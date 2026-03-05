by Sharad Swaney, Gavin Faivre, and Shane Yirak

Lev Parnas has announced that he is running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

Centered America will not be endorsing Lev Parnas for Congress!

Everybody deserves a second chance, but not in congress. We cannot replace convicted felons in government, with more convicted felons! He was partly responsible for getting us to this point.

We fully believe Lev Parnas can change and we support him on that. Lev has made a lot of progress. But he should allow someone else to run for the seat, such as Robin Peguero, who is running in the same district. Peguero is an Afro-Latino and the son of immigrants, an attorney, and a former investigative counsel for the House January 6 Committee. He also previously served as a Miami-Dade homicide prosecutor.

We support and respect Lev’s dedication to better himself but we cannot support him for congress. At a certain point, there must be a line drawn. He can help save democracy, but not from a seat in congress. We encourage him to continue his journey to be better, but we cannot elect convicted felons to fight convicted felons. We have to hold higher standards for our seats in congress.

Everyone has made mistakes. Many people have made serious mistakes in their lives. People grow, learn, and become better than who they once were.

Lev Parnas was a full grown adult at the time. There is a difference between youthful mistakes and crimes involving deception, fraud, and illegal political influence carried out as an adult when you should know better. Serving in Congress requires an extremely high level of public trust, accountability, and integrity.

Given his record, we cannot and will not endorse him. We strongly urge readers to carefully consider that record before supporting his candidacy. Below are the reasons behind our decision.

Our main reasons why we will not endorse Lev Parnas:

Lev Parnas was convicted in 2021 of campaign finance crimes connected to illegal political donations made in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Parnas and a partner used a shell company to funnel “straw donations” to political candidates and committees while hiding the true source of the money. One of those donations was a $325,000 contribution to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Prosecutors said the scheme also involved money tied to a foreign national who was seeking influence in U.S. politics and marijuana licensing. Accepting political donations from foreign nationals is illegal under U.S. election law.

The DOJ said Parnas and his associate made political contributions in other people’s names and used a company called Global Energy Producers to hide where the money actually came from.

Parnas later became widely known for working with Rudy Giuliani during the Ukraine pressure campaign that led to President Trump’s first impeachment. The illegal donations were part of an effort to gain political influence.

Parnas was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison in 2022 after being convicted of campaign finance violations, wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements. He helped channel Russian money into U.S. elections through illegal straw donations and misled regulators about the true source of political contributions.

As U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated:

“Parnas will now serve time in prison for his many crimes… Parnas also defrauded the American public by pumping Russian money into U.S. elections and lying about the source of funds for political contributions.”

Parnas pleaded guilty to a wire fraud conspiracy involving a company he co-founded called Fraud Guarantee. Prosecutors said he and his partner misled investors about the company’s operations and finances while soliciting large investments. Lev Parnas stole more than $2 million from investors, and much of the money was withdrawn as cash or spent on personal expenses.

Between roughly late 2012 and mid 2019, Parnas and his associate David Correia induced multiple victims to invest in Fraud Guarantee through materially false and misleading statements. They told investors the money would be used strictly for legitimate business expenses, but much of the funds were instead withdrawn as cash, transferred into personal accounts, or used for personal spending.

Prosecutors also said the two made false claims about how much money Parnas personally invested in the company and misrepresented the total amount of capital the company had raised.

At least seven victims invested in the company based in part on those misrepresentations, with individuals contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars. In total, more than $2 million was fraudulently obtained from investors through the scheme.

Our Final Note

Is this who we want in Congress?

Centered America was founded to fight corruption and defend democratic institutions. We cannot support a candidate convicted of campaign finance crimes tied to foreign influence in U.S. elections.

We will not fight corruption by replacing one convicted felon with another who helped enable it!

Signed,

Sharad Swaney, Gavin Faivre, and Shane Yirak

