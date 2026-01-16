by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

We want to be clear with you. Things are escalating. Many of you already feel it. Some of this escalation was expected under a second Trump administration. We knew this direction was likely.

What the Trump administration is doing right now, on the ground with ICE and abroad with Greenland, is not strength. It is weakness. They are trying to scare people into submission, including their own base. Their goal is simple. They want to win the midterms through fear.

Right now, it is a mistake to believe that confronting ICE directly or turning to violence is the answer. We have to live another day if we are going to act in a coordinated and calculated way. Putting your life on the line right now is not brave. It is dangerous. People are being killed, including U.S. citizens. This has moved far beyond immigration. This is about power.

They are using force because they feel they have to. They know they are losing public support. They know the midterms are coming. And they know that if we win those midterms, they will be forced to dial this back.

If we reach a point where midterm results are not accepted, or where elections do not happen at all, then that is a different conversation. That is not where we are yet.

We do not call for violence. We do not call for chaos. There is a time and a place for reciprocal resistance, and that time is not now. Acting recklessly only helps them. Resist with protest of course, don’t back down. But don’t put yourself in danger where your life is on the line. The smartest thing we can do is stay alive, stay organized, and stay focused.

We can still win the midterms. Fight with your vote. And if the vote is taken away, then and only then does the conversation change. That conversation, if it ever comes, is for November.

Join us here at Centered America for updates.

Minneapolis ICE Surge Sparks Unrest

Nearly 3,000 federal officers have been deployed to the Minneapolis area as part of a major immigration crackdown. Reuters

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act amid escalating protests tied to the surge and recent shootings involving federal immigration officers, Reuters reported. Reuters

Street clashes and crowd-control use have been reported during protests, including tear gas and riot gear deployments in parts of Minneapolis.

Minnesota and local governments sued to halt the crackdown.

YouGov polling after the Renee Good shooting found majorities view ICE unfavorably, say the shooting was not justified, and support major changes, including support for criminal charges and (for a plurality) abolishing ICE. YouGov

Schools shifted plans amid the disruption: Minneapolis Public Schools announced a temporary move to online learning starting Friday. Kstp

Trump Suggests Skipping Midterms, White House Says He Was “Joking”

In a Reuters interview, Trump said , “ we shouldn’t even have an election ,” referring to the 2026 midterms. Mediaite

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the comment was facetious/joking, according to multiple reports summarizing her briefing response. PBS

Machado’s Nobel “Presentation” Collides With Nobel Rules

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she “presented” her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The Guardian

The Nobel Committee reiterated the prize cannot be transferred , and reporting noted Trump is not a Nobel laureate.

White House Signals Comfort With Delcy Rodríguez, Cites Oil Deal

Reuters reported Delcy Rodríguez proposed oil-sector reforms aimed at attracting investment, as Washington pursues a major reconstruction and energy strategy tied to Venezuela. Reuters

Reuters also reported the U.S. completed initial Venezuelan oil sales valued around $500 million , with proceeds held in U.S.-controlled accounts (with a main account in Qatar, per the report). Reuters

Separate reporting quoted Leavitt describing Rodríguez as an “extremely cooperative” partner. MiamiHerald

Venezuela Prisoner Release Claims Disputed

Reporting indicates announced political-prisoner releases have been contested, with families and advocates disputing totals and pressing for proof of life and transparency. CNN

Gulf Allies Urge Trump To Hold Off On Iran Strikes

The Guardian reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Turkey urged restraint, warning a strike could ignite a broader regional conflict. The Guardian

AP separately reported a broader diplomatic push by regional partners urging the administration to avoid military action. AP

Reuters reported Turkey publicly opposed military intervention, emphasizing regional destabilization risks. Reuters

U.S. And Taiwan Sign Tariff And Investment Deal

AP and Reuters reported a U.S.–Taiwan deal reducing tariffs on many Taiwanese goods to 15% , tied to at least $250 billion in Taiwanese investment commitments in the U.S., focused heavily on advanced tech and semiconductors. Reuters

The Guardian reported the same headline terms via AFP: 15% tariffs and $250bn in pledged investments. The Guardian

Ashley St. Clair Sues Over Grok Deepfake Outputs

Reuters reported Ashley St. Clair sued xAI and Grok in New York Supreme Court, alleging the chatbot generated and spread nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfake imagery of her on X, including imagery depicting her as a minor, and that removal requests were not adequately addressed. The Guardian

NASA Talent Exchange Bill Advances Public-Private Rotations

The NASA Talent Exchange Program Act (H.R. 5122) would create a public-private talent exchange program between NASA and industry. Congress

The bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Emilia Sykes and Max Miller, according to their congressional materials and press release.

Billy Long Walks Back “52nd State” Line

Multiple outlets reported former Rep. Billy Long apologized after joking that Iceland could become the “52nd state,” following diplomatic backlash tied to his ambassador nomination context. Politico

