by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Donald Trump was standing in Grand Island, Nebraska, Monday night talking about the war with Iran and the higher prices Americans have been dealing with because of it. He argued that those costs were worth paying to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Then the president of the United States said this:

“They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

And then:

“This is a very small price to pay.”

The crowd cheered.

Those are not edited words. They are not somebody’s interpretation of a Truth Social post. They came out of the president’s mouth, onstage, while discussing an actual war. WTF?!?!

More than five million Americans live in the two cities he named.

The Census Bureau estimates Los Angeles has about 3.87 million residents and San Diego another 1.41 million. Their counties together are home to almost 13 million people.

Children.

Families.

People driving to work.

People sitting in hospitals.

More than a million people in San Diego alone, a city filled with major American military installations.

And their president stood at a campaign rally and put the words “let them take out” in front of their cities’ names.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you for something.

There are going to be a thousand clips of this floating around today. Half will have no context. The other half will tell you what you are supposed to think before you even watch it.

What I am trying to build with Centered America is different. I want to watch the full speech, read the transcript, read what the White House says afterward, check the numbers, and give you enough information to decide what you think yourself.

If that is useful to you, please become a paid subscriber today.

It is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers deciding this reporting is worth keeping alive.

Become a paid Centered America subscriber →

or

Donate to Centered America

The White House says that is not what Trump meant.

And this part needs to be in the story.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung says Trump was not inviting Iran to attack American cities. The administration says Trump’s point was that a nuclear-armed Iran could eventually threaten cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, and that the war is being fought to prevent that from becoming possible.

Cheung characterized the backlash as a misreading of Trump’s comments.

Immediately before the remark, Trump was talking about keeping the country safe and preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He had also been talking about fuel prices, saying they were temporarily high because of the conflict.

But then he said what he said.

There is an enormous difference between:

“We are fighting so Iran can never destroy Los Angeles."

and:

“Let them take out Los Angeles.”

A president’s words about American cities and foreign attacks carry weight regardless of whether the line was a joke, a verbal stumble, or an argument delivered badly.

Even Republicans in California are objecting.

Jim Desmond, a Republican congressional candidate and Navy veteran from the San Diego area, rejected the remarks and said protecting Americans should come before politics.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria put it even more simply:

“San Diego is not collateral damage.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said a president’s responsibility is to protect the country, not encourage threats against American lives.

There is also another important reality here.

There is currently no public evidence that Iran possesses a ballistic missile capable of directly striking Los Angeles or San Diego from Iran. U.S. officials have warned for years that Iran’s space program could eventually contribute to an intercontinental missile capability, but reporting after Trump’s remarks emphasized that Iran does not currently have a demonstrated ability to launch a direct missile attack on the continental United States.

So this was not Trump calmly briefing Americans on an imminent attack on California.

This was rhetoric.

The quiet part.

Presidents inherit one obligation before almost everything else: protect the people who live here.

Republicans.

Democrats.

People who voted for them.

People who hate them.

People in Nebraska.

People in Los Angeles.

People in San Diego.

The strongest criticism of Trump’s remarks does not require claiming we know what was inside his head. We don’t.

It requires listening to the actual sentence.

“Let them take out Los Angeles.”

“Let them take out San Diego.”

“This is a very small price to pay.”

The White House says the president meant that his war is preventing those cities from ever being attacked.

Americans can watch the clip and decide whether that explanation makes the language acceptable.

But nobody should have to pretend the president did not say it.

He did.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: Reuters on Trump’s remarks and the White House response · AP on the White House explanation · Full Nebraska rally transcript · Los Angeles Times reporting · U.S. Census Bureau population estimates

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America