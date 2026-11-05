by Sharad Swaney, Nick Paro, Gavin Faivre

Dear America,

I do not want Hakeem Jeffries as speaker of the House, and I do not want Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. We need leaders who will confront this administration, investigate the powerful, and fight for families struggling with the cost of living.

Jeffries said Americans want Democrats to get things done, not “get even.” He has also promised accountability. We want more than promises. We want public hearings, subpoenas, sworn testimony, and impeachment proceedings. When investigations uncover evidence of crimes, that evidence should be referred to law enforcement.

We deserve answers about the Trump family’s business dealings, Elon Musk’s role in government, ICE, and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. People do not become exempt from the law because they are wealthy or politically connected.

And yes, Jeffries met privately with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, to discuss possible cooperation between Democrats and the White House. That meeting happened. That is not the approach we need from Democratic leadership!

I also want you to know where some of their campaign money came from.

Jeffries’ campaign received $1,034,365 through AIPAC PAC.

Schumer’s campaign received $101,070 through AIPAC PAC.

I want leaders who reject AIPAC money, stay out of Peter Thiel’s private Dialog network, and answer to the people who elected them.

I would rather see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar, or Ilhan Omar considered for speaker. Every candidate should be held to the same standards.

Here is how we can make ourselves heard:

Call Congress at 202-224-3121. Ask for your representative and both senators. Tell your representative you oppose Jeffries as speaker. If you have a Democratic senator, ask them to choose someone other than Schumer as their leader. Ask every office to support investigations and accountability.

You can say:

“I’m a constituent from [your city or ZIP code]. I oppose Hakeem Jeffries as speaker and Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader. I want Congress to investigate the Trump administration, pursue impeachment, and fight to lower costs. Please support new leadership.”

If a new representative was elected in your district, contact their campaign or incoming office too. Leadership decisions are being discussed before the new Congress begins.

Talk about this. Share your views with friends and family, make a post, and forward this email. Contact the advocacy groups, unions, and community organizations you trust and ask them to encourage their members to speak up.

We showed what people can accomplish when we organize. Now let’s make sure the people heading to Washington know exactly what we expect from them.

In solidarity,

Sharad, Nick, Gavin

Sources

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America