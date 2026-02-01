by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Jamie Raskin — Urgent Review Sought

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, led by Representative Raskin, asked the Justice Department for an urgent review of redactions and the handling of the files, warning that redactions should not shield powerful people from scrutiny. The committee said millions of pages still appear withheld.

Jeffrey Epstein Lawyers Met Prosecutors Before Death

Investigative documents show Epstein’s lawyers met with Manhattan federal prosecutors less than two weeks before his death to broadly discuss possible case resolution and potential cooperation. Officials described the conversation as general; no formal agreement was recorded.

More Musk Email Exchanges

Newly released emails include exchanges between Elon Musk and Epstein from 2012 and 2013 that discuss possible visits and other interactions. The correspondence shows a more extensive back-and-forth than previously disclosed.

Dr. Peter Attia Appears in Epstein Files

Dr. Peter Attia, recently added as a contributor at a national broadcaster, appears in the released documents.

Keir Starmer Urges Andrew to Testify

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly urged the former prince Andrew to cooperate with U.S. investigators and testify before Congress following new details in the files that indicate ongoing contact after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Immigration And Local Justice Stories

A federal judge ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from federal detention after their arrest drew national attention. The judge described the detention of the child as cruel and ordered the family released pending further proceedings.

Alberto Castañeda Mondragón was hospitalized with severe head injuries after an arrest. Medical staff and outside experts publicly disputed ICE’s initial account of how the injuries occurred. A judge later ordered his release from custody while he recovers.

A Customs and Border Protection employee, Alfredo Mancillas Jr., was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, on suspected drunken driving charges after state troopers found him unconscious and reportedly covered in vomit. The case is under review by DHS ethics offices.

Federal Agents Detain U.S. Citizen, Police Intervene

In a separate Minnesota incident, local authorities intervened after federal agents detained a U.S. citizen who was filming immigration enforcement. The town’s police chief later said the person was turned over to local officers and driven home.

Financial And Other Domestic News

Illinois regulators closed Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust. The FDIC was appointed receiver and First Independence Bank of Detroit agreed to assume substantially all deposits and assets. The FDIC says customers will retain access to deposits.

Iran “Talking To” United States

Trump said Iran is “talking to” the United States and signaled willingness to negotiate, even as U.S. forces and an aircraft carrier strike group were positioned near the region. Reuters and other outlets reported the comments alongside coverage of U.S. military movements.

