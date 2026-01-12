by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

From escalating tensions over Greenland to the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis and growing scrutiny of the Federal Reserve, the common thread is pressure. Pressure on alliances. Pressure on oversight. Pressure on democratic norms.

Greenland Showdown Escalates

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will take action to secure control of Greenland, framing it as a national security issue and warning about Russian and Chinese influence.

The White House is discussing options to acquire Greenland, including military options.

Greenland’s five parliamentary parties issued a rare joint statement rejecting U.S. pressure and saying only Greenlanders decide Greenland’s future.

European allies are discussing a larger NATO presence in Greenland, including a joint Arctic posture, amid concern Trump’s stance could destabilize alliance unity.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned Europe is at a “fateful moment” and urged allied unity as Greenland leaders reject annexation rhetoric.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy warned annexation talk could effectively blow up NATO’s core guarantee and invite a historic rupture with allies.

Sources: The Guardian, Al Jazeera, The Hill, BBC, Bloomberg, The Guardian

ICE Shooting And Minneapolis Erupts Into A National Flashpoint

A U.S. citizen, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, triggering protests and scrutiny of federal narratives around the incident.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced more federal personnel deployments to Minneapolis after the shooting, intensifying conflict with local officials.

The Minneapolis mayor said there is deep distrust in the federal investigation and pushed for broader joint review.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe said four homeless tribal members were detained by ICE in Minneapolis and urged members not to speak without lawyers.

Three Minnesota House Democrats said they were denied oversight access to an ICE processing center, escalating a fight over transparency and congressional authority.

More than 1,000 demonstrations were planned nationwide in response to ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis and Portland, according to organizers and reporting.

Sources: CBS, The Guardian, Politico , The Guardian

ICE Becomes A Viral Video Operation

A Washington Post investigation described internal ICE communications and a leadership-driven push to capture “cinematic” moments during raids, rapidly edit footage, and flood social media with high-impact enforcement content.

The reporting describes concerns inside DHS about safety, ethics, and legal exposure, alongside pressure to produce content that performs online.

Sources: TWP

Minnesota Funding Freeze Widens State Clash

The Trump administration froze $129 million tied to Minnesota food assistance and hunger-relief programs, citing fraud concerns and demanding new justifications from Gov. Tim Walz, while Minnesota officials pushed back and prepared legal responses.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from withholding broader child care and social-services funding from several Democratic-led states while litigation continues.

Sources: NYT, The Guardian

Venezuela: Tankers Turn Back, Oil Revenues Shielded, Cuba Threatened

Reuters reported multiple oil tankers traveling in “dark mode” reversed course after U.S. enforcement actions, underscoring the impact of the U.S. blockade posture on Venezuelan crude flows.

Trump declared a national emergency to block private creditors from seizing roughly $2.5 billion in Venezuelan oil revenue held in U.S. Treasury-linked accounts, citing national security and regional stability.

Trump warned Cuba to “make a deal” as U.S. pressure campaigns in the region intensify, according to CBS coverage of the administration’s Venezuela posture.

Trump threatened to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO Darren Woods called the country “uninvestable,” amid a broader push to draw U.S. oil investment into Venezuela.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright described a framework where the U.S. controls the flow and sale of Venezuelan oil and the revenue stream from those sales.

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert urging U.S. citizens in Venezuela to leave, warning of militia roadblocks and limited U.S. emergency support capacity.

The Nobel Institute rejected Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s suggestion about sharing or transferring a Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, noting Nobel rules do not allow it.

Sources: Reuters, WH, CBS, Guardian, Guardian, ABC, Guardian

Federal Reserve Shock: Powell Under Criminal Investigation

Federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell tied to testimony about the Fed headquarters renovation, fueling warnings about central bank independence.

Sen. Thom Tillis said he will oppose current and future Fed nominees until the matter is resolved, citing institutional independence concerns.

Fox Business reported Trump is interviewing BlackRock’s Rick Rieder among finalists for Fed chair as Powell’s term end approaches.

Sources: CNBC, ABC, FoxBusiness, Reuters, CNBC

Iran Protests: Crackdown Deepens, U.S. Threat Talk Grows

There is a widening crackdown in Iran amid sustained protests, with large arrest numbers, internet disruption, and rising death toll reporting.

Trump publicly signaled readiness to intervene if Iranian authorities escalate violence, while officials and analysts warn of regional escalation risks.

In Los Angeles, police detained a driver after a U-Haul truck drove through an Iran solidarity protest, injuring one person.

Sources: NPR, Guardian, Al Jazeera

Grok Deepfake Backlash Goes Global

Three Democratic senators (Luján, Wyden, Markey) urged Apple and Google to remove X and Grok from app stores over the mass creation of nonconsensual sexual deepfakes.

Malaysia restricted access to Grok, following Indonesia’s earlier block, as backlash over sexualized AI images widened across regulators.

Sources: NBC

U.S. Strikes ISIS Targets In Syria

U.S. Central Command said “large-scale strikes” hit more than 35 ISIS targets in Syria using more than 90 precision munitions and over 20 aircraft, following a deadly ambush near Palmyra.

Sources: BBC

Election Order Blocked In Mail Ballot States

A federal judge blocked most enforcement of Trump’s elections executive order against Oregon and Washington, finding key requirements exceeded presidential authority and could disenfranchise lawful voters.

Sources: CNN

Consumer Debt Fight: Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Cap

Trump urged credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10% for one year starting in January 2026, drawing praise from some lawmakers and warnings from banks about credit access.

Sources: CBS

NYC Nurses Strike Hits Major Hospitals

Nearly 15,000 nurses walked out at major New York City hospitals during a severe flu season, with staffing and safety at the center of the dispute and a state emergency declaration.

Sources: TWP

Culture Institutions Buckle Under Political Pressure

PBS News Weekend is ending after funding cuts eliminated CPB support for the program, forcing a production shutdown and restructuring.

Washington National Opera announced it will leave the Kennedy Center after the center ended their relationship, a major institutional break for D.C. arts.

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery revised a Trump label and removed language referencing his two impeachments, according to New York Times reporting.

Sources: NYT, Fox, NYT

Violence And Public Safety Briefing

Mississippi: Authorities charged 24-year-old Daricka M. Moore with murder after shootings across three locations left six people dead, including a child.

Ohio: Police arrested Michael David McKee in the fatal shooting deaths of Monique Tepe and dentist Spencer Tepe; their children were found unharmed.

Missouri: Officials warned the public not to approach multiple loose vervet monkeys believed to be near O’Fallon Park as teams work to capture them.

Mississippi: Authorities arrested a suspect for arson after a fire damaged the state’s largest synagogue in Jackson.

Sources: ABC, KATV, NBC, TWP

Politics And Campaigns

Adam Johnson, pardoned after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and known for carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, filed to run for a county commission seat in Florida.

Former Rep. Mary Peltola launched a bid for U.S. Senate in Alaska, challenging Sen. Dan Sullivan in a high-stakes midterm race.

Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc disclosed a roughly $300 million stockpile heading into 2026, with major donations including $25 million from OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman.

Elizabeth Warren delivered a major message urging Democrats to reject tech-industry influence and lean into populist economics.

Sources: NBC, Politico, Reuters, CNN

Thank you for fighting.