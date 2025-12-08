Good afternoon,

Happy Monday. Let’s start the week off right by loading ourselves with information, as we always do. Even though they’re flooding the zone with as much crap as possible to knock us off course, the best thing we can do is stay informed and know everything this administration is doing. We cannot let one single story distract us.

Paramount, Saudis, Kushner, and Trump Converge Over Warner Bros

Paramount Skydance has launched a hostile all cash bid worth more than 108 billion dollars to seize Warner Bros Discovery, directly challenging a 72 billion dollar deal the studio had already struck with Netflix. AP News

The Associated Press reports that Paramount is going straight to Warner Bros shareholders after its earlier offer was rejected, arguing its proposal would close faster and faces fewer antitrust risks than Netflix’s partly stock based deal. AP News

PC Gamer, drawing on an SEC filing, reports that the bid is backed by a roughly 24 billion dollar financing package that includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, alongside other Gulf investors. PC Gamer

President Donald Trump has publicly warned that the Netflix deal “could be a problem” because of the combined market power of Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery, and he has said he intends to be “involved” in the approval process, even as the Justice Department begins a formal antitrust review. Reuters

Warner’s decision to initially prefer Netflix over a Trump linked rival has injected overt political tension into what is already one of the largest media fights in recent history. Reuters

Ice Accused Of Using Dialysis To Pressure Deportation

Public radio station WFAE reports that the family of Williams Javier Toro Enamorado, a 27 year old Honduran man with end stage kidney failure, says he was detained during an ICE sweep in Charlotte known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web” while traveling to dialysis. WFAE

According to his relatives and attorney, Enamorado was allegedly denied dialysis in custody and pressured to sign a voluntary deportation order, which would have sent him back to Honduras despite his dependence on near constant dialysis treatments. ICE officials deny the allegation. WFAE

After legal complaints, ICE agreed not to enforce the voluntary departure and to let his case go before an immigration judge, but his family and lawyer say he remains detained and they fear he could die if deported to a country with far more limited access to dialysis. 88.5 WFDD

Lawsuit Says DHS Turned Portland ICE Facility Into Tear Gas Stage For Influencers

A new lawsuit filed in federal court in Oregon accuses Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal officials of repeatedly firing tear gas, pepper balls and other chemical agents around an ICE facility in Portland in order to create dramatic footage for pro Trump social media influencers. The Daily Beast

This is a video from pro-Trump influencer, Nick Sortor

The complaint, brought by nonprofit REACH Community Development and residents of a nearby apartment building, describes months of chemical exposure that allegedly seeped into homes, triggered asthma attacks, worsened PTSD in veterans and abuse survivors, and even forced a local school to relocate because of the fumes. The Daily Beast

Plaintiffs say some of the force was used when there was little or no threat outside the facility, arguing that federal agents were playing to cameras and online audiences rather than responding to any genuine emergency. The Daily Beast

Trump to Sign Executive Order to Stop States from Regulating AI

Reuters reports that President Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order this week that would create a single national framework for regulating artificial intelligence and sharply limit the ability of individual states to set their own rules or approval processes. Reuters

The order is expected to lean on federal preemption, including the threat of lawsuits and possible conditions on funding, to prevent companies from having to satisfy dozens of conflicting state requirements before deploying AI systems.

Major tech firms such as OpenAI, Google, Meta and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz have been lobbying for a unified federal regime, while several states warn that losing local oversight could worsen harms from unregulated AI in areas like policing, education and employment.

Environmental Groups Demand A National Data Center Moratorium As Bills And Emissions Spike

More than 230 environmental and community organizations have signed a letter urging Congress to impose a nationwide moratorium on new data centers, citing skyrocketing electricity use, rising household utility bills, heavy water consumption and worsening climate impacts driven by AI and crypto demand. The Guardian

The Guardian reports that local backlash has already stalled or killed projects worth at least 64 billion dollars across the United States, a figure that matches an independent tally by Data Center Watch of blocked or delayed facilities.

A separate Reuters analysis notes that Trump’s push to rapidly expand AI data center capacity is increasingly running into resistance from his own voters, who are more focused on power bill shocks than on the promises of artificial intelligence. Reuters

Thai F 16s Strike Cambodian Positions As Trump Brokered Ceasefire Unravels

Defense site The War Zone reports that Royal Thai Air Force F 16s have carried out airstrikes along the disputed Thai Cambodian border, hitting positions including at least one casino building that Thai officials say was being used by Cambodian forces. The War Zone

The fighting follows Thai accusations that Cambodian troops killed a Thai soldier and launched rocket attacks, and comes only weeks after a ceasefire that was personally brokered by President Trump.

Casualties on both sides, along with evacuations of civilians near the frontier, have raised fears that the long running border dispute over temple sites could slide into a wider conflict despite repeated international mediation efforts. Courthouse News

Zelenskyy Pressed On US Peace Plan While Trump Claims He Has Not Read It

Malta Today reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany in London to discuss the latest United States peace proposal, which seeks to lock in a ceasefire and territorial settlement with Russia. TheHill

As those talks unfolded, Trump publicly claimed that Zelenskyy had not yet read Washington’s newest plan, using that assertion to argue that Kyiv is resisting pressure to accept a deal even as Russian officials insist they still want changes to key terms such as security guarantees and sanctions relief.

