From a deadly fire in Switzerland to escalating rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran, to crises in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen, the throughline is instability and human cost.

We are keeping this briefing focused, factual, and sourced so you can understand what is happening without the noise or spin. As always, everything here is reported, verified, and linked directly to original coverage.

Trump Threatens Iran Intervention If Protesters Are Killed

President Donald Trump warned Iran that if security forces “shoot and violently kill peaceful protesters,” the U.S. would be ready to intervene, writing that the U.S. is “locked and loaded.” Reuters

Reuters reported the unrest as a major internal challenge for Iranian authorities, with deaths already reported during the protests. KFGO

Iranian-linked commentary and regional reporting described U.S. intervention as a “red line,” with warnings that interference would trigger wider consequences. The Guardian

Mass Casualty Fire At Swiss Ski Resort Bar

A fire tore through Le Constellation in Crans-Montana, Switzerland , killing about 40 people and injuring more than 100 during New Year’s celebrations, according to authorities and reporting. Reuters

Swiss prosecutors said early findings point to “fountain candles” or similar sparklers potentially igniting the ceiling, and investigators are reviewing video and interviewing survivors. Reuters

Officials said the identification process is difficult due to severe burns, and the investigation is examining overcrowding and fire safety conditions. Reuters

Deadly Drone Strike Reported In Russian-Occupied Ukraine

Russia accused Ukraine of striking a hotel and café in Khorly (Russian-controlled Kherson region) during New Year’s celebrations, saying at least 24 people were killed; Reuters noted the images and claims could not be independently verified. Reuters

Ukraine did not immediately confirm the specific incident; the broader context remains heavy fighting and contested information from both sides. Reuters

Separately, Zelenskyy said a peace deal framework is “90% ready,” while negotiations remain under intense pressure. The Guardian

Gaza Flooding Kills Child As Conditions Deteriorate

The U.N. reported a 7-year-old boy drowned after floodwaters engulfed a tent camp in Gaza City , as winter storms worsened already dire displacement conditions. AP News

The same reporting described continued Israeli arrest operations in parts of the West Bank, alongside ongoing instability despite a ceasefire period. AP News

Saudi Warplanes Strike UAE-Backed Separatists In Yemen

Saudi warplanes struck UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces in Hadramout , after the STC seized positions and refused to withdraw, according to AP reporting. AP News

The strikes highlight a widening rift inside the Saudi-UAE coalition, even as Yemen remains fragmented by multiple competing armed factions. AP News

DHS “America After 100 Million Deportations” Sparks Backlash

DHS drew criticism after posting imagery reading “America after 100 million deportations.” The Daily Beast

Japanese illustrator Hiroshi Nagai accused DHS of using his artwork without permission, according to reporting. The Daily Beast

FEMA Disaster Response Workforce Cuts Reported

Dozens of FEMA CORE disaster response contracts were allowed to expire around New Year’s, raising concerns about frontline capacity. The Daily Beast

Separate Reuters reporting has warned for months that staffing strain and shifts in mission could weaken disaster response in future major events. Reuters

Trump Posts New Health Claims Amid Questions

Trump wrote that White House doctors reported he is in “PERFECT HEALTH” and that he “ACED” a cognitive exam, and called for mandatory cognitive exams for presidential and vice presidential candidates. WBMA

U.S. Pulls Back Proposed Tariffs On Italian Pasta

Italy’s foreign ministry said the U.S. sharply reduced proposed anti-dumping duties on major pasta exporters after a review, including lowering La Molisana to 2.26% and Garofalo to 13.98% . Reuters

Reuters reported the Commerce Department said a final determination is expected later, and no new tariffs take effect until that process concludes. Reuters

Two Planes Clip Wings At Raleigh-Durham International Airport

An Avelo aircraft being moved into position struck the wing of a parked Southwest plane; officials said both aircraft were unoccupied and no injuries were reported. ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Delays and inspections followed as airport and airline teams reviewed procedures. ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Democratic Mayors Make History In Major Cities

New York City

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor, with national attention on his affordability agenda and the political fights ahead in Albany. The Washington Post

Detroit

Mary Sheffield was sworn in as Detroit’s next mayor, the first woman elected to the office in the city’s history, according to local reporting. WXYZ

Albany

Dorcey Applyrs was sworn in as Albany’s mayor just after midnight, becoming the city’s first Black mayor, according to local reporting. WRGB

Syracuse

Sharon Owens took office as Syracuse’s first Black mayor, in a ceremony held at City Hall, according to regional reporting. WRVO Public Media

Child Dies After Severe Flu Complications

Catholic speaker and influencer Paul Kim reported that his 5-year-old son Micah died after a severe flu case and hospitalization; earlier reporting covered the family’s public updates and prayer requests. Catholic News Agency

Thank you for fighting.