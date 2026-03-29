by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Day 30 of this war. Nearly 2,000 people dead in Iran. Over 1,200 killed in Lebanon. 13 American service members dead and over 300 wounded. And today, the IRGC threatened to bomb American COLLEGE CAMPUSES across the Middle East. Texas A&M. Northwestern. NYU Abu Dhabi. They gave a deadline of noon Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is drawing up plans for a ground invasion that could involve thousands of troops, Iran’s parliament speaker says they are “waiting to set American troops on fire,” and the Pope stood in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday and told tens of thousands of people that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.” He was talking about us. He was talking about Pete Hegseth praying for “overwhelming violence” at the Pentagon. He was talking about commanders invoking Armageddon to convince soldiers to fight. This is where we are.

Nine million Americans marched yesterday. The largest single-day protest in American history. And the White House called it “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

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Now here is your Sunday briefing.

Iran Destroys Critical US Surveillance Aircraft at Saudi Airbase

An Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27 damaged multiple US military aircraft, including the near-total destruction of an E-3G Sentry AWACS command and control plane. At least 10 service members were wounded, two seriously.

Ground-level photos confirmed the destroyed aircraft was E-3G serial #81-0005, nicknamed “Captain Planet,” deployed from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Satellite imagery released by Iranian state media and Chinese firm MizarVision corroborated the location of the wreckage on the base’s main apron.

The E-3 Sentry is a modified Boeing 707 with a massive rotating radar dome that provides 360-degree surveillance across a 250-mile radius. It coordinates fighter intercepts, manages strike packages, and links air, ground, and naval commanders into a single operational network.

The US only had 16 operational E-3s before this attack, with six deployed to the Middle East. Former F-16 pilot Heather Penney, now at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, stated that the loss is “incredibly problematic, given how crucial these battle managers are to everything from airspace deconfliction, aircraft deconfliction, targeting, and providing other lethal effects that the entire force needs for the battle space.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC he was “100 percent” confident that Russian satellite imagery of Prince Sultan Air Base was shared with Iran in the days before the attack, helping Tehran target US forces in the region.

In addition to the E-3, multiple KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were also damaged. These tankers are essential for sustaining long-range US and Israeli air operations.

Full Iran War Update: Day 30 of US-Israeli Strikes

The death toll continues to climb. At least 1,900 people have been killed in attacks on Iran since February 28, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. At least 1,238 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since March 2, including 124 children. At least 101 people have died across Iraq, and 19 Israeli civilians have been killed.

On Sunday morning, powerful explosions struck Tehran. Two people were killed and five wounded in an attack on a village near Shaft city, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency. The Fars news agency reported additional strikes hit Tehran’s Saadat Abad neighborhood and a residential area in western Tehran, wounding 12 more people.

US-Israeli strikes also bombed the port city of Bandar Khamir in southern Iran, killing at least five people. Airstrikes struck a 10,000-cubic-meter water reservoir in Haftkel, Khuzestan province. An Iranian missile hit a chemical plant in the Ne’ot Hovav industrial zone in southern Israel, injuring one person and raising fears of a hazardous materials leak.

The IRGC claimed it launched missile and drone strikes on aluminum production facilities in Bahrain and the UAE over the weekend. Emirates Global Aluminium confirmed that an Iranian attack inflicted significant damage on one of its Abu Dhabi sites and wounded six employees.

Air raid sirens sounded across multiple countries early Sunday. Bahrain told citizens to take shelter. Kuwait reported responding to hostile missile and drone attacks, with a drone strike causing a massive fire at Kuwait International Airport that damaged the facility’s radar system. Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 10 drones overnight. Ten Kuwaiti soldiers were also injured in an Iranian attack on a military base.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched their first missile barrage at Israel since the war began on Saturday, entering the conflict as a new front. This raises concerns about disruption to the Bab al-Mandab strait, a critical global shipping lane in the Red Sea.

Over 300 US service members have been wounded and 13 killed since the war began on February 28. The USS Tripoli, carrying 3,500 US sailors and Marines, arrived in the Middle East on Saturday.

Trump extended a pause on striking Iranian energy sites by another 10 days to April 6, saying “talks are ongoing.” However, strikes on military, industrial, and civilian targets have continued without interruption.

Iranian politicians are pushing for the country to exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as US and Israeli attacks on civilian nuclear sites, factories, and universities continue.

Ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt met in Islamabad on Sunday in an attempt to develop a plan to de-escalate the conflict. Pakistan has been acting as the primary mediator between Washington and Tehran.

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Iran Warns US Is Planning Secret Ground Invasion, Says It Is “Waiting” to Set Troops Ablaze

The Washington Post reported late Saturday that the Pentagon has drawn up plans for ground operations in Iran that would fall short of a full-scale invasion but could involve thousands of troops and take weeks or months. Trump has not approved any of the plans yet. The White House said the Pentagon works to give the president “maximum optionality” but that this “does not mean the President has made a decision.”

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded forcefully on Sunday, stating: “The enemy openly sends a message of negotiation and dialogue and secretly plans a ground attack, unaware that our men are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever.”

