by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

I thought I would give you all a clear, easy to read update on some of the early findings in this last dump of Epstein files released by the DOJ.

Before I get into the Epstein files, I wanted to share a quick update. We are finishing up our official protest drop. Gavin, my co director at Centered America, designed a set of shirts meant to be worn to protests. These are the designs we are personally going to be wearing to protests, and we wanted to open them up to all of you who have been showing up, speaking out, and asking how to support this work. More details and the full drop are coming very soon.

We also made a ton of updates to our website including better layouts, articles, where we stand on issues, better contact forms, etc.

Click Here to Visit Our Website

Here’s your update:

Millions Of Epstein Records Released

The Justice Department released what it described as the final major tranche of “Epstein Files” under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, totaling more than 3 million pages , plus over 2,000 videos and about 180,000 images .

Todd Blanche said the release is the end of the administration’s planned productions under the law, after officials missed the statute’s December deadline and cited the scale of review and redactions.

The Justice Department also said it will send Congress a report summarizing what was redacted and what was withheld.

Allegations Against Donald Trump

Redactions Trigger Fresh Alarm

The release is heavily redacted and lawmakers and survivors have continued to criticize the scope and execution of redactions.

The Justice Department set up a victim inbox for redaction concerns.

The DOJ’s own posting warns the documents may include personally identifying information “inadvertently disclosed,” and asks the public to report issues so they can be corrected.

If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Trump Photo Pulled, Then Restored

In the earlier December release, DOJ temporarily removed at least 15 files, including one image that contained a photo of Donald Trump alongside Epstein and others, then restored it after review.

DOJ said the image was flagged for additional victim-protection review and reposted after determining there was no evidence any Epstein victims were depicted.

DOJ Acknowledges “Tips” And Denounces Claims Against Trump

In announcing the January 30 release, DOJ said some of the material includes tips and reports containing “untrue and sensationalist claims” against Trump that were sent to the FBI before the 2020 election, adding: “the claims are unfounded and false.”

Reuters reports it was not immediately clear how many newly released files mention Trump, and that Reuters was reviewing the documents.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Musk Island Visit Emails Surface

Newly released documents include emails showing Elon Musk discussed the timing of a potential visit to Epstein’s private island, with reporting emphasizing that the emails show planning and interest but do not by themselves confirm a visit occurred.

Separately, a 2025 Reuters report on previously released calendars said daily schedules showed plans for Epstein to meet Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon, while stressing the calendars did not prove meetings happened and included no allegations of wrongdoing.

Melania Maxwell Email Appears In New Batch

The Daily Beast reports a 2002 email exchange in the newly released files between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell , including a message signed “Love, Melania,” and a reply addressing her as “Sweet pea.”

The exchange is among the millions of pages released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.