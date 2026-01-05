by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Here’s your afternoon update:

Maduro In U.S. Custody, Venezuela Power Vacuum Deepens

Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores appeared in New York after a U.S. operation in Caracas, with federal charges expected to be read out in court. The Guardian

President Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela during a transition, but what that means in practice is still unclear, including how governance works on the ground with Maduro’s allies still embedded across institutions. The Washington Post

Venezuela’s internal succession is unsettled. Delcy Rodríguez has been recognized as acting or interim president by key Venezuelan institutions, with questions about timelines and legitimacy. AP News

The U.N. is weighing the legality and fallout. Reuters reports the U.N. Security Council planned to debate the operation, and the U.N. Secretary-General raised concerns about instability and precedent. Reuters

International backlash is accelerating. Reuters reported condemnation from Maduro’s allies, and Russia issued a travel warning after the escalation. Reuters

Trump may elevate Stephen Miller’s role in U.S. policy toward Venezuela as the administration tries to define its post-capture strategy. The Washington Post

Trump distanced himself from opposition leader María Corina Machado amid a dispute over international recognition and frustration that he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize. Bloomberg

Trump’s Threat Blitz Across Six Countries

Colombia: Trump harshly attacked Colombia’s leadership and signaled openness to an operation, without announcing a formal action. Reuters

Venezuela: Trump warned additional strikes were possible after the initial operation and the Maduro seizure. Reuters

Mexico: Trump again discussed sending U.S. forces into Mexico to target cartels, while Mexican leaders have repeatedly rejected unilateral U.S. military action. AP News

Greenland: Trump renewed claims that the U.S. “needs” Greenland for national security, citing great power competition in the region. Reuters

Iran: Trump warned of a very forceful U.S. response tied to Iranian actions, escalating rhetoric across multiple theaters. Reuters

Cuba: Trump said Cuba was close to collapse, while offering no specific policy move. Reuters

Greene Resignation Shrinks GOP Margin

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will resign effective Jan. 5, 2026, reducing Speaker Johnson’s room for error in close votes. PBS

Walz Exits 2026 Governor’s Race

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he will not seek a third term, citing the political environment and a major fraud scandal that has drawn national attention. Reuters

Vance Home Vandalized, Suspect Detained

A man was detained by the Secret Service and arrested by Cincinnati Police after breaking windows and damaging property at Vice President JD Vance’s home shortly after midnight, while Vance and his family were in Washington. AP News

Kennedy Center Gala Dispute Widens Artist Backlash

Composer Stephen Schwartz said he would not participate in a Washington National Opera gala tied to the Kennedy Center, telling Newsday the venue no longer represented an apolitical home for artistic expression. Playbill

The Kennedy Center has disputed parts of the story, with reporting describing conflicting claims about whether he was ever formally booked. San Francisco Chronicle

Gun Violence Tracker Shows Early 2026 Toll

Gun Violence Archive’s public tracker showed 303 total injuries and 7 mass shootings early in 2026, with additional age breakdowns for children and teens listed on the tracker. (These figures change as incidents are added.) gunviolencearchive.org Cuba Put On Notice After Venezuela Operation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Cuba could become the next focus of U.S. pressure for regime change, arguing Havana props up Maduro’s network through security and intelligence ties, without detailing what actions would follow. New York Post

Rubio framed the Venezuela operation as a limited law enforcement and counternarcotics action, and said it did not require prior congressional authorization. NBC

Democrats and some Republicans challenged the legal basis and warned the “counternarcotics” framing does not match the scale of the action. Reuters

Maduro In U.S. Custody As Leadership Claims Collide

Nicolás Maduro is in U.S. custody in New York on drug related charges after the strikes, with the administration presenting the operation as tied to narcotics and national security. Reuters

Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela for now and warned of additional strikes if Maduro’s remaining officials do not cooperate, while Rubio argued the U.S. would not govern day to day. Reuters

Venezuelan institutions and officials rejected U.S. claims and described the operation as a kidnapping, while competing statements and court moves have fueled confusion about who is governing and what “interim” authority actually exists. Reuters

Casualty reporting remains contested. Reuters said there was no official death toll from Caracas at the time of its reporting, while other outlets citing Venezuelan officials reported higher figures. Treat numbers as fluid until independently confirmed by multiple primary sources. The Times of India

Republicans Split Over “America First” And “Running Venezuela”

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the operation as another foreign intervention inconsistent with “America First,” while Trump defended it as necessary and linked it to oil and regional stability. Reuters

Other Republicans tried to narrow Trump’s “run Venezuela” line, emphasizing leverage and pressure rather than direct rule. AP News

A notable intra party rebuke came from Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who said the U.S. should only be running the United States. Patch

Oil Pressure, Sanctions Logic, And Escalation Risk

Rubio confirmed the U.S. intends to intensify pressure by intercepting or restricting Venezuelan oil flows as part of the post strike strategy. NYT

Multiple governments in Latin America and Europe condemned the strike as a dangerous precedent that threatens regional stability and civilian safety. Reuters

Pope Leo called for respect for Venezuela’s independence and human rights, urging the well being of Venezuelans be prioritized. State

Greenland Annexation Talk Reignites NATO Shockwaves

Trump renewed calls to annex Greenland in an interview, citing national security and critical minerals, prompting Denmark and Greenland to reject any “for sale” framing. Reuters

Denmark’s leadership pushed back forcefully, underscoring sovereignty and NATO membership, while Greenland’s leadership called the rhetoric unacceptable and incompatible with trust between allies. Reuters

Canada Says U.S. Vaccine Guidance No Longer Reliable

Canadian officials and health experts warned that U.S. health institutions cannot be relied on for accurate vaccine information, pointing to vaccine misinformation concerns and policy changes under RFK Jr’s leadership at HHS. The Guardian

Canadian reporting also quotes Health Minister Marjorie Michel saying Canada needs science based partners and cannot depend on U.S. agencies in the same way. TorontoToday.ca

Trump Disaster Readiness Cuts Raise Alarm

The Guardian reports emergency management and climate experts warning the U.S. is less prepared for disasters after cuts to FEMA, NOAA, and related resilience and preparedness programs. The Guardian

A federal judge ruled the administration unlawfully canceled FEMA’s BRIC disaster prevention program and blocked diversion of billions in funds. Reuters

NYC Moves To Intervene In Pinnacle Landlord Bankruptcy

NYC’s mayoral office announced executive orders to rebuild tenant enforcement capacity and said the city will intervene in the Pinnacle bankruptcy tied to thousands of rent stabilized units. New York City Government

The intervention centers on the sale and future conditions of roughly 5,000 rent stabilized apartments, with the administration arguing buyers must be held to repairs and rent law compliance. The Real Deal

DHS: TPS Venezuelans Can Apply For Refugee Status

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Venezuelans previously protected under Temporary Protected Status can apply for refugee status, while the administration pushes for a Venezuelan leadership aligned with U.S. security goals. The Guardian

