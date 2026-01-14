Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sher''s avatar
Sher'
21h

He's destabilizing the world...in little more than a year.

Reply
Share
Sher''s avatar
Sher'
21h

Oh. Shit.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture