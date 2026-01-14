by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good Evening.

Before I get into the news, I want to speak to you plainly tonight. What we are watching right now is only the beginning. The protests are growing because people are being pushed, ignored, hurt, killed, and erased in real time. This is that moment people talk about later, the one where they say they never thought it would reach them, until it did. It already has. We need each other more than ever because history does not repeat itself loudly at first. It starts quietly, then all at once.

Mass Protests

Trump “Flips Off” a Ford Worker

Trump visited Michigan, including a Ford facility in Dearborn and an address to the Detroit Economic Club. CBS

TMZ published video it said shows Trump making an obscene gesture toward a Ford worker after being heckled. Newsweek

Civilian-Style Aircraft Used In Deadly Venezuela Strike

U.S. aircraft involved in a strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat was reportedly painted to resemble a civilian plane, with weapons concealed.

Attacking while presenting as civilian can raise “perfidy” concerns under the laws of war, and if the U.S. was not in an armed conflict, it raises questions about unlawful killings.

The strike killed 11 people, and reporting describes wider scrutiny of the administration’s maritime strike campaign. NYT

Central Bank Independence Crisis

A group of top central bankers issued an unusual public show of support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the Justice Department opened a criminal probe tied to the Fed’s headquarters renovation and Powell’s testimony about it. BBC

Global central bank officials were preparing a joint statement backing Powell, under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements. The Guardian

Powell has said the Fed was served with grand jury subpoenas and faced threats of criminal indictment connected to his congressional testimony. Reuters

Minnesota Day of “Reckoning,” DOJ Shuts Door On Minneapolis ICE Shooting Review, Senior Lawyers Quit

Trump vowed that a day of “reckoning” is coming to Minnesota.

The Justice Department said it would not open a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. CBC

Four senior Civil Rights Division supervisors resigned, with the Minnesota shooting probe and broader internal frustration as contributing factors, and noted MS NOW first reported the resignations. MS NOW

The Guardian also reported a wave of resignations connected to the decision not to investigate the shooting. The Guardian

Epstein Fallout: Clintons Refuse Depositions, Judge Pressed On DOJ Disclosure

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton refused to appear for subpoenaed depositions in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein investigation, and Republicans threatened contempt proceedings. NYT

Separately, Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie asked the judge overseeing the Ghislaine Maxwell case to appoint a special master (or independent monitor) to push DOJ compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. NOTUS

The judge has asked for responses from the Justice Department as the oversight fight escalates. Axios

Iran Crisis: “Leave Now” Warning, Trump Threatens “Very Strong Action”

The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave Iran, including by land routes. The Guardian

In a CBS News interview, Trump said the U.S. would take “very strong action” if Iran hangs protesters, without detailing what that action would be.

ACA Enrollment Drops By About 800,000

New CMS data showed roughly 800,000 fewer people enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans than a year earlier, as premium concerns rise with subsidy uncertainty. Yahoo

Supreme Court Signals Support For State Trans Sports Bans

The Supreme Court heard challenges to West Virginia and Idaho laws barring transgender girls and women from girls’ and women’s sports. The conservative majority appeared inclined to uphold the bans. Politico

Trump Warns Tariff Case Loss Could Trigger Refund Chaos

Trump warned that if the Supreme Court strikes down his tariffs, unwinding the policy could cause major financial disruption, including complicated refund questions. Newsweek

DHS Revises Account Of Christmas Eve Shooting In Maryland

Reporting in Maryland said DHS changed key details about a Christmas Eve enforcement-related shooting in Glen Burnie after local police information contradicted the initial DHS account. TWP

Quinnipiac: 57% Disapprove Of ICE Enforcement

A Quinnipiac University national poll reported 57% of voters disapprove of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws, and a majority said the Minneapolis fatal shooting was not justified. Quinnipiac

Inflation Ends 2025 Higher, But In A Familiar Range

New inflation data showed consumer prices up 2.7% in December versus a year earlier, with a 0.3% month-over-month increase, according to coverage of the Labor Department’s CPI report. BLS USA TODAY

UK Deepfake Investigation Raises Pressure On X

Coverage described a UK regulator investigation into X tied to AI-generated sexual deepfakes, setting up a fresh clash over online safety rules and free speech. BBC

Thank you for fighting.