He continued: “Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased. We are aware of the weaknesses of the enemy, and we can clearly see the effects of terror in the enemy’s army.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US can achieve its objectives in Iran “without any ground troops.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated Trump was not planning to send ground troops anywhere.

CNN previously reported that Iran has been laying traps and moving military personnel and air defenses to Kharg Island, its primary oil export hub, in preparation for a possible US operation. Gulf allies are privately urging Trump not to put boots on the ground.

IRGC Threatens Strikes on US College Campuses Across the Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday threatened to target American and Israeli university campuses in the Middle East, claiming that US-Israeli strikes destroyed two Iranian universities, including the University of Science and Technology in Tehran and Isfahan University of Technology.

The IRGC issued a deadline, stating: “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation... it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time.”

The group warned students, staff, and nearby residents to stay at least one kilometer away from American university campuses in the region. The IRGC threatened to expand attacks to more than two institutions if conditions are not met.

Several US universities have campuses scattered across the Gulf region. At-risk institutions include Texas A&M University and Northwestern University in Qatar, and New York University in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei took to X to allege that the strikes on universities and research centers were part of a broader effort to cripple Iran’s scientific infrastructure and cultural heritage.

Pope Leo XIV Declares God “Rejects” the Prayers of Leaders Who Wage War

Pope Leo XIV on Palm Sunday told tens of thousands of congregants in St. Peter’s Square that God “does not listen to the prayers” of those who wage war, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its second month.

In what is being widely interpreted as his most pointed critique of the Trump administration yet, the first American pope stated: “Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Citing the prophet Isaiah, he added: “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.”

The remarks come amid repeated invocations of Christianity by Trump administration officials to justify the war. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been leading prayer services at the Pentagon and prayed at a service Wednesday for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation claimed it received over 200 calls from active-duty personnel across 50 military installations reporting that commanders invoked Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ to convince service members to fight.

The Pope asked: “Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?”

Millions Take to Streets for No Kings Day 3 as Republicans Fear November

The third round of No Kings protests took place Saturday, March 28, drawing an estimated 8 to 9 million people to more than 3,300 events across all 50 states, making it the largest single-day protest in American history.

The protests targeted Trump’s war in Iran, immigration enforcement, and what demonstrators call authoritarian governance. In New York, actor Robert De Niro addressed the crowd, calling the president “an existential threat to our freedoms and security.”

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke in Minnesota, telling protesters: “We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy. In America, we the people will rule.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the protests “a very strong sign of what’s coming in November.” The White House dismissed them, with a spokeswoman calling them “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 36%, its lowest since returning to office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Rally organizers report surging interest in deeply Republican states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Utah.

Arrests were reported in Los Angeles after federal authorities deployed tear gas, and clashes occurred in Dallas between No Kings demonstrators and counterprotest groups led by former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Rallies also took place in Europe, with around 20,000 people marching in Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, Paris, and London.

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Trump Calls for Full ACA Repeal, Wants Payments Sent Directly to Consumers

Trump posted on Truth Social calling for the Affordable Care Act to be scrapped, referring to it as the “Unaffordable Care Act” and arguing that funds should go directly to Americans so they can purchase their own healthcare rather than flowing through insurance companies.

In the post, Trump wrote: “The Unaffordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as ObamaCare, must be replaced by payments being made directly to THE PEOPLE, so that they can buy their own Healthcare, rather than to bloated and uncaring Insurance Companies. ObamaCare is not and, never has been, sustainable!”

Enhanced premium subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and over 20 million subsidized enrollees have seen average premiums rise by 114% in 2026. Millions of Americans have already dropped ACA coverage due to higher costs.

Georgetown research professor Edwin Park told Washington Monthly that the amounts being discussed, around $1,000, are “woefully inadequate” and would primarily serve as a tax shelter for high-income earners while leaving low-income families unable to afford coverage.

KFF executive vice president Larry Levitt has warned that this approach “would in a big way pull healthy people out of the ACA risk pool and likely lead to a premium death spiral and collapse of the ACA marketplaces.”

White House Launches “OnlyFarms” Website for Farmers Amid Rising Costs

The Trump administration unveiled a new website called “OnlyFarms,” a deliberate play on the adult content platform OnlyFans, to highlight its agricultural policies. The site is housed on the official WhiteHouse.gov domain and features a searchable map where farmers can see estimated savings by state.

Trump spoke to roughly 800 farmers and ranchers at the White House for National Agriculture Day, flanked by a golden tractor on the South Lawn. He told them: “You voted for me. I will never forget that.”

The site touts over $40 billion in direct financial assistance to farmers, including $12 billion through the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, the virtual elimination of the estate tax for family farms, and expanded Section 179 equipment deductions.

However, the agricultural sector is currently struggling with rising fuel and fertilizer costs as a direct result of Trump’s global tariff scheme and the war with Iran. Critics note the $40 billion bailout is largely a response to those same policies.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to criticize, posting on X: “The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week.”

Trump also announced new Small Business Administration loan guarantees of 90% for lenders who work with agricultural businesses.

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