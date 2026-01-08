by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good morning.

A lot has happened in the past couple days. January 6 was the one year anniversary of Centered America, and it was hard to even sit with that for a moment because the national news that day was insane, including the White House intensifying its push to rewrite Jan. 6 in official messaging and a wave of chaos around immigration enforcement.

I’m sorry I have not written many updates the past couple days. Some personal family stuff has been pulling my attention away, and I also missed the window of discussion with Nick Paro. That one is on me.

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Minneapolis.

A woman is dead after an ICE agent shot her during an operation. The federal government tried to sell the public a clean story, but video and local officials say the story is not clean at all. She was a U.S. citizen, and it still did not matter. They do not care when it is a migrant, and they do not care when it is a citizen of their own country. This is a slow war. It is a public cruelty campaign. And watching the grief unfold, the screaming, the shock, the people realizing in real time that someone has been killed in the street, it does something to you. Now is the time to get active. Now is the time.

If you support me, support Centered America, and support democracy, fight back in every way you can. Join us here at Centered America if you can, free or paid.

Minneapolis Killing Under State Investigation

An ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, 37 , during an immigration operation in south Minneapolis. Reuters

DHS claimed the agent fired in self defense after alleging Good used her vehicle to threaten officers. Video evidence shows otherwise. Reuters

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed the federal narrative and said the city wants ICE out, as large protests formed at the scene. Reuters

Minnesota officials say a full investigation is underway, with the incident rapidly escalating into a national flashpoint over force used in immigration operations. Reuters

Local officials have described Renee Nicole Good as a “legal observer.” A local council member and the area’s congressional representative said she was one of the volunteer legal observers. ABC

An ICE agent told a doctor attempting to check Renee Nicole Good’s pulse, “I don’t care.”

Here’s the video of the shooting:

If she had intended to run over the ICE agent, she would have driven straight, but the wheel was fully turned and the agent leaned in and fired from the corner of the hood, killing her.

The video from a different angle:

ICE attacking protestors in Minneapolis:

Huge protests in Minneapolis:

Minneapolis Protest/Vigil Photos:

Renee Good’s wife in shock and grief after witnessing the shooting:

Trump Response:

Hilton Backtracks After DHS Pressure In Minnesota

DHS said a Hilton branded hotel near Minneapolis canceled reservations made by immigration officers using official government emails and rates. Reuters

Hilton then removed the hotel from its system , saying the independently operated property’s actions violated company standards. Reuters

This shows how fast the administration is turning routine private sector decisions into political enforcement flashpoints, with companies pressured publicly and immediately. Reuters+1

Greenland Annexation Threats Escalate

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said acquiring Greenland is a U.S. national security priority and that using the U.S. military is “always an option.” CNN Transcripts

European leaders issued statements emphasizing that only Greenland and Denmark can decide Greenland’s future, urging the U.S. to respect sovereignty. Reuters

Threatening force against territory tied to a NATO ally is not normal. Even the posture of “all options” corrodes alliances and signals that coercion is now a tool of routine statecraft. Reuters

U.S. Seizes Russia Flagged Tanker Linked To Venezuela

The U.S. seized the Russian flagged tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1) after a pursuit across the Atlantic, as part of stepped up sanctions enforcement tied to Venezuela. Reuters

Russian officials condemned the seizure as illegal and described it as piracy. Reuters

The seizure lands amid intensifying U.S. action around Venezuela after Maduro’s capture, and it raises clear escalation risks with Russia in international waters. Reuters

Trump Freezes Over $10 Billion In Child Care And Family Funds

The Trump administration is freezing more than $10 billion in child care and family assistance funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York , citing fraud and misuse concerns. Reuters

These are programs that keep child care providers open and help families survive. Freezing funds first and explaining later is a deliberate tactic that hits working people before anyone in power feels consequences. Reuters

States are demanding clarity and pushing back, while the administration frames the freeze as an enforcement measure. Reuters

Childhood Vaccine Schedule Cut Back By HHS

HHS and CDC leadership adopted a revised childhood immunization schedule that shifts several vaccines away from universal recommendation into high risk or shared clinical decision making categories. HHS

Major medical and public health voices say the process bypassed normal expert channels and risks increasing outbreaks by undermining routine access and trust. The Washington Post

States still set many on the ground requirements, but federal guidance shapes coverage, access, and what parents are told is “standard.” HHS

Epstein Files Still Mostly Sealed

DOJ filings say more than 2 million Epstein related records remain in review, with a much smaller portion released so far under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. MS NOW

House Oversight Republicans and Democrats advanced subpoenas tied to the Epstein estate, including Les Wexner and estate executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn . Oversight Democrats

The scale of unreleased material is still massive, and the public has been promised transparency that is plainly not here yet. MS NOW

