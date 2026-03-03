by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Embassies are being hit. Oil routes are shutting down. Children are dying. Gas prices are climbing overnight.

Take a breath. Then read carefully.

Iran News:

U.S. Embassy Hit In Saudi Arabia

Drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, prompting “shelter in place” guidance for Americans in parts of Saudi Arabia.

An internal State Department alert said smoke filled the building and part of the roof collapsed.

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said the embassy was hit by drones, with no injuries reported and the building unoccupied at the time.

U.S. Consulate in Dubai Struck by Iran

A huge fire is burning at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai.

The building may have been struck by an Iranian drone, but that allegation has not yet been independently confirmed.

Strait Of Hormuz Shock Hits Oil, Gas, Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed, tanker movements slowed sharply, and hundreds of vessels have been stranded as the conflict disrupts energy markets.

At least 150 vessels were anchored in and around Hormuz amid disruptions and attacks on shipping.

Oil and gas prices jumped as shipments and production were disrupted, including spikes in European gas prices.

U.S. Gas Prices Jump Overnight

The U.S. average gasoline price jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 per gallon , citing AAA data.

Analysts warned the conflict could push prices higher in the near term.

Minab School Strike Draws Global Alarm

A strike on a school in Minab killed up to 168 people, mostly children, marking one of the war’s deadliest mass casualty events.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said over 150 children were killed.

UNICEF said it is deeply concerned by reports of schools being struck, including a girls’ school in Minab, with “scores” reportedly killed.

International calls for investigation and accountability have followed.

Trump: “Too Late” For Talks, MAGA Rift Grows

President Donald Trump said U.S. munitions stockpiles mean wars can be fought “forever.”

He said it was “too late” for negotiations with Iran.

In a call with reporter Rachael Bade, Trump dismissed criticism from prominent pro Trump voices, saying Megyn Kelly “outta study her history book a little bit,” and stating, “I think that MAGA is Trump.”

The White House has been arguing the conflict is not “Iraq or Afghanistan 2.0,” even as early polling shows skepticism.

Iran’s Ali Larijani denied claims Tehran was pushing to resume talks with the U.S.

Nuclear Watchdog: No Proof Of Active Weapons Program, But Enrichment Risk

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has a large stockpile enriched to 60 percent, an amount that could be enough for roughly 10 nuclear weapons if further enriched.

The IAEA Director General urged a return to diplomacy in remarks to the agency’s Board of Governors.

Israel Struck Leadership Succession Meeting

A senior Israeli official said Israel struck a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Council as officials gathered to choose a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Americans Stranded, Embassy Limits Highlighted

Lawmakers criticized the State Department response as Americans faced air travel disruptions across the Middle East.

Some embassies told citizens they could not ensure safe passage.

U.S. Reduced Regional Base Staffing Before Strikes

The U.S. military reduced personnel at some Middle East bases before escalation, keeping mission critical staff at likely target sites and shifting others to alternate duty locations.

Beirut Struck As Civilian Plane Takes Off

Domestic News:

Noem Faces Senate Heat

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and faced scrutiny tied to immigration enforcement actions and department oversight.

Minnesota Evidence Portal Targets Federal Agent Misconduct Claims

Hennepin County announced an investigation tied to alleged misconduct during Operation Metro Surge, including incidents involving chemical irritants.

Supreme Court Blocks Redraw Of NYC’s Lone GOP District

The Supreme Court kept Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’s district in place for the 2026 elections, blocking a lower court ordered redraw.

Labor Department Turmoil: Top Aides Resign

Two top aides to Labor Secretary Lori Chavez DeRemer resigned after being given the option to step down or be fired amid a watchdog investigation.

Oversight Releases Clinton Deposition Videos

The House Oversight Committee released deposition videos for Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton.

