by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Before I get into the news this evening, I wanted you to watch a short PSA that I recorded discussing the murder of Renee Good.

FBI Takes Over Minnesota Shooting Probe

An ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, 37 , during a federal operation in Minneapolis, triggering protests and a fast-moving political backlash.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it was cut out after being told the case would be led solely by federal authorities, with the FBI taking primary control.

Federal officials have defended the shooting as self-defense involving a vehicle. Minnesota officials and major outlets reviewing video have disputed key parts of that narrative.

President Trump, after reviewing footage in an interview, called the video “ a terrible scene ” and said “ I think it’s horrible to watch .”

Trump talking about the FBI not sharing evidence with state officials in Minnesota:

Rep. Robin Kelly said she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem , tied to the federal response and accountability issues surrounding the killing.

Vice President JD Vance defended the officer and described the death as “ a tragedy of her own making ,” remarks that intensified tensions as the investigation continues.

JD Vance said the federal agent who killed Renee Good is protected by “absolute immunity.”

Gov. Tim Walz mobilized state resources, including putting the National Guard on standby, as protests grew and officials urged calm.

Sources: NPR, NBC, Reuters, BBC, The Guardian, PBS

ICE Agent Called Renee Good a “Fucking Bitch” After Shooting Her

A video shot from an ICE agent’s perspective captures a man’s voice calling Renee Nicole Good a profane insult after she is shot and her vehicle drives off and crashes.

The frame-by-frame review of the verified video found just 399 milliseconds between the first two shots.

The clip was first posted by Alpha News and later amplified by the White House Rapid Response account; DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet the footage is authentic while defending the shooting as self-defense.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly rejected the self-defense narrative and told ICE to leave the city.

Sources: ABC, Reuters, The Guardian

U.S. Hiring Slows To A Crawl

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported payrolls rose by 50,000 in December and the unemployment rate was 4.4% .

BLS also reported the economy added 584,000 jobs in 2025 , with retail trade losing jobs in December.

The Associated Press described 2025 as the weakest annual job gain outside a recession since 2003 .

Hiring was concentrated in a few sectors and overall momentum remained weak.

Sources: Investopedia

GOP Senator Freezes DHS Nominations

Sen. Thom Tillis said he is placing holds on future DHS nominees until DHS Secretary Kristi Noem commits to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats press release shows the committee has been pressing for Noem to appear for oversight testimony.

Tillis said he would consider exceptions related to disaster response.

Sources: FOX

Second Federal Shooting Under Investigation In Portland

Two people were shot in Portland in an incident involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. The FBI is investigating.

Portland police said they were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. near Southeast 102nd Avenue and Main Street after reports of a shooting involving federal agents.

Police later located a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street , and both were taken to a hospital.

Portland leaders criticized the operation and called for transparency, while public officials urged residents to remain peaceful as anger rose after the Minneapolis killing the day before.

Sources: ABC

Senate Moves To Rein In War Powers After Venezuela Operation

The Senate advanced a War Powers resolution designed to require congressional approval before further U.S. military action against Venezuela.

The procedural vote was 52–47 , with five Republicans joining Democrats to move the measure forward.

The vote followed a U.S. operation in Caracas in which U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro , according to Reuters.

Final passage would still need to clear the House and overcome an expected veto threat from the White House.

Sources: ABC, AP News

House Advances Affordable Care Act Subsidies Extension

The House passed an ACA subsidies extension , with more than a dozen Republicans joining Democrats. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The subsidies affect premium costs for millions of Americans who buy insurance through the ACA marketplaces.

Sources: CNBC

Funeral Shooting In Salt Lake City Leaves 2 Dead

A shooting outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel during a funeral left 8 people shot in Salt Lake City, with 2 killed and 6 wounded .

Police said an altercation broke out in the parking lot and the investigation included whether there was one suspect or multiple suspects , with a manhunt underway.

Sources: ABC

Veto Overrides Collapse In House Rebuke Attempt

The House failed to override two Trump vetoes, falling short of the two-thirds threshold required.

The vetoes blocked a Colorado drinking-water project and an Everglades-related measure tied to the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida.

Sources: The Hill

Federal Judge Halts Acting U.S. Attorney In New York

A federal judge ruled John Sarcone , the acting U.S. attorney in northern New York, was serving unlawfully and ordered him to stop work on two investigations involving New York Attorney General Letitia James , voiding subpoenas he signed.

The ruling raises scrutiny over appointment authority and politically sensitive prosecutions.

Sources: CNN

Lawmakers Demand Independent Oversight For Epstein Files

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna called for a federal judge to appoint an independent overseer to ensure Epstein-related records are fully released, arguing the Justice Department cannot be trusted to do it alone.

Sources: MS Now

White House Orders Exit From UN Climate Bodies

The White House issued a memorandum directing the U.S. to withdraw from dozens of international organizations, including climate-linked bodies such as the UNFCCC and the IPCC .

Sources: White House