European governments remain wary of a settlement that would reward Russia’s territorial gains, and negotiations appear stalled over how to guarantee Ukraine’s long term security if NATO membership is off the table. MaltaToday.com.mt

Resurfaced Hegseth Video On Unlawful Orders Haunts Him As Defense Secretary

The New Republic and other outlets have highlighted a resurfaced 2016 video in which Pete Hegseth, then a Fox News commentator, told an audience that U.S. troops had a duty not to follow unlawful orders from a President Trump, saying the military “will not carry out illegal orders.” The New Republic

Hegseth now serves as Trump’s defense secretary and has recently attacked Democrats and retired officers who raise similar concerns about unlawful commands as being hysterical or disloyal, a reversal critics are using to accuse him of blatant hypocrisy.

Greene Says Republican Colleagues Privately Mock Trump

In a new interview and related reporting, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ultimately resigned from Congress after breaking with Trump over issues including the release of Epstein related records and foreign policy disputes. TIME

Greene told Time and “60 Minutes” that after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor,” she received a pipe bomb threat at her home and a series of explicit death threats against her son, which she directly blames on the president’s rhetoric. TIME

She also claims that many Republican colleagues privately mock Trump and fear him but will not say so in public because they worry he will target them or incite his supporters against their families. TIME

Republican Exodus From Congress Grows As Johnson Loses Control Of The Floor

Puck News reports that up to twenty additional House Republicans are considering retirement or resignation, compounding what it describes as a gathering “exodus” driven by legislative gridlock, chaos inside the Trump White House and rising fear about the 2026 midterms. Puck

A separate “Reporter’s Notebook” piece from Fox News counts more than forty House members already planning to leave this year, warning that Speaker Mike Johnson’s already thin majority is at risk as rank and file lawmakers complain that they have little influence and face increasing threats and harassment. FOX

The leadership vacuum is visible on policy: members are using rare discharge petitions to force votes over Johnson’s objections, while major priorities from Ukraine aid to health care remain stuck. Puck

Health Care Cliff Nears As GOP Divisions And Trump’s Mixed Signals Stall A Plan

Politico reports that the Senate is “barreling toward failure” on health care as the clock runs down on enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies that are scheduled to expire at the end of this year, a lapse that could sharply raise premiums for about twenty million people. Politico

Swing district Republicans in the House are sounding alarms that allowing the subsidies to vanish will trigger price shocks and electoral backlash, but they face resistance from colleagues who still want to dismantle “Obamacare” rather than extend it. AP News

Democrats are already preparing to make rising health costs a central line of attack in the midterms, and Senate Democrats have circulated state by state estimates of how many people would lose affordable coverage if Republicans refuse to act. Senate Democratic Leadership

ProPublica: Trump’s Own Mortgages Look Like The “Fraud” He Condemns

A new ProPublica investigation documents how, in the 1990s, Trump signed mortgages on two neighboring homes in Palm Beach that each required him to certify the property as his primary residence for at least one year, even though records show he treated both houses as rentals and never lived in them. ProPublica

Trump and his allies have recently pushed aggressive crackdowns on people they accuse of lying about “primary residence” mortgages, including officials such as Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, conduct that his own loans appear to mirror. The Daily Beast

Legal experts told ProPublica that the Palm Beach mortgages are probably beyond the statute of limitations but say the episode raises pointed questions about selective enforcement and political use of fraud accusations. ProPublica

China’s Export Machine Delivers A Record One Trillion Dollar Trade Surplus

New trade data show that China’s exports rebounded 5.9 percent year over year in November, sending its goods trade surplus to roughly 1.08 trillion dollars in the first eleven months of 2025, the first time the surplus has ever crossed the one trillion mark. AP News

While shipments to the United States plunged by nearly 29 percent amid Trump’s steep tariffs, exports to Europe and other regions have jumped, reflecting Beijing’s pivot toward non U.S. markets. The Times

Economists say the numbers underline how deeply enmeshed Chinese manufacturing remains in global supply chains, even as the country struggles with a property crisis, weak domestic demand and political pressure from Washington to “de risk” trade. AP News

Colin Allred Abandons Texas Senate Race For A Redrawn House Seat

Former Representative Colin Allred has ended his 2026 Senate bid in Texas and will instead run for a newly drawn congressional district centered in the Dallas Fort Worth area, a seat that overlaps much of his old House territory. AP News

The move is widely seen as clearing the way for Representative Jasmine Crockett to become the leading Democratic contender against Republican Senator John Cornyn, with state Representative James Talarico already in the race. AP News

Allred, who lost to Senator Ted Cruz in 2024, says he wants to avoid a divisive primary that could weaken Democrats in a statewide contest where they hope to ride national backlash against Trump to flip several Senate seats.

