Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CynKyr's avatar
CynKyr
Oct 6

It is well known that tRump hates Los Angeles, as he has said in the past. He generally dislikes California. This was not in any way his saying he would protect these two cities, because we know what he has said before about L.A. specifically. This is certainly not taken out of context, but is to be footnoted with his previous rants about California and L.A. specifically. Twenty-fifth Amendment, anyone?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Giachetti's avatar
Barbara Giachetti
Oct 6

Sigh. Another day, another outrageous comment from the President of the U ited States.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture