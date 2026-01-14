Good evening.

This evening we are concluding that strikes on Iran are imminent. They could come as early as tonight or sometime this week.

This comes as NATO allies move forces into Greenland and ICE raids expand on the ground here in the U.S.

Here’s your evening update:

NATO Allies Move Forces Into Greenland

Denmark has asked allied partners to deploy forces to Greenland as part of a coordinated European and NATO-aligned security signal in the Arctic.

Germany is sending 13 soldiers for a short reconnaissance-style mission alongside European partners to assess ways to strengthen regional security, including surveillance needs.

Sweden’s prime minister said Sweden will participate at Denmark’s request, framing it as alliance solidarity and Arctic security reinforcement.

France is also expected to contribute troops under the same Denmark-requested European mission framework.

Denmark’s Defense Ministry said it is expanding military activity in and around Greenland, including additional assets, amid the rising standoff.

Denmark also said a “fundamental disagreement” with the United States over Greenland remains after high-level talks in Washington, as Trump again argued the US “needs” Greenland and questioned Denmark’s ability to protect it. Le Monde

US Completes First $500M Venezuelan Oil Sale After Maduro Ouster

The Trump administration has completed its first Venezuelan oil sale valued at $500 million , confirmed by an administration official.

Reuters has separately reported the US is structuring oil sales so proceeds settle into US-controlled accounts at major banks, as Washington tries to dictate Venezuelan crude flows after Maduro’s capture.

The administration says more sales are expected in the coming days and weeks. Reuters

ICE Agent Boasts $200K Salary With High School Diploma

House Oversight Escalates Epstein Fight With Contempt Move Against The Clintons

House Oversight Chair James Comer said the committee will move to hold Hillary Clinton (and also Bill Clinton ) in contempt of Congress after they did not appear for scheduled depositions tied to the committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe. NBC

The committee has scheduled a markup for Wednesday, January 21, 2026 , to consider contempt resolutions.

Comer’s office says the subpoenas were approved on a bipartisan basis in subcommittee and argues noncompliance warrants contempt proceedings.

State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries

The State Department will suspend immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries starting January 21 , while it reassesses screening and vetting procedures under “public charge” rules. Reuters

Reporting indicates non-immigrant visas (tourist, student, temporary work) are not part of the immigrant-visa pause, even as temporary travel demand rises around major events like the World Cup.

Reuters reports there is no timeline yet for how long the suspension will last.

US Pulls Troops From Qatar Base As Iran Crisis Deepens

The US has begun moving personnel out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precaution amid escalating Iran tensions and retaliation concerns, according to reporting on the drawdown and relocations. Al Jazeera

In parallel, Trump publicly claimed that Iran has “no plan for executions” and that killings and executions are “stopping,” as outside groups continue to report mass arrests and heavy violence during the crackdown.

Iran Issues Airspace Restrictions Through NOTAM

Verizon Outage Disrupts Service For Millions

A widespread Verizon disruption beginning around noon Eastern on January 14 affected cellular voice and data service for large numbers of customers, with local officials issuing warnings and Verizon saying engineers were working to diagnose and restore service. NYT

Federal Judges Allow California’s New Prop 50 House Map To Stand

A federal three-judge panel in California rejected a Republican effort to block the new congressional map tied to Proposition 50 , allowing it to proceed for upcoming elections. La Times

The panel’s majority treated the dispute as partisan redistricting rather than an unlawful racial gerrymander, under standards that make partisan gerrymandering claims difficult to win in federal court.

UAW Backs Suspended Ford Worker After Trump Heckling Clash

A Ford worker was suspended after heckling Trump during a plant visit, and Reuters reports the United Auto Workers said it will ensure the member receives full protection under the union contract and defended workers’ free speech rights. Reuters

The incident spread widely online after video showed Trump responding with a crude gesture, and multiple outlets reported Ford emphasized workplace respect while declining to discuss personnel specifics.

