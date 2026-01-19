by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening,

Before we get into the news, we have a big announcement that truly means everything to us!

Today we got a letter in the mail informing us that Centered America is now an official 501(c)(4) organization!

We are so proud of what we have accomplished this year. Thank you, all of you!

Here’s your evening update:

Anti-ICE Patriot Stands With Rifle, Defends Neighborhood

Troops Readied As Trump Floats Insurrection Act In Minnesota

The Pentagon ordered about 1,500 active duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota amid large protests tied to federal immigration enforcement actions. Reuters

Reporting describes the troops as coming from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division , trained for cold weather operations, and placed on “prepare to deploy” status.

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act , a step that would be required for active duty forces to take on domestic law enforcement roles.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey warned the administration was trying to “bait” protesters to justify escalation, according to reporting.

AP reports Frey argued sending soldiers for an immigration crackdown would be unconstitutional, and urged de escalation to avoid giving Washington a pretext.

Minneapolis Rally Chaos As Far Right Pro ICE Event Gets Overrun

Hundreds of counterprotesters shut down a small pro ICE rally near Minneapolis City Hall organized by far right activist Jake Lang , drowning it out and forcing him out. The Guardian

Lang had promoted plans to burn a Quran at the rally, though coverage noted it was unclear whether he carried that out.

Springsteen Targets ICE After Minneapolis Killing

Bruce Springsteen dedicated “The Promised Land” to Renee Good and condemned federal immigration tactics, including a line widely reported as “ICE should get the f out of Minneapolis.” Variety

Europe Weighs “Trade Bazooka” After Greenland Tariff Threats

European officials weighed using the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument , often nicknamed the “trade bazooka,” after Trump tariff threats tied to pressure on Denmark over Greenland. NYT

Thousands protested in Copenhagen, including “Make America Go Away” hats, and Greenlandic leaders reiterated “Greenland is not for sale.”

Gaza “Board Of Peace” Offers Permanent Seats For $1 Billion

The administration rolled out a proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza’s post war governance and reconstruction, with reporting that countries could obtain permanent seats with a $1 billion contribution . Bloomberg

Reuters reporting says a draft charter described the $1B contribution as a way to extend membership beyond standard terms, after Bloomberg first reported elements of the plan.

White House Threatens CBS: “Air It In Full” Or Lawsuit

Audio revealed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warning CBS to run a Trump interview unedited, relaying: “If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your ass off.”

Trump Calls For “New Leadership” In Iran

Trump told POLITICO it was time to look for “new leadership” in Iran , according to reporting summarized by TIME.

Iran’s unrest has been severe, with officials and rights groups reporting mass arrests and large death toll claims amid warnings of possible executions.

FIFA Officials Privately “Deeply Embarrassed” By Trump Peace Prize

The Guardian reports senior FIFA figures privately described the decision to award Trump its peace prize as “deeply embarrassing,” even as FIFA publicly defended the move.

Trump Privately Fixates On Canada’s Arctic “Vulnerability”

Bloomberg reports Trump has complained to aides about Canada’s vulnerability to rivals in the Arctic and pushed expanded cooperation, citing NBC News reporting and sources familiar with the discussions.

Pardon Turbulence: Wanda Vázquez Case Not Fully Closed At First

Trump pardoned former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced in a campaign finance case. NBC

The pardon did not immediately cover a separate active docket, prompting preparation of an additional pardon document.

Slotkin Warns Of “Authoritarian” Intimidation Playbook

Sen. Elissa Slotkin described legal threats and investigations targeting critics as an authoritarian style effort to intimidate dissent, according to The Guardian.

One Month Past Deadline: Epstein Files Release Still Not Delivered

The “Epstein Files Transparency Act” deadline that has not been met. It has been 30 days since a required release date passed without full disclosure.

