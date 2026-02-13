by Nick Paro, friend of Centered America

This article was originally published on Sick of this Shit Publications, and reposted with permission, by Nick Paro. Please also like and share the original—Masculinity and The Lie of Outsourced Accountability.

Where The Excuses End

Masculinity is in crisis — not because men are weak, but because accountability has been systematically outsourced. We live in a culture that indoctrinates men into handing any meaningful responsibility off — to authority, to hierarchy, to tradition, to ideology, to rage. When harm follows, masculinity is shielded by endless layers of excuses. I was just following orders. That’s how I was raised. This is just how men are. Our society has allowed consequences to become negotiable or nonexistent, responsibility to become abstract, and for violence, whether emotional or physical, to be reframed into strength. This is not a failure of masculinity — it is a failure of accountability.

Intelligent Masculinity is the refusal to outsource accountability onto others — and the discipline to live with the consequences of your values and actions.

This definition is not an aspirational dream — it is a guiding principle which names the precise moment where masculinity collapses into domination — the moment a man decides that responsibility belongs somewhere else.

The Shortcut That Breaks Men

Outsourced accountability is the most dangerous shortcut available to men. It promises power without ownership and authority without consequence. Masks and uniforms replace self-worth. Strict hierarchies replace ethical responsibility. Blind obedience replaces mindful judgment.

When accountability disappears, violence does not arrive as an accident — it arrives as the central feature. This is why fragile masculinity thrives inside authoritarian systems. These systems do not require men to practice reflection, express empathy, or seek growth; rather, they reward unthinking compliance while punishing moral consciousness. They offer men a mask — literal or symbolic — behind which harm can be committed without thought or ownership.

The moment a man accepts that mask and allows himself to believe his actions are justified because someone else authorized them — his masculinity rots, becoming a hollow shell filled with hate and resentment. A man performing and posturing — preening and screeching like a peacock — empty of grounding ethical principles, filled with an untethered aggression while lacking moral courage, and drunk on power without any mindful restraint.

Violence Is What Happens When Responsibility Is Placed Elsewhere

Violence does not always manifest itself physically. Oftentimes it looks like intentional emotional neglect, intimidation, or silence. Other times it looks like cruelty justified as humor, or harm disguised as tradition. The common thread connecting these violent tendencies is always the same: someone else is at fault — someone else is to be blamed for the outcome — someone else is the problem, never the man who caused these actions.

Outsourcing one’s accountability allows men to avoid the hardest questions masculinity demands from us: what did my actions do to the people around me — and what am I willing to do to own the consequences because of those actions?

When men choose to avoid these questions, their masculinity becomes brittle and weak — fracturing under pressure — while lashing out at the smallest of slights. It demands validation through dominance because it cannot survive even the tiniest amount of scrutiny.

Reclaiming Masculinity Through Intentional Ownership

Intelligent masculinity begins at the exact point where these tired, weak excuses end. It does not deny power — it disciplines it. It does not reject strength — it restrains it. It does not flee consequence — it embraces it.

Accountability is not weakness — it is the foundation on which authority is built.

A man who claims values but refuses to accept the corresponding consequences is not principled — he is a cheap, fraudulent performer.

A man demanding respect without accountability is not strong — he is weak and insecure.

Masculinity has never been the manifestation of how loudly a man speaks or how forcefully he asserts himself — intentional, intelligent masculinity emerges from what he is willing to own when things go wrong. This is not about punishment, shame, or guilt — that unnecessarily causes men to collapse inward. Whereas accountability gives men agency. Accountability tells men:

You are responsible because you matter.

Your actions matter.

Your choices matter.

The Line This Series Draws

This series exists to draw an immovable line in stone — not between good men and bad men, but between a new masculinity that is willing to be accountable and an old masculinity that hides behind excuses. A masculinity that cannot survive accountability is not, and never has been, true masculinity — it is just an ill fitting suit draped over the ghost of a man.

Across this project, I will be sitting down with men of different ages, backgrounds, and disciplines — not to defend men as a class or offer any excuses, but to learn and demand better from them as individuals. Each conversation will return to the same core question, whether spoken aloud or not: Where do you refuse to outsource accountability in your life — and where are you still trying to grow?

In the end, masculinity is not something we declare — it is something we live and choose to do daily.

~Nick Paro

