentence, according to ProPublica.

Schwartz diverted employees’ payroll tax withholdings meant for the IRS, failed to pay insurance premiums, and forced staff to buy food for residents out of pocket. The pardon wiped away his federal prison sentence and likely any IRS effort to recover stolen taxes.

The pardon left families of patients harmed in his facilities unable to collect millions in court-awarded damages. Disclosure filings reveal Schwartz paid $960,000 to lobbyists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to seek the federal pardon.

Schwartz is one of several nursing home operators convicted of crimes who were granted clemency by Trump, following pardons for Paul Walczak ($10 million tax fraud) and the commutation of Philip Esformes ($1 billion fraud scheme).

No Kings Protests Lead to Dozens of Arrests in Los Angeles

Dozens of protesters were arrested in Los Angeles following clashes with police near a detention center during the third national No Kings rally. LAPD confirmed 75 total arrests, including 66 adults and 8 juveniles.

Protesters attempted to tear down a chain-link fence at the Metropolitan Detention Center, with some throwing rocks, bottles, and broken concrete blocks at officers. Authorities deployed tear gas after demonstrators refused to comply with a 5:30 p.m. dispersal order.

Organizers touted Saturday as the “largest single-day nonviolent protest in modern American history,” claiming at least 8 million people gathered at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states.

Supreme Court Takes Mississippi Death Row Case on Racial Bias in Jury Selection

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Pitchford v. Cain, involving Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate from Mississippi whose jury had only one Black member despite the county being 40% Black.

Now-retired prosecutor Doug Evans dismissed four of five remaining Black jurors. In 2019, the same court overturned Curtis Flowers’ conviction by the same prosecutor, same judge, and same state high court for what Justice Brett Kavanaugh called a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of Black individuals.”

Pitchford, now 40, was 18 when he and a friend robbed a store. His accomplice fired the fatal shots but was ineligible for the death penalty because he was under 18.

Trump Moves to Override Endangered Species Protections for Oil Drilling

Trump is convening a rarely used federal panel known as the “God squad” to override endangered species protections in the Gulf of Mexico, citing national security to expand oil and gas production.

The move could put dozens of threatened species at risk, including whales, sea turtles, and birds.

Rob Schneider Calls for Mandatory Military Draft

Actor Rob Schneider called for the United States to reinstate a mandatory military draft, arguing it would promote unity and patriotism. The comments came amid the ongoing Iran war and growing debate over military readiness.

Nebraska Democratic Senate Candidate Attended GOP Training Event, Party Calls Him a “Plant”

CNN reported that Democratic Senate candidate Bill Forbes in Nebraska attended a Republican-sponsored training event shortly before entering the race. State Democrats have accused him of being a GOP “plant.”

Forbes described himself as a “free thinker” and acknowledged voting for Donald Trump. Past sermons showed him expressing opposition to abortion and criticizing Black Lives Matter.

413,793 KitKat Bars Stolen in European Chocolate Heist

Nestle confirmed that a truck carrying 413,793 KitKat bars, roughly 12 tons, was stolen while traveling from a factory in central Italy toward Poland. The vehicle and its contents have not been recovered.

A Nestle spokesperson said: “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

The stolen bars are traceable through unique batch codes, and anyone who finds a match is asked to alert the company. Nestle said the theft will not affect Easter supply.

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