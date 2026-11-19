by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Jared Kushner’s investment firm held a roughly $32 million stake in a U.S. defense contractor while Kushner was working as a peace envoy for President Donald Trump, his father-in-law, according to The Atlantic.

The investment was left out of an August securities filing and added in an amended filing on November 5, two days after the midterm elections. The amended filing did not explain the omission.

Kushner’s firm, Affinity Partners, did not respond to The Atlantic’s requests for comment. The report raises questions about a potential conflict of interest, but it does not establish that the omission was intentional, that Kushner violated the law, or that he changed his diplomatic decisions to benefit the investment.

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What the filing showed

The amended filing listed 689,411 shares of Arxis, a company that makes components used in military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets, Navy ships and missile defense systems.

The roughly $32 million figure reflected the stake’s reported value at the end of June, not necessarily what it is worth today.

Affinity acquired the shares after Trump’s reelection and after Kushner returned to public service as a volunteer peace envoy. Arxis has described defense and space spending as an important source of its revenue.

Kushner previously rejected conflict-of-interest allegations involving a separate investment in an Israeli financial company. He said he did not control that company’s investment choices and that neither he nor Affinity directly owned its defense-contractor investments. The Arxis stake was a separate, direct investment by Affinity.

Democrats prepare investigations

Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming House Oversight chair, has asked Kushner and other members of Trump’s circle to preserve records as Democrats prepare investigations for the next Congress.

The request to Kushner concerns potential conflicts involving his government role and his private business interests. Garcia’s office also sent preservation letters involving other Trump family members and administration officials.

A preservation request asks recipients to retain relevant material. It does not, by itself, compel them to turn over documents or prove wrongdoing.

The White House wants a say over testimony

At the same time, the White House has instructed executive branch agencies to obtain approval before employees agree to testify before congressional committees, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

The administration says the process will help it respond to legitimate requests while resisting investigations it considers politically motivated. Democrats say they intend to pursue oversight.

The memo does not eliminate Congress’s investigative powers or automatically block every witness. But it gives the White House a greater role in deciding whether agency employees will appear voluntarily, setting up a potential fight over access to information.

The questions surrounding Kushner’s investment deserve answers. Americans should be able to see whether officials involved in major foreign policy decisions have financial interests that could create conflicts, and how those conflicts are handled.

Share this story to help others understand what the filing shows and what remains unanswered.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America