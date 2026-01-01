Happy New Years Eve!

This is our last update of 2025. Cheers to a new year!

Your support this year has been so wonderful. We are so glad we started this organization and so glad we have gotten to know all of you.

We’ve got a long news post for you, so continue reading for crucial information we all need to be aware of while going into the new year.

Here’s your last 2025 update:

Trump Removes National Guard Out Of Major Cities

Mar-a-Lago Spa Allegations Reignite Epstein Scrutiny

The Wall Street Journal reports Mar-a-Lago spa staff were repeatedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein for massages over a period of years, and that a 2003 complaint from an 18-year-old worker was a key moment that later led to Epstein being barred from the club, according to former staff accounts cited by the paper. The Wall Street Journal

Earlier this year, President Trump said Epstein “stole” young women who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa, in remarks reported by ABC News. ABC News

Jack Smith Transcript Released: Evidence, Not Politics

The House Judiciary Committee released the full deposition transcript of former Special Counsel Jack Smith, creating a detailed public record of how he defended the Trump prosecutions and responded to claims of political motivation. House Judiciary Committee Republicans

The transcript reflects legal constraints around what Smith could discuss, including limits tied to grand jury secrecy rules and court restrictions around nonpublic materials in the classified-documents matter. House Judiciary Committee Republicans

Trump’s First Vetoes Of Term: Water Project, Tribal Measure

Reuters reports President Trump issued the first two vetoes of his second term, blocking a Colorado water infrastructure measure and a separate bill tied to the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida. Reuters

The Colorado veto hit the “Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit” measure, which backers said was meant to help communities dealing with contaminated groundwater. Reuters

Reuters also reported the Miccosukee-related veto involved funding tied to a reserved area in Everglades National Park, with the White House framing it as opposition to funding “special interests” it says obstruct its agenda. Reuters

The Washington Post reported Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized the veto and raised concerns it could be retaliation. The Washington Post

Kennedy Center Rule Change Sparks Blowback

The Kennedy Center quietly changed its bylaws in 2025 in a way that restricted voting power to trustees appointed by the president, and that the change set up a later vote connected to adding President Trump’s name to the institution. The Guardian

The Guardian reported the shift triggered protests, artist boycotts, and legal challenges from members of Congress.

Trump Says Somali Immigrants Are The Cause Of Social Service Fraud

Obamacare Subsidies Expire: Enrollment Drops, Premium Shock Ahead

Reuters reported ACA marketplace enrollment has shown signs of decline as expanded premium subsidies expire at the end of 2025, with 2026 premium costs projected to rise sharply for many subsidized enrollees. Reuters

KFF estimates marketplace premiums would rise by about 114% on average , roughly $1,016 more per year , if the enhanced credits lapse. KFF

Reuters also reported premium spikes could push people to drop coverage or shift plans as the deadline hits without an extension. Reuters

SNAP Junk-Food Limits Start Jan. 1 In Five States

AP reports new waivers begin Jan. 1 in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia , restricting SNAP purchases of items like soda and candy, affecting about 1.4 million people . AP News

USDA’s posted waiver list confirms state-by-state restriction types and start dates, including Iowa’s “taxable food items” approach and multiple soda-focused bans. Food and Nutrition Service

Minnesota Child Care Funding Tightened After Fraud Claims

ICE “Wartime Recruitment” Push: $100 Million Media Blitz

The Guardian reported ICE is planning a roughly $100 million yearlong recruitment campaign branded internally as “wartime recruitment,” including big signing bonuses and student loan repayment, aimed at rapidly expanding staffing for deportation operations. The Guardian

The Washington Post also reported on internal planning around the recruitment strategy and targeting. The Washington Post

Trump Attacks George Clooney

Taiwan Still On Alert After China’s “Justice Mission 2025”

Executions Surge To 16-Year High

The Guardian reported 47 executions in 2025, the highest total in 16 years, alongside political pressure to expand or resume capital punishment and continued Supreme Court denials of last-ditch stay requests. The Guardian

Death Penalty Information Center’s 2025 execution list also shows 47 executions. Death Penalty Information Center

Measles Breaks 2,000 Cases Nationwide

Trump Health Scrutiny: Bruising, Venous Diagnosis, And A Viral Prophecy

Reuters reported public attention has returned to President Trump’s health after visible bruising and a White House disclosure of chronic venous insufficiency , alongside limited medical detail and ongoing questions about transparency. Reuters

Reuters also reported on a widely publicized ritual “prediction” by Peruvian shamans suggesting Trump could become seriously ill in 2026, which the White House dismissed. San Francisco Chronicle

Coast Guard Search After Drug-Convoy Strike

Reuters reported the U.S. military described strikes on a suspected drug-trafficking convoy at sea, with the U.S. Coast Guard searching for people reported missing after some abandoned ship. Reuters

Luxury Retail Shock: Saks Global Near Chapter 11

Reuters reported Saks Global is preparing to file for bankruptcy after missing a major interest payment tied to debt from its Neiman Marcus acquisition. Reuters

Iowa: Democrats Score A High-Profile Special Election Win

The Washington Post reported Democrat Renee Hardman won Iowa State Senate District 16 with roughly 71% , blocking a Republican supermajority and becoming the first Black woman elected to the Iowa Senate . The Washington Post

AP also reported Hardman’s win and the supermajority stakes. AP News